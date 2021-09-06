What Is the History of the Wedding Bouquet?

The bridal bouquet is meant to complement the dress of the bride and it is not less important than it. Brides to be should decide on the type of bouquet they want to have when they walk down the aisle, and the good news is that they have many options. Whether they decide to choose natural bouquets or wooden flower bouquets, what matters is that they are happy with their choice. It is wise to shop for the perfect bouquet in advance to see what is available.

What Is the Meaning of the Bridal Bouquet?

It is almost impossible to see a bride walk down the aisle without a bouquet because this does not happen. According to Brides.com, the bridal, “bouquet ties all of a wedding’s design and decor together. It’s an accessory, a focal point, and one of the first peeks guests get into a celebration. ” Ladies spend a lot of precious time deciding on the type of bouquet they want and this is not a decision to be taken lightly. They have to select the type of flowers, the colors, the size and the design of the bouquet. This is more complex than one might imagine and the bridal bouquet has a long-standing tradition.

From Sabine Wedding we learn that , “The tradition of the bouquet as we know it today developed in the Renaissance, when it became a symbol of prosperity and then passed down to the present day, becoming the icon of the everlasting love and representative of the beauty of the bride. ,”It is probably less known that this practice dates back to antiquity; the flowers in the bouquet were a symbol of happiness, fidelity, and fertility. The wedding bouquet has changed a lot over time and in the Victorian age it became what it is today; people used to pay attention to the symbolism of the flowers when they chose their bouquets. Nowadays the attention is on the aesthetic aspect, on the beauty of the flowers, the design of the bouquet and so on. Today’s brides want to have a gorgeous accessory when they go to the altar.

As far as the flowers used to make these bouquets, they can be natural or artificial. There is an increased demand for wooden wedding bouquets because they are affordable, stunning, and durable; with proper maintenance and storage these flowers can last for a lifetime and become a cherished memory. It is entirely up to each bride to decide what she loves the most and how much money she can afford to spend on her bouquet.

How to Choose a Wedding Bouquet?

There are several aspects brides to be should consider to narrow down their options when it comes to buying a lovely bouquet; these are:

The type of flowers to be used to make the bouquet. If they go for natural flowers, they have to make sure they are available in the season when they tie the knot; the alternative is to choose wood flowers wedding and thus enjoy an impressive selection of options.

The theme of the wedding. The bouquet should be ordered after you decide on the theme of the party

The size and design of the bouquet. There are all sorts of designs available and chances are you will find at least one that you like.

As far as style is concerned, there is not such a thing as the wrong style; it is possible to select from traditional, minimal, contemporary, and so on. With size, things are entirely different; it has to be proportionate to the bride; for example, if the bride is petite, she should not carry a large bouquet for it will not look nice. The design of the bouquet should be made after seeing the design of the dress. A bride with a simple, elegant dress should choose a simple bouquet.

When it comes to the cost of the wedding bouquet this varies according to the types of flowers used, the size of the bouquet and its design. Bouquets made of wood flowers wedding are quite affordable and they can even be made at home by the bride. Brides can learn how to make their own wood flowers bouquets by visiting Luvsolaflowers.com. The trend this year is for more joyful bouquets, more colored flowers; couples play with designs, they think outside the box and chances are they will say yes to less traditional designs and colors because they are tired of seeing the same things everywhere.

How to Preserve the Wedding Bouquet?

Most brides want to keep their bouquets once the event is over. If they have chosen a natural flower bouquet, they have to discuss with a florist to see how it can be preserved for a while longer. On the other hand, wood flower bouquets are known for their durability and they can be kept in a display case for many years to come. With proper maintenance and storage, sola flowers can last for a lifetime. Wedding bouquets have come a long way and ladies are no longer limited to the traditional round bouquet.

Florists do their best to keep their customers happy and to put at their disposal asymmetric bouquets, small bouquets, cascading bouquets, and everything in between. Another interesting aspect regarding wedding bouquets is their texture and it is useful to know that there is room for creativity here as well. Flower designers know what works and what does not, they are creative, talented and eager to use their imagination to create unique arrangements for each and every one of their customers.

What most people do not know is that a gorgeous, unique bridal bouquet is the result of a lot of hard work and creativity. Most people wouldn’t know how to combine flowers, colors and textures to create a stunning bouquet, one that adds a touch of elegance and uniqueness to the bride. This is why it is probably best to let professionals do what they know best and that is to use their imagination and skills to create arrangements that delight their clients.