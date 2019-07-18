Why You Should Use WordPress for Your Website

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

There are many easy ways to build a website. For people with little-to-no development experience, a free drag-and-drop website builder is a good start. These website builders such as Wix let you design and develop a website, without having to write a single line of code.

However, if you don’t want to do everything from scratch, and want to use one of the most trusted and efficient website building tools in the world, you will have to choose WordPress. Yes, some may argue that content management systems (CMS), like WordPress, offer a learning curve to beginners (as opposed to website builders, where you literally just have to drag things together until they look good); but what they lack in ease-of-use, they more than add in stability and efficiency. Not convinced? Let’s take a deeper look at why you should use WordPress to build your website:

Get started without spending a dime:

The WordPress software is open-source and free for anyone to download and use as need be. Its community, in their millions, have been contributing to it since 2003. What was once a genius’ brainchild, is now the most powerful website building tool in the world.

You too are free to customize WordPress, extend it, or simply play around with it until it starts making sense. All you have to do to get started is to follow an easy installation procedure.

Note: Even though WordPress itself doesn’t cost anything, you will likely end up paying some money to get it hosted to make your website go live. Even though hosting services can cost as low as $2 per month, it’s recommended that you choose a reliable hosting provider, because it can make all the difference. Reckontalk just posted an article, underlying the importance of this.

Thousands of free themes and plugins:

Thanks to the ever-growing WordPress community, there are thousands of free themes you can choose from; with new ones being added daily. Regardless of your aesthetic preferences, it’s highly likely that you will be able to find a free theme that is just right for your business.

If you want to extend the feature set of your website, then too WordPress has you covered. Choose from the hundreds of thousands of free plugins that can help you increase your security, boost your performance, and do plenty of other important stuff.

Everyone uses it:

WordPress is at the heart of 34% of the internet; way more than any other website building framework. Websites like TechCrunch, Sony Music, and Bloomberg Professional, that have millions of visits, are able to maintain their high standards of performance via WordPress. One is made to think, “If these many people are singing the WordPress song, then there must surely be something extraordinary about it?”

Search engines love WordPress:

The primary reason you want to build a website is to establish an online presence. The primary reason why you want to establish an online presence is to generate new revenue streams (enhance visitors/leads/readers). WordPress helps you do that by making your website rank high in the search engine results.

The best part is that it’s SEO-friendly out of the box (primarily because of its elegant code structure), so little work is required on your part!

If you want to build a website, then the options are a-plenty; but none are as good as WordPress! It doesn’t matter whether you want to make an online store to sell t-shirts, or put together a personal portfolio, or create a technology blog; WordPress is the way to go!