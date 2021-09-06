3 Best Accessories for Truck Drivers

Comfort and safety are the top priority aspects for any work. If you are a truck driver and are interested in the most convenient conditions when it comes to your everyday routines on the road, take into consideration several helpful accessories. These add-ons will simplify some of your tasks and set you free from discomfort in the context of any of your real-life and occupational situations.

Let’s start with the cellphone. This is your essential device because you need to always be in touch. Long trips usually mean that your close people miss you and would like to hear your voice or just to chat via messengers. It is recommended to purchase a modern smartphone with enough memory, good tech characteristics, high compatibility rates to install helpful applications for drivers, and special-purpose mobile software.

For example, if you use a freight dispatch service, some notifications will be sent on your smartphone. For more information, check logitydispatch.com. Be sure that your model has enough functionality for your work, communication with your family, and entertainment. You can buy a second cell phone only for work and not load your personal gadget too much. Together with the smartphone, purchase the following accessories:

Handsfree — the best kit for any driver (truckers are not an exception). You can talk with dispatchers, managers, parents, your wife, children without abstracting yourself from the road. Work and communicate at once with the help of the Bluetooth headset or other modern kit. Explore all the available models on the Internet. Powerbank — it goes without saying that the automotive mobile charger is more important for truck drivers. Nevertheless, purchase the power bank for some emergency cases or just for your improved mobility. For instance, you can have lunch anywhere and not be afraid of the empty battery and power-off cases. Tablet computer — if you are not sure that you need a TV for your truck, get a view of the tablet. This is a good and compact alternative for your comfort. When you have a rest, you can watch some films or use the tablet computer for video calls for a better experience. Do not forget about the case (not to scratch the tablet computer on the go), Internet modem (USB-adapters), a special holder/mount for the tablet fixation, and other add-ons you need.

The list of must-have gadgets is not limited to the above-described accessories. Each truck driver can discover something special for the comfort on the road. These are the most essential digital add-ons to take into account.

Driving Accessories: Sunglasses, Leatherwork Gloves, Toiletry Bag

These top 3 add-ons for each truck driver will protect your eyes, hands, and will arrange your storage of personal belongings. Every accessory will promote our good health and convenience on the road. Select qualitative goods and do not waste your money on shoddy products.

1. Sunglasses

UV rays harm your sight, so it is better to protect your eyes from the sunlight when you are driving the truck. Choose the models with polarized lenses because they are the best ones when it comes to the high-level protection and prevention of headaches and eye strain or fatigue caused by the ultraviolet rays.

2. Driving Gloves

Sweating hands bring discomfort for drivers. Truckers spend hours at the wheel, so this problem is very real for them. If you want to protect your hands from irritation, dryness, and cuts, select leatherwork driving gloves. They are very durable and make your drive extremely comfortable.

3. Toiletry Bag

This is the most common misconception that men do not require some kind of carryall items (a toiletry or belt bag). Your belongings will be stored conveniently and safely in one place this way. Choose the model you like. There are many small bags suited to any fancy. Put your smartphone, money, keys, glasses, and other things there. Be sure that the bag of your interest inserts everything you need to store.

Other Practical Accessories for Truck Drivers

Let’s start with the helpful add-ons for the truck cabin. These accessories come in handy when you need to place everything practically and comfortably. For example, racks and mounts allow drivers to attach several gadgets on the dashboard (even the most limited area):

Gear racks – hold multiple gadgets at once (a smartphone, a tablet, etc.). While you cooperate with the freight dispatch service provider, you need the GPS tracker as well. Attach it with the help of the dashboard rack for your comfort.

Mount holders – these models are equipped with a fold-out arm to hold one pocket-screen device for the convenience of the truck driver. You can attach the navigator or your cellphone here and keep track of all the notifications in real-time.

Additionally, drivers may arrange their cabin area with the help of other helpful accessories like the steering wheel desk (for eating or using a laptop), seat cushions (with or without massaging, cooling, and other features), electric coolers, and portable refrigerators. The category of the cooking add-ons for having meals on the go is very diversified. Let’s review the most essential ones for the truck drivers’ comfort:

A portable stove;

A portable frying pan;

A portable coffee maker.

Everything depends on the meals you are going to cook while driving your truck. Some steer men prefer only a coffee maker because they have lunches and dinners in the roadhouses. Another category of drivers feels uncomfortable without a stove or a frying pan. It goes without saying that electrical appliances are bought according to your personal requirements.

Nevertheless, be sure that you have enough utensils for your cooking routines. It is better to purchase a set of cookware that includes a cup (a mug), a spoon, a fork, a knife, a plate, a bowl. But some truckers state that it is possible to get along without these utensils – just replace the traditional ones with plastic ones.

Stop disregarding your comfort on the road. Many health problems appear when drivers put their convenience in the last place. Keep track of the novelties on the market to complement your cabin with the most helpful appliances and accessories. New interesting devices appear almost every month! Do not forget to ask other experienced drivers about their hacks and must-have add-ons to make the on-the-go live free from discomfort and challenges.