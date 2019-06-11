How to Create a Fun Office Culture

Creating a fun, positive company culture is all about everyone working toward a common goal. It’s focusing on making your company a better place to work and exceeding your customers’ expectations. Do you have trouble keeping great people? So many companies do.
Remember that the right people don’t just show up on your doorstep. You have to recruit, train and develop culture building for a fun atmosphere in the office. Empowering your employees and encouraging communication are the basics of positive company culture. Read more on how to create a culture that changes an ordinary workplace into extraordinary, positive company culture.
Begin at the Beginning
When you’re building a great workplace environment, it starts with your new hires. Choosing the right candidates who fit with your company vision is crucial. From the first interaction during the interview, try to find out if the candidates align with your other team members. Will they add value to your company? Once your new hires are onboard, engage them right from the start. Having an effective onboarding plan gives your new hires a solid foundation in their new roles.
An onboarding program helps you shape your new employees for their position and encourages them to grow and offer ideas. Creating a culture that’s positive is essential for hiring high-level talent. Make sure they understand the vision you have for your company and the workplace culture you expect. Always make your onboarding process a positive, welcoming experience. If you can keep your new employees engaged and encourage work/life balance, it will ensure a great first impression of your company.
Guide Employees with Mentors
Help guide your new hires or people moving between departments with mentors or peers. When people start new projects, they have many questions. If you assign mentors, they can answer any questions and guide new hires until they feel comfortable in the new position or project.
Having a mentor also helps employees better understand your company’s values and goals. Mentors help them acclimate to the standards of your company and encourage them to interact with your current employees.
Start a Fun and Games Committee
Creating a culture where employees feel engaged means having a little fun. Put together a Fun and Games Committee.
The committee members can brainstorm ideas for adding a few events aiming at bringing all your employees together both inside and outside work. This way, they can learn more about each other, enjoy spending time together without the stress of work and bring friendship into the workplace.
It’s also important to have your employees participate in planning the events. Ask for feedback to see what they liked or didn’t like. Also, ask their opinions about what they’d like to do in the future.
Cultivate Trust and Communication
Your company culture should also foster an environment of trust and communication. Take the time to make sure all your managers are available to your employees. Your employees are your greatest assets. Giving them a company culture that puts their concerns first, shows that you respect them. Being able to communicate with management without fear of the consequences is a huge part of building culture.
This helps create trusting relationships between your employees and management. It also empowers your employees, letting them know you care about them and want their input.
Offer Growth Opportunities
Offer training and career development to your employees. This gives them opportunities to grow personally and professionally. It’s also a great way to promote in-house. This way, you can train them in the areas where your company needs it the most. It’s a win-win situation where your employees can rise up in your company and you can train your own high-performing staff.
Another way to encourage growth is to give your employees more control. Let them make decisions, giving them more responsibility in the business. This lets them know you trust their talents and rely on them to grow your business.
Give Regular Evaluations
It’s important to give regular performance evaluations. This way, you can talk to them about their performance and adjust their workloads. When you have personal conversations with your employees, you can find out what they’re really thinking about their work. Always encourage them to be honest about their feelings. Stay positive and offer support and empathy for their concerns. Offer them explanations for any areas where you think they can improve. Also, make sure to praise a job well done. Transparency helps keep everyone open, honest and happy in the workplace.
Create Comfortable Work Spaces
Help relieve your employees’ stress by creating comfortable workspaces where they can just chill out for a while. For example, standing workstations can boost your employees’ focus and energy. When standing, your staff can move around while they work giving them exercise that boosts their mood.
Another idea is to supply comfortable sofas and chairs in an open space. Your employees and management can converse with each other as if they were visiting in a living room. This creates a tranquil, collaborative area with less stress.
You can also encourage your staff to dress comfortably. Being comfortable helps decrease stress. So, if your employees want to wear their favorite Dr. Martins to work, check out their shoes and give them a thumbs up.
Offer Quiet Space
Having quiet, tranquil spaces where your staff can go to unwind is wonderful for de-stressing. It offers a safe space for independent thinking without the noise of regular office space and cubicles.
Just a few minutes of quiet time can increase performance and prevent burn out.
Encourage Work/Life Balance
Help your employees balance their personal and work lives. Encourage them to balance their time between work and home for healthy and happy lifestyles. One way to do this is by offering flextime. When your employees can schedule their days to fit their lifestyles, it relieves stress and increases performance. Flexible schedules break up the daily routine, keeping your employees motivated and refreshed.
Start Culture Building for Your Office
A fun office culture helps your business grow, boosts morale, increases performance and reduces your turnover rate. When you engage your employees and create a positive, inspiring office, you strengthen your brand and attract top-quality talent. If you commit to culture building, you can achieve splendid success for your company and your staff. Once this happens, stay committed to preserving a positive workplace where your culture can flourish. Creating an office culture of openness and fun will give your employees rewarding careers and loyalty to your business. To learn more on these topics check out our pages.