Why Charcoal Grill is Best for Your Backyard BBQ Cookout? 

Can you resist the appetizing aromas and rich smoky flavored meals a charcoal grill creates? I can’t even imagine. It is a centerpiece of our backyard BBQ cookout or any social event. Hear me out to know the reasons!

If you don’t own a backyard grill yet and want to buy the one, you may come across the charcoal vs gas grill debate. Some people favor the earlier while others prefer the later one. Each gas and charcoal grill has its ins and outs. However, hardcore grill purists including me swear by charcoal grilling because it is a more technical, robust, tastiest choice and above all helps you to enhance your grilling skills. Check this detailed charcoal grills buying guide and review at grillsforbbq.com to find the best charcoal grill out there that exactly meet your budget and grilling expectations.

Let’s see why we opt for a charcoal grill and how it can make your next backyard event a huge victory!

Charcoal grills give iconic Smokey flavors

If flavor matters to you most, then charcoal grills are the leaders. So, let’s start with nothing else but flavor!

Folks have been cooked barbecue over coals for centuries. The traditional BBQ flavors can be achieved only with charcoal. A charcoal grill adds distinct smokey flavors and authentic aromas to your meals which you can’t replicate with gas or any other grill.

When fats, oils, and meat juices drip into the burning coals and smoke. Nothing but the magic just happened next. These drippings vaporized and then impart the meat with an irresistible added taste.

Thus, Charcoal does not impart all flavors directly to your grilled meat (other factors such as ingredients, quality, cooking style, etc. matters too). However, they are a source of enhancing the overall taste of your meals.

Pro Tip: Add wood chips such as maple or oak (that suit best your specific food) to your coals for even better taste.

Charcoal grills generate a lot of heat

Temperature range is a considerable factor while buying your grill. High temperatures are vital for cooking techniques like indirect grilling and ideal for great searing.

Charcoal grill burns at a really hotter temperature and that temperature lasts for a long time too. A good charcoal grill can hit a range between 700 °F to 900 °F. In contrast, a gas grill can reach up to 400-500 °F.

Furthermore, consistent, and even temperature while grilling is something very crucial. Any temperature fluctuation can ruin your meal and overall event. Even most expansive gas units are prone to inconsistent heat levels. However, this issue is much less with charcoal grills.

With a little practice, you can maintain an even and consistent cooking temperature throughout your grilling and host an unforgettable cookout.

Pro Tip: Always prepare early for the event and make sure you have all the required ingredients.

You can use your grill for BBQ smoking

One best point is the versatility of charcoal grills that allows you to get beyond grilling and get much more out of it. You can renovate your grill into a backyard smoker for preparing moist and tender smoked meat.

Simply, step up indirect grilling, adjust vents properly and maintain low temperatures and enjoy BBQ smoking with incredible results. Although you can buy a separate BBQ smoker, making use of your charcoal grill not only allows you for low & slow cooking but saves you hundreds of dollars too.

You can experience 2-zone cooking

Grilling is not just grilling, it’s much more than that!

Indirect grilling or 2-zone cooking is one of the best features of a charcoal grill that you can’t achieve by gas.

You can’t cook the best food all over the high flames. Alternatively, you can set up two cooking zones on your grill. Indirect one away from flames; and the other half direct one over the flames. Then you can transfer your food accordingly to get unreal results. For searing, simply transfer your food directly over high flames for few minutes and get iconic sear marks on your food.

Sound difficult? But it’s actually not. It is one of the easy and best cooking techniques to cook any type of food.

Perfect choice for wannabe grill masters

If you are a serious grill enthusiast, a charcoal grill helps you to develop and enhance invaluable grilling skills.

It offers you to make use of 2-zone cooking and play with vents adjustment and temperature regulations to learn and explore important grilling techniques. Only charcoal grills offer you this scope of learning new gastronomic skills.

Pro Tip: Never waste the leftover food of your BBQ party. Instead, store them in glass containers and then mix and match them with different ingredients to grill some new delicacies later.

Charcoal grills are portable

They are also lightweight and easy to assemble, so are highly portable. As such you can take them with you on road trips, picnics, campsites, tailgate party or anywhere outside your house to enjoy BBQ on the go.

Thus, Charcoal grills are best for use at home and as well as for outside events (no more added cost!).

Charcoal grills are not heavy on your wallet

Your final decision is somehow dependent initially on your budget. charcoal grills are inexpensive and cost much less than gas grills. You can even get a solid Weber charcoal grill such as Kettle for somewhere around $100-$200. Conversely equal gas model costs you around $400-$700.

So, charcoal grills are a good choice for enjoying the grilling experience and your favorite meals without breaking your bank.

Final Words

Clearly, the charcoal grill is one of the best appliances to host an exceptional backyard cookout and is worth your investment. Just give it a try and see the incredible outcomes yourself. We hope you will not regret it!