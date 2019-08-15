How do you make money blogging? 5 simple ways

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Many new bloggers always wonder – How do you make money blogging?

As blogging for creating a second income has become a trend. When it comes to making money from a blog, there are different techniques, which one can use. Today we will share with you 5 simple ways how you can make the most from your online journal.

If you have a blog that has traffic, then dive right in to learn how to make money. If not, do check out How to Make a Blog for free on pocketnewsalert.com.

5 Simple ways you can make money from blogging

Advertisements

The easiest way of monetizing is to place ads on your blog. There are many ad networks that can help you to place ads on a site. One of the most common ad networks used by bloggers is Google Adsense. Many bloggers start with an intention just to make money using Google Adsense. Adsense pays publishers when a user clicks on their ads. Apart from Adsense, they can also sign up with other ad networks like media.net, info links, or Adsterra.

Selling E-books

Writing and Selling E-books is a great way of making some solid money from your blog’s traffic. You can simply create an ebook of all your posts which are related to a topic, give it a good edit with some extra tips and tricks, and it’s good to go.

Premium Members section

One can also make money from a blog by offering a premium membership section for a price to users. In the premium members section, you can provide your users with some exclusive posts and tutorials. This works well when you have a loyal fan following. This way of monetization works well when you have a well-established online journal with repeat visitors.

Affiliate marketing

Another simple way to make money is to promote Affiliate links on your blog. It means to include links to products offered by other businesses programs. You can earn money through affiliate marketing when a visitor from your blog clicks on a link and ends up purchasing the product or service. For this conversion, you receive an affiliate fee, which is a percentage of the sale amount. Online you will find tons of affiliate programs available which you can sign up for and start making money. Amazon Associates are one of the most popular programs used by bloggers.

Selling Courses Online

Creating and selling online courses is an amazing way to make money from a blog. First, you need to find out what your visitors want the most from your site, and that’s your starting point to create a course. Focus your online courses on specific topics which will add value to your readers. There are many online platforms which can help you create a course and the same can be promoted on your website. If you have been using WordPress as your cms, then there are some fantastic online class plugins which can help you create courses on your blog itself.

Using these five techniques, you can easily monetize your blog and make an excellent passive income from it.