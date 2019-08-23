Yellow Flowers Meaning

226 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

One of the best colors of all times it will make any arrangements more vivid and colorful. And this is not the classic red, but the royal yellow!

During the times of courtesy, red flowers were used to express love, lust, and passion while yellow flowers were given to express rejection in a polite way without having to find the right words.

However, in recent times, western culture brought us more positive symbolism of yellow flowers to express joy, happiness, and friendship.

Yellow color stands for abundance and prosperity. Yellow is the associated color of gold and gold coins; thus, yellow flower arrangement would be a good symbolic wish of wealth.

As one of the most playful colors yellow is just full of positivism and optimism.

What is the yellow color suitable for?

In some Central and South American cultures, this color flowers would be suitable only for the funerals and sympathy occasions.

On the other hand, thanks to Western culture, internationally yellow flowers are just right to send as a gift to your business partner, colleague, friend, roommate, and just anyone who loves flowers!

Who can resist a lovely bunch of yellow daisies? Send daisies to cheer up your friend. You can say thank you, make a great birthday gift adding a balloon, celebrate the success of your business partner, congratulate with a new baby arrival.

Best selling yellow flowers

Send roses to wish someone to get well soon because the meaning of yellow roses symbolizes good health wishes.

Daisy Chrysanthemums are symbols of joy, brightening your mood.

Sunflower has lots of meanings borrowed from multiple cultures. Sunflowers are yellow and associated with the Sun, which brings warm emotions of comfort, delight, satisfaction, platonic love, friendship along with adoration and admiration towards a family member or a close friend.

Yellow Tulips used to be a sign of unrequited or hopeless love. However, now they carry more optimistic meanings of good thoughts, hope, and cheerfulness.

Yellow flowers by season

Some flowers bloom all year round or can easily be found most of the year while others are strictly seasonal blooming for a concise period. Here is a brief guide for you to know which flowers are limited by season as well as available in all the four seasons.

Spring and summer this color flowers:

Tulip

Daffodil

Iris

Hyacinth

Solidago (Goldenrod)

Fall and winter this color flowers:

Marigold

Snapdragon

Chrysanthemum

Aster

Dahlia

All year round this color flowers:

Rose

Gerbera

Carnation

Lily

Calla lily

Alstroemeria

Orchid

Send flowers for any occasion. Our talented florists are going to design any type of arrangement whether it’s a lovely bunch or an elegant sheaf, vase arrangement or wicker basket arrangement for your moments of joy and moments to comfort your dearest.

A wide selection of this color flowers can be found at abcFlora.com, available for international delivery.