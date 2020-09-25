8 Best Areas In Canada For A Condo Unit

Are you thinking of investing in real estate in Canada? There has been an increasing demand for more condos in top cities around the country. People who travel often or have smaller families find it easier to manage Condos than getting fully detached homes. Condos are also a great option for working professionals who just want to focus on their business without the distraction of maintaining a home. Condos come in a variety of options from larger family-size condos to smaller one or two-bedroom condo units. Buying a condo saves you money when you consider the high cost of rent in the major cities in Canada.

When finding a Condo, you have to consider certain factors. The price has to match your budget as well as the size of your family. You may also want to consider the amenities that are offered like swimming pools, gyms, and many other facilities. Another important factor to consider when investing in condos is the location. We recommend you get your next condos in these beautiful locations in Canada.

1. Sherbrooke, Quebec

Sherbrooke is one of the vibrant cities to live in. The city offers properties with water view fronts. Houses are considerably cheaper and you will get value for your investment as the value increases. Sherbrooke is home to one of the best universities in Canada, and as of January 2019, it recorded a property price value of $253,794. If you are planning on living in Sherbrooke, the city has major attractions like Lac des Nations, La Halte des Pèlerins, Sanctuaire De Beauvoir, Sherbrooke’s Murals on Balado Discovery, and Promenade de la Gorge de la Rivière Magog. The predominant language spoken by up to 90 percent of people in Sherbrooke is French.

2. Richmond Hill, Ontario

Most people will recommend you come to Richmond Hill when looking for a home to buy. This small town welcomes newcomers. The locals are friendly and have a community lifestyle. The cost of living is low in this part of Canada which makes it easy to find available condos within your budget. You can find any type of home from smaller condos to luxurious condos. There are also new construction and master-planned communities. To make your search easier, you can check out CondoWizard for a variety of options within this area and other parts of Toronto.

Richmond Hill hosts a lot of fun activities from its annual Christmas Parade to its Spring Fling, and many other festivals. You also have access to great schools like Richmond Hill School. For food lovers, the town has a variety of restaurants like the standard American, Chinese, Mexican, Indian, Italian, Irish, and Scottish cuisine restaurants. It has a rich history and you can get a condo that gives you a great view of the beautiful historic Savannah riverfront and squares, as well as the Ogeechee River.

3. London and St. Thomas, Ontario

This is also another great place to live in. The city is very popular and has grown to be a tech hub. It boasts of a huge manufacturing sector and is also big on medical research. The value of property here continues to appreciate as more people come in for work and businesses. The London Health Sciences Centre is the largest employer in this place. St. Thomas is also a fast-growing city that is home to automotive manufacturing plants. Both of these places offer great condo pricing and business opportunities.

4. Town of Banff, Alberta

If you do a lot of traveling during the holidays, you may want to invest in a holiday home in this beautiful scenic view. You get a great view of the mountains in places like the Rocky Mountains. Banff is a great place to spend vacations with your friends and family. You will get a view of the towering glacial peaks with azure blue lakes. Banff is home to Banff National Park that hosts four million tourists a year. The upscale town allows you to explore wildlife, and you get to see iconic Canadian animals like elk, bears, and moose.

5. Kelowna, British Columbia

Kelowna can be found in the south of British Columbia Canada. It is another great place to buy your condo, especially where you can get a great view of near Okanagan Lake. The city has attractions like its provincial parks, pine forest, vineyards, orchards, and mountains.

It is a location that offers the best when it comes to wine tours and tastings. It is also a great place to spend time during the holidays. During the summer, there is a lot to do for singles, couples, and families. You can get a condo at the lakefront residence in Kelowna.

6. Whistler, British Columbia

Whistler is north of Vancouver, in British Columbia. It is home to one of the largest ski resorts in North America, Blackcomb. Most people come for skiing and snowboarding in the area. The residential villages are the base of the Blackcomb mountains. It takes about 90 minutes to get to the Vancouver airport from this town. If you love to be around nature, you will get a great view of the mountains in your Condo in Whistler.

There is also the Turquoise water of Garibaldi Lake in Whistler, BC which is an eye-catching area for your investment. Moving to Whistler will give you lots of beautiful scenery. You can find a condo within your budget here. They even offer a ski-in-ski-out condo quarter share. This means that you get quarter ownership of the property, and can use it once a week each month, for those on a low budget.

7. Vancouver Island, British Columbia

Vancouver is one of the most expensive cities in Canada. The properties here are on the high side because of the high demand for condos. Most people come for businesses and the city also receives a large number of tourists every year. Several waterfront condos offer a scenic view. You can also enjoy your holidays here fishing. The city has a great climate, and there are lots of opportunities for business prospects.

8. Windsor, Ontario

The best view of the city is at night time especially when the fireworks are set off. Windsor. The city is busy as it hosts several automotive companies. It also receives a large number of tourists and workers regularly.