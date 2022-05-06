6 Key Factors To Consider When Planning A Kitchen Remodel 

Kitchen is a vital space in a home as it is where people cook and eat together with their family. Thus, many homeowners show interest in kitchen renovation to make it more classy and convenient. Are you planning to remodel your kitchen space and want to know which aspects to consider? If yes, check out this guide.

What To Look At While Planning To Remodel Your Kitchen

Kitchen remodeling can become costly and tedious if you do not consider the essential factors.

1. Plan your budget

Similar to any home remodeling job, you should begin by determining how much you can spend on your kitchen renovation. You can also seek ways to save money while planning kitchen remodeling by doing small jobs. In addition, you can also get a home equity loan to help you pay for the renovations.

In general, if you plan to stay in the house for a longer period, you can spend a substantial sum of money since the new improvements may help you save on future repair and maintenance costs. However, a minor renovation is a cost-effective alternative if you have to move out soon.

While some aspects of a kitchen redesign should be left to the pros, such as replacing worktops or installing new plumbing, others can be done safely on your own. For instance, repainting the walls or even launching a new faucet are activities that the average homeowner can do.

2. Analyze the layout

The arrangement of the kitchen is a common area that is assessed during a renovation. Even though changing the layout of the kitchen can significantly increase the overall cost, it can also improve the kitchen’s usage. You can contact professionals at foyr.com to have a look at suitable remodeling designs for your kitchen.

The work triangle is the most significant factor to consider when creating an efficient kitchen design. It is where the stove, refrigerator, and kitchen sink are located and are the most frequently used regions. You are likely to switch back and forth between these three places while cooking.

As a result, the ideal plan will reduce the distance traveled to get from one part of the kitchen area to the other. It is probably worth working with a professional kitchen designer to see how you can improve the current layout if it is not convenient for cooking.

3. Opt for helpful storage spaces

Though updating the design of your worktops and cabinets can greatly enhance the style of your kitchen, you also need to consider ways to expand your storage. It is particularly true in tiny kitchens, which may rapidly become cramped if storage space for dishes and cutlery runs out.

Several kitchens contain underutilized corner space that you can transform to add more cabinet shelves. In addition to that, it is better to turn unexpected and unused areas into extra storage. For instance, the toe kick beneath the cabinets can be turned into a tiny drawer for less frequently used things.

A spice rack can be mounted on the inside of a cabinet door. Besides that, it is also better to even put storage racks beneath the kitchen sink. Lessening the amount of vacant, unused area in the kitchen helps you retain enough space for your kitchen tools.

4. Consider the appliances

It is essential to consider the kitchen appliances when planning kitchen transformation. For example, if you prefer a massive commercial range, keep in mind that the weight of the appliance may necessitate extra building to stabilize the floor beneath it. Hoods arrive with installation instructions for a specific vent duct size.

In order to revamp or upgrade the ducts in an old house, you might need to tear out a section of the walls or ceiling. Installing the dishwasher may necessitate extra wiring and plumbing, and cabinet height must match this item perfectly. Several cooktop models necessitate different depths in the cabinet beneath them.

Due to that, you might not be able to maintain a utensil drawer right beneath the countertop. If you do not want to set a microwave oven on the counter, a customized cabinet or shelf may be required to match the size and kind of appliance you purchase, and an electrical outlet will have to be set at that specific place.

5. Analyze the overall scheme and aesthetic of your house

While it is natural to want to make sure that all of your kitchen’s design elements are in sync, you also need to ensure that the renovations are compatible and go well with the rest of the house. Making a high-end modern kitchen in a property that is old and outdated will create an odd contrast. It is particularly true if you intend to sell your home.

If your home’s design is plain, it is better to make simple kitchen modifications that are in sync with the overall design rather than an ultra-modern design. In addition to that, utilizing similar substances from around the house might help achieve a more compatible aesthetic.

6. Suitable lighting

A well-designed lighting scheme can make the difference between a regular and a fantastic kitchen renovation. If your kitchen possesses one or two ceiling lights and a little window over the sink, it is time to remodel it. Renovate old windows and doors with large, more contemporary windows and doors that help enter more light inside the kitchen.

In order to create an impressive impact, it is better to utilize layers of light such as recessed lighting, pendant fixtures, LED under-cabinet lights, or a chandelier. Go with mini-spotlights for the top of glass-front cabinets to showcase fine glassware. All kitchen lights should have dimmer switches installed so you can manage the amount of light that can enter. Switches and outlets should also be placed in handy areas.

Bottom Line

When planning for renovating your kitchen, check your budget, analyze the room’s layout, install storage spaces, choose the remodeling design according to the appliances your home has, check to see if the renovation is compatible with the rest of your home, and select suitable lighting solutions.