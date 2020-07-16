7 Best Card Games for Android Device

One of the best genres of Android Games you can find today is card games. The gameplay is not as simple as the common card game. With so many unique systems and beautiful graphics, you will experience different pleasure you won’t find on the standard card game. Now, if we are talking about the best card games card for Android at bukaqq.com, you can try Deck Heroes: Legacy. There are several amazing things you can find from this game. And, this time, we are going to show you what you can get from this game.

1. F2P Player-Friendly

Deck Heroes is free to download and play. The best of all, you don’t need to spend money to play it. You need the patience to collect diamonds to get a better card and increase your deck strength. The best of all, this game has many events and a reward system that gives you diamonds. For example, you can get at least 465 diamonds from the daily reward system. Then, the login bonus gives you 10 diamonds every day. If you join a strong guild and get a better position in the guild war event, you get extra diamonds as well. And, in Deck Heroes, there are many events like this.

Beautiful Graphic

Top artists draw each of the cards in the Deck Heroes. You can see they are all very beautiful and artistic. They have a special design that shows the trademark of the character of each card. Until now, there have been several upgrades and changes to its design. So you can expect a more beautiful graphic in the future.

The special effect during the fight is also very pleasing to watch. You can easily differentiate the skill used by the card and the effect that applied on each card.

Amazing Gameplay and Card System

This is maybe the main reason why we call this game the best card game for Android devices. In this game, you will have a deck that consists of ten cards as your army and one hero card. You will fight the opponent, the AI, and real-player, using your deck.

How you place your card on the field as well as the compatibility with the heroes, will affect the flow of the fight. Therefore, it is not only about using a stronger card than your opponent. You need to think about the best strategy to use to face the opponent’s card.

That’s all about the gameplay. The other elements that also make it interesting are the card system. The card in this game has three main skills that will be activated automatically. You also can get the fourth skill by evolving that card. The best of all, you can modify and change the fourth skill by melding that card. The melding process will take the other card’s skills and place it in the fourth skill sloth.

The freedom to combine skill allows you to create, not only a stronger card. But, you also can create a different strategy with it. You can even turn the card that seems weaker into an annoying and robust card for your opponent.

2. Arknights

Arknights is one of the many android games that are popular today. Arknights itself is a game that is very young because it was just officially launched at the beginning of last year. Arknights is one of the best popular games where the game model is in the form of a defense tower, and the story is very interesting to follow.

3. Mobile Legends

Mobile Legends, or often also referred to by most gamers as ML, is a game that is currently still very popular played by many players despite its long presence. In fact, in the international arena, this game is also contested and offers prizes in the form of money, which is quite large for the winners. It’s only natural that players always try to improve their accounts’ ability and level to be better than others.

4. PUBG

PUBG is also almost the same as Free Fire, only what distinguishes them two is the different companies in developing each of these games. PUBG was developed by Tencent, while Garena developed free Fire. But if you see the difference, of course, some significant differences distinguish the two, one of which is in terms of graphics. PUBG has graphics that are arguably better and more interesting than graphics from Free Fire.

5. Asphalt 9

Asphalt 9 is a racing video game from the latest Asphalt series released by Gameloft. If seen at a glance, this one game is quite similar to the model of Asphalt Xtreme. Asphalt 9 is also a game series that requires us to use an internet connection when playing rather than the previous Asphalt game series, which, although it can be played online, can also still be played offline.

6. Fate Grand Order

Fate Grand Order is a role-playing game that you can play for free. In this game, you can run a series of stories to get the characters as well as stories from the beginning starting why you will later be chosen as a master to save the human civilization that is almost on the verge of collapse.

7. Mario Kart

Mario Kart is a car racing game developed by Nintendo as a spin-off from the Super Mario series. We know for yourself that Super Mario itself is already well known before the previous game in the form of Super Mario Bros. In this game, you will be racing with other players. Interestingly, in the race, you can also carry out attacks against other players to fight over the first place.

Conclusion

Deck Heroes: Legacy is not only free to download and play. It also offers interesting and addicting gameplay. It may have the moving 3D character when you play the cards. However, the depth of strategy you can apply in this card game can’t be beaten by other Android Games with a similar genre. If you want to know and feel this feeling, you need to download and install it right now. Play now, and have fun!