4 Things to Know Before Becoming a Dental Assistant

Does your current job give you the career you’ve always dreamed about? If the answer is no, keep your head up, you are not alone and it’s time for changes! It’s never too late to embark on new business adventures, for the sake of personal fulfillment. Statistics tell us that people need to change their jobs on average 6 times in a lifetime, so no worries, you’re exactly on the time. It’s not only important to make yourself better at your job, but also to have pleasure doing it. You will surely be more productive if you find a job that satisfies all your needs. A career in dental assistance provides a sense of personal satisfaction because by doing this job you positively influence and help other people.

I’m sure you have at least one friend who is afraid to go to the dentist. Be one of the reasons why their opinion will change in time! If you want to do a humane job, love science and teamwork, then a dental assistant is an ideal job for you! If you have decided to take action or you’re still considering a career as a dental assistant, here are a few things you should know before becoming one:

1. How to become a dental assistant?

At the very beginning, we come to the main question, what should be done to get a certificate for a dental assistant? There are many ways you can achieve this goal.

Many colleges and institutes, such as the Midwestinstitute, provide you with the opportunity to gain the necessary knowledge in theory and practice to do this job. In these courses you will get to know how various materials need to be used in the dental office, how to work properly with dental instruments, everything you need to know about working with people, etc. Which way you choose depends on your interest, whether you want to do researching the aspects of the work of dental offices, whether you are interested in laboratory and radiological work, or something else. The main thing is to set a goal and ask yourself do I really want to do this? After that the certificate and starting a dental assistant career will come very easily.

2. What daily tasks do a dental assistant?

Dental assistants have a wide range of jobs during the day. Some are more difficult than others, but since this job involves working with people, you must be committed and responsible.

First of all, you will lead the hygiene of the dental clinic, do sterilization of dental instruments, perform X-rays, and even keep calendars and schedule examinations. These are just some of the jobs that await a dental assistant and are determined by dental practices. We would offer you a more detailed overview of the jobs that may expect you in the future:

Keeping records and scheduling meetings

Patient preparation and disinfection of the office before the examination

Sterilization of dental instruments

Assisting dentists in adding materials and instruments during the work

X-ray processing

Giving advice to patients about proper oral hygiene

Billing and payment operations

3. What is the work environment of a dental assistant?

This business is quite dynamic and provides many benefits. Of course, when you ask yourself “where I could start a career as a dental assistant”, the first thing that crosses your mind is a dental office, but is that the only choice? Depending on your education and ability, you can choose your work environment.

If you would like to help students with dental procedures, you can find your place in dental school clinics, or at universities, technical institutes, etc. This work with future dentists, or their assistants, requires a certificate for this job. However, there are also jobs available in hospitals or nursing homes where you take care of elders and their oral hygiene. Some people work in insurance companies, believe it or not. These dental assistants focus on handling dental insurance claims.

It’s important to remember that dental assistants must perform their work under the direct supervision of a dentist.

4. What are the skills that every dental assistant should have?

Communication skills

Since you will be in contact with patients and the dentist, you must have developed interpersonal skills. Good communication is the key to the success of any teamwork. Part of this career consists of solving many problems, making decisions, so this skill is needed.

Patients often have a lot of pain, so you as a dental assistant need to be there to help relieve their stress. On the other hand, we need to understand dentists to contribute quality in care together.

Pay attention to every detail

Being detailed in this job contributes to better and more successful task performance. Before doing the job, we must be familiar with all the rules and protocols. If we follow the rules, there is less possibility of making a mistake, which is by no means welcome in this business. If a problem arises, be patient and willing to investigate it fully to reach a valid solution.

Precision and handiness

You know that your hands will be your main tool while doing this job. Dental assistants must be good at working with their hands because they work with very small, thin instruments. It’s up to you to get the job done quickly and efficiently. So, we advise you to leave stress at home, and make your hands and good eyesight ready for the job!

Organizational skills

These skills include the physical and mental organizational skills of the assistant. When it comes to a physical organization, it involves maintaining a workspace according to the regulations of the dental organization. You are in charge of hygiene in the dental clinic, and we know that disinfection of all the elements in the room is necessary. As for mental organizational ability, it means that the assistant could handle the situation, be ready for new duties as well as for the organization of multiple tasks.

You’re sure you have these abilities, then what are you waiting for? Run for your career!

If you feel trapped in your current job, have other ambitions, it’s time for a change. Don’t let anyone stop you to follow your dreams! Hope we help you with any questions you had about this job.

Now that you know more about the duties of a dental assistant, are you ready to start a dental assistant career?