Best Bootstrap Templates to Make Your Business Stand Out This 2019

Whether you’re a business owner or blogger, creating a website is a must to get your brand out there! But I’m sure not a lot of people know how to design their website. That’s where Bootstrap templates come along, having the amazing and professional look to it.

Besides this, many different WordPress themes exude professionalism and ease of navigation. But what are the worthy templates to look into and install? With the wide range of bootstrap templates and themes, it’s difficult to choose just one, but designmodo can help you!

I did the research and compiled the best WordPress themes to save you time and effort, so read on!

Best WordPress Themes and Bootstrap Templates

Did you know that your choice doesn’t only add attractiveness to your website, but shows a piece of what your brand is? From industry-specific to flexible themes and Bootstrap templates, these are the top ten to consider:

1. Avada: A Great Power Theme

Avada is the number one for selling WordPress theme from Envato’s ThemeForest. Once you try it out, you can see why it’s one of the most popular and favored, as it offers everything a business site owner needs.

It’s a multi-purpose theme that suits various businesses and industries, also offering the versatility and customization features to make it unique for you. Plus, it’s a responsive theme that works best for any type of device!

2. Neve: For Flexibility and Versatility

I recommend Neve, which is best known for its flexibility. It was created by ThemeIsle, who wanted to create an option that supports various uses with a sleek and modern design.

This theme is a suitable option if you’re a business which focuses on giving information, collaboration, and a whole lot of other features businesses need. Besides this, it also has great multi-language support, has SEO-friendliness in mind, and loads quickly.

3. Infinity Pro: Improve Your Online Presence

Infinity Pro was created by StudioPress, who concentrated on creating a modern and sleek for minimalists. It’s made best for digital businesses who want something simple, yet with the strong message from its design.

Because it’s a no-frill design, it’s very easy to setup and layout according to your needs. Plus, many will appreciate the classic yet modern look.

4. Monochrome Pro: Sleek and Stylish

This is another simple and minimalistic theme coming from StudioPress, an appealing one that still makes that visual impact. To create that attractive feel, they use good typography and white space, making it easy to use AND fast to load.

If you want something trendy and quick to set up, you’ll want to consider the Monochrome Pro. Its minimalist feel is what makes it a great choice.

5. Enfold: The Responsive and Easy to Use

This is another one of the top-ranked from the Envato’s ThemeForest, a responsive theme you can use for various purposes. It comes with a drag and drops admin interface so you can set up an entirely new design for it to look unique. Besides this, it also comes with free updates and helpful support you can contact as needed.

6. Monstroid: Unique Customization

If you want to have that visual impact without the unnecessary frills and sparkles, then Monstroid is the right choice. It’s a Parallax theme with infinite possibilities on how to customize it.

You have all the freedom to tweak the way it looks, having your website look different compared to others. Besides that, it’s very easy to understand and tweak its overall layout.

7. Imperion: Simple Drag-and-Drop

What’s great about Imperion is that it offers the simplicity built for businesses and professional styles. It’s clean, and with variants, you can easily change through dragging and dropping elements to the design.

It’s a front-end building with visual editing, made without complications or the frills. Those who don’t have any experience in coding will appreciate this theme.

8. Zakra: Free and Made for Business

Zakra is probably one of the best professional WordPress themes for business and startups. It has a simple yet modern design, coming with all necessary features and elements businesses need.

It is pretty easy to set up and includes a business demo to help you design your website the way you want to. The background images and custom logos also come free, so you can have your website ready in minutes.

9. Suffice: Fully Customisable and Multi-Purpose

This is a fully-customizable theme made for business, offering a lot of options for customization and the sleek, professional design. You can create various website designs with this, whether it’s for a business agency, corporate, a blog, or portfolio. It even comes with custom widgets and two useful plugins to easily design your website without the need to code.

Besides that, it’s completely free, making it worth the try for those who want something more businesslike.

10. Flash: Feature-Rich and Widgetized

Flash is very flexible and filled with features, offering a list of widgets and live support. That way, you can tweak it according to how you want it without limits.

This theme has a plugin called the Flash Toolkit, which comes with a dozen drag and drop widgets, which you can rearrange and customize. You’re able to make ANY type of design and have more variations compared to all the other free available.

Wrapping It Up

Showcasing your online presence is less challenging with the fast-performing and attractive template. By using one that matches your brand’s theme and feel, you can expect fewer bounce rates and higher conversion. It all boils down to what you want and need for your business and audience.

I hope this list on the best Bootstrap and WordPress themes helped you out!

If you have any questions or want to share your reviews on WordPress themes, then comment below. Your thoughts are much appreciated.