5 Benefits of Private Jet Travels During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Traveling around the world in the year 2020 has been made impossible by the COVID-19 virus. With the pandemic starting back in February or March in 2020, we all got stuck in our own countries. All borders were lockdown, we could not fly, we could not drive, it was even difficult to get to another city. Whether you are in the United States, United Kingdom, Asia, Australia, Europe, or anywhere else, the experience is the same. Fortunately, borders are starting to open up and many people have started using private jet travel.

However, all of us know that flying privately is much more expensive than going with a regular economy or business class flight. So, why have people resorted to such an option if it so expensive? Are there some obvious benefits that people do not know about?

Well, I think there are quite a lot of advantages to flying privately even when there is not a pandemic outside. But, we cannot ignore the fact that there are additional benefits of private flights just because of the coronavirus pandemic.

To help you understand this kind of traveling even better, I decided to write this article and tell you about all those benefits.

1. No restrictions for your baggage

One of my personal main issues with public flights is the fact that you have to calculate the baggage that you carry with you. You are not allowed to go over a certain limit of weight, but you also have to be careful not to bring too many suitcases or bags. If you do, you will get sent back to get rid of any extra baggage. For most people, this is unacceptable and it should be. You probably want to carry everything with you and there is not anything that you would leave behind. It is especially important not to leave behind anything during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fortunately, flying with a private jet makes things much more acceptable. In fact, there are no restrictions when it comes to baggage. You can carry almost anything with you on the jet. There are no restrictions or a weight limit. If you want, you could probably fit in 10 large and full suitcases.

Of course, the only way you are limited is by the available space in the jet.

Considering the situation in the world right now, I think that this is a very important benefit because we do not have a lot of options and freedom when it comes to traveling. So, if you are visiting a different country for a longer period of time, it makes sense to bring a lot of baggage with you.

2. A much more experienced crew

The thought of flying is scary to a lot of people and it is understandable. You get onto a machine that weighs over 180 tons that somehow flies thousands of feet into the air. You also put your life into the hands of a stranger, a pilot.

Fortunately, the fact is that traveling by air is actually quite safe and that it is much safer than traveling by car or even by being a pedestrian. However, for a lot of people, this is not enough to convince them. If you are one of those people, you will be glad to know that the cruise of private jets is always much more experience than those from regular airlines as suggested by aerojetme.com.

Usually, all those pilots from regular airlines switch to flying private jets because it pays more and it is much more relaxing. In other words, you will feel much more comfortable with such an experienced pilot that you can meet personally.

3. You can bring your pets

Another thing I hate about flying is the fact that I cannot bring my dog with me. Of course, there are some airlines that allow this, but that is quite rare. Finding a flight that will allow you to take your dog with you is almost impossible.

Instead of being together with your pets, they offer you to put your pets in cargo. For me and a lot of people, this is unacceptable. I do not want my dog to be treated as just another piece of baggage.

So, if you have a pet and if you want to ensure his safety, you should consider getting a private jet. You can keep your pet safe throughout the entire flight because you can take it with you right next to your seat.

4. Fewer passengers on the plane

If you have not flown with a private jet before, you have probably already seen what that looks like. So many different TV series and movies show celebrities, millionaires, and other rich people flying with a jet from one country to another. Inside the jet, there are no more than five or six different people. Including the crew.

What you see in movies is actually true, except for one thing. Flying with a private jet is not something that only rich people can afford. You do not have to be a millionaire just to hop on to a jet. Sure, it will cost a bit more, but the benefit of flying with fewer passengers is worth it, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sitting with strangers in an enclosed space is something that you should never do, considering how easy the virus is spread nowadays.

5. Better food

If you have flown with a commercial flight, you probably know just how awful the food can be. Of course, they also offer some basic stuff like energy bars, chocolates, chips, or something like that, but everything else tastes like nothing or bland.

Unfortunately, if you are on a very long flight, you cannot avoid the food all the time. You have to eat something, right?

When on a private jet, the experience is completely different. The food on those jets is much better and you also get a lot more options.

As you can see, there are a lot of benefits of private jet travel and we should appreciate those benefits even more during the coronavirus pandemic.