Benefits of Voice Search

It is a fact that millions of people all around the world use smartphones nowadays. It is also a fact, that technology advances almost every day, and each new model of a smartphone comes upgraded with new appealing features. One of those features is a voice search that has become very popular, very quickly. If you haven’t used it before, keep reading this text, because we are going to introduce you to it and tell you how you, as a businessman, can benefit from it.

Basically, the voice search enables the users to conduct an inquiry by speaking into their devices instead of typing in the questions. It is simply more convenient to look for something this way, especially if one is on the move. It works the same as a traditional search; you can ask your phone anything, from recommendations for a nearby restaurant to products or services you are in need of. You can find more detailed description of how it exactly works on this website. Since it is so widely used, it has become one of the top marketing strategies. If you are a business owner, here is how you can use the voice search to advertise your company.

As you can imagine, this marketing strategy includes websites and search engine optimization (SEO). You have to invest in SEO i.e. improve the visibility of your webpage in search engines. It includes details such as location, pictures of your products, description of the company and employee’s biographies, office hours, and so on. By far, this is the easiest way for small businesses to attract new customers and establish awareness of their brand. Besides, you will increase the number of website visitor thus potential customers.

So, what do you need to do in order to obtain the benefits of the voice search? First of all, you have to come up with keywords that are likely to be used by people doing the search but that will at the same time perfectly describe your merchandise. You have probably done this in the past, but when it comes to this feature, there is a slight difference. When doing the search and typing the question, people are generally more likely to put in some short keywords. But, now, when it comes to the voice search, people will not only throw in a few words and hope to find what they are looking for. Instead, they are going to ask more precise, full-length question. Because of this, using longer keywords will increase the chances of people finding your products without any trouble.

Furthermore, you should focus on answering the questions that start with “where”, “why”, “how”, “who”, etc. People are more likely to phrase them with these words, and you should answer them concisely and directly. In order to further improve your SEO, you should think about a variety of questions and what extra words potential clients might use. The easiest way to do this is to think about how people speak. Unlike text search, people will probably use informal language when conducting the voice search.

Lastly, don’t forget to optimize the layout of the website and its speed. People want results quickly, and if your webpage takes a lot of time to upload, the chances are people will not wait and they will move to some other results. In addition, make sure to create high-quality content. Don’t use unnecessary words because that will not help you rank better. Instead, create the content that is according to guidelines and don’t make the articles too lengthy, because no one is going to read a 4000-words text if they can find a shorter one that answers all their questions.