The Most Awkward and Hilarious Big Peen Horror Stories

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Try not to clench

Guys may believe that they want a few extra inches down there, but the ladies who have experienced men on the larger side will probably tell you that it can cause a lot more pain than pleasure. There’s only so much that a woman can handle, and we all have different levels of tolerance. A larger guy can also be worse-off if he just doesn’t know how to use it, so, yes, that old saying about the motion of the ocean is true. Here’s what people had to say about their real experiences.

Best Friend’s Mom

I was at a sleepover with my friend and got up to get a drink of water at like 3:00 am. Little did I know that I was hard in boxers and my d**k was sticking out the little hole in the front. When I got to the kitchen and got a cup, my friends Mom walked in and her mouth opened and eyes shifted down to my member. I would say my d**k is like 9 inches when it is erect and she just stared at it. I immediately said sorry and went back down stairs and we never mentioned it again. (Jrs1225)

Italian for Dessert

A little after high school, I was hooking up with an ex who was pure Italian. Massive Italian sausage. We were going around it, it was getting intense. We switched to doggy position, and I make the terrible mistake of yelling “harder.” As he violent thrust his sausage into my ziti, he went so deep that I immediately puked everywhere. Needless to say, we have never spoken again. (chelseao48fe4fbbd)

Sickening

One time I was reaaally hungover but I still decided to hook up with a guy I was talking to on Tinder. I thought it was going to be quick and easy. When I arrived at his place we went to his bed and started kissing. I got my hand into his pants and what I felt was terrifying. This 5’8 skinny white guy had a giant penis.

I was scared and so sick from my hangover. When I started giving him a BJ his d**k was so large that I had trouble putting it in my mouth and my jaw would hurt. When we got to the penetration part I thought my vagina would never survive. When he was finished (after an hour and a half) i went to the bathroom shaking and feeling sick. (Hinde)

Pain and Suffering

I hooked up with this guy on Tinder who had told me ahead of time that he was large, but I really thought he was just hyping himself up- I was so wrong. I bled everywhere. We tried to have sex again a couple days later, but it just wasn’t working.

That was probably for the best because a couple weeks later, I found out through mutual friends that not only did he have a girlfriend, but he possibly gave me herpes. (meganl47)

Screaming in Terror

I met this guy online and we went on a few dates. He was tall hot and beefy, I mean really large. So it came down to it and we went to my place and after things got hot and heavy he started to strip his tall beefy body and when I saw it I screamed.

My roommate came in to make sure I was ok and once I told her to go away I wanted to try because I felt bad for embarrassing him and I really liked him. So he tried and after the tip I pushed him off and told him I wasn’t ready. He was really nice about it and we fell asleep. Then the tall behemoth started snoring loud enough to shake the walls so I kicked him out and never saw him again… (brittneyc4d79b3d53)

Leave Them in Stitches

So. It was a friends with benefits kind of deal. Our first hook up. We’re in bed and I could tell he was big. NBD, I’ve had a few, I can handle and enjoy it. I unleashed his beast and the head of this monster was… Terrifying!

I couldn’t fit him in my mouth but we decided that was fine, lube to the rescue!!! Nope. Just nope, he ripped my perineum and had to take me for stitches. We were still friends and we still messed around but that first time… Ouch! (Jaie)

Dry Spell Over

I was on Tinder back in 2014 and met a guy to hook up with. It had been four years since I had any kind of sex. It was itching to break my dry spell and decided to get on Tinder. Long story short, this guy had a nine inch penis and was into deepthroating. He was going to hard and I threw up everywhere. I was embarrassed. (shelbyg4b7eb57e5)

Worth It

I was a senior in HS and this popular hot guy on my bus asked me to his house. I was excited and even though we NEVER talked before, I knew what the visit was about. He wanted to start in the shower and as soon as his pants came off, my eyes widened, I asked him how big he was. 12 inches. I’d been with like 2 guys at this point, about average for both. I was all in though!

I did give him a few hours of mind blowing sex, doing stuff I’d never actually tried. I guess trying to show the popular guy a nerdy girl is better than those delicate popular girls.

So after the first time, I experienced my first walk of shame through my ENTIRE neighborhood and literally could barely walk. I had to pretend I started my period early, I bled for like 3 days.

Happened a few other times and we literally never talked in school or the bus. Totally worth it, though. (Kenziethemom)

Just the Tip

So I was finally hooking up with my crush and we were in the backseat of my car. I couldn’t really see well because it was night time and super dark. Which also means I couldn’t see how HUGE his dong was. So he started putting it in and I swear it felt like he was trying to shove a fist in there. I told him to take it slow. He tried again and after a lot of pressure I was like “OMG this hurts” and he claims he only had the head in.

I looked down and saw something on his white shirt. I asked him what it was, he turned the overhead light on and his shirt was covered in blood. There was also a huge bloody handprint on the back of the drivers seat. He gasped and ran out of the car. I quickly drove to the nearest gas station and scrubbed the seats like crazy. My vagina was sore for days. (jngibson0293)

Too Much

My first time was with a practical stranger. Things were going great and getting hot, then he pulled out his penis, it had to be around 11-12 inches, and my jaw dropped. I immediately thought “I don’t know how to use this.” But I tried to play it cool. I had no idea what it was going to feel like, but he put it in and no matter how hard I tried to hide it, he could tell I was thinking something and kept asking if I was fine.

Of course I bled…a lot. Afterwards, he hopped in the shower and left. I immediately called my best friend to tell him about it. Oh, and I did I mention, the guy who took my virginity, didn’t know that I was a virgin… [Anonymous User]

Know Your Limits

I hooked up with a guy who had the most enormous penis I’ve ever seen. Rather than chicken out, I grabbed the lube and attempted to make it fit. Only problem is that I have dysparunia, a condition that causes the vagina to be abnormally tight for really no reason at all (and I’ve had a LOT of sex), and his dick ended up ripping the lower part of my vagina a la giving birth style. I had to have an episiotomy which meant stitches from my vag to my a*s. Moral of the story: know how much d**k you can accommodate. [Anonymous User]

Do you have any big D stories that you’d like to share? Tell us everything in the comments and SHARE this story!

Original by Emily Hingle