7 Best Countries for Sex Tourism

Sex tourism is quite popular with many world travelers, and this is the act of traveling to areas to engage in sexual relations. Studies show that every year, millions of tourists will visit the hubs of sex tourism seeking intimacy, adventure, sex, exoticism, and freedom from common social restraints. Most people who travel in search of sex are trying to have an experience that is outside of their everyday life and they seek out destinations where prostitution is legal.

While individuals that travel enjoy the benefits, sex tourism is also good for certain countries. Many countries that host this type of tourism will benefit from financial rewards since payments made will increase the Gross Domestic Product. There are many destinations that provide a safe way to travel and engage in sexual relations with consenting adults. There are even countries that have regulated their sex tourism industry to ensure the protection of those involved.

Here, we take a look at the popular countries where an adult can travel and benefit from the sex tourism industry. You can take time to review these destinations to see which will be appealing as far as a place to visit in addition to the sexual services that can be received by both men and women.

Popular Countries with Sex Appeal

Many countries around the globe have become synonymous with the sex industry. In some locations, this is completely legal whereas, in others, it is considered an illegal activity, but those involved are not prosecuted. When you are looking for the perfect destination, there are some things to take into consideration. We always recommend only visiting areas where this industry is regulated and legal.

It is also important to be aware of any red-light districts in certain countries. These areas of a city are known to offer high volumes of sex services, and while some may find this to be a fun and voyeuristic experience, it is important to be aware that many women that are participating are not doing it consensually. There are a number of countries where sex trafficking is overlooked because the industry generates revenue, which leads to the abuse and exploitation of not only women but children as well.

Venturing to a country where sex workers are offered may be appealing, but it is not always safe. Some will find it better to use dating services in their own country to find people who are willing to hook up for sexual relations. The Spdate service is one that has a great reputation and allows members to connect with consenting adults who are willing to engage in sexual relations upon meeting. However, if you do wish to travel abroad, here are some of the more popular countries to review and consider where regulated services are offered and, in some, prostitution is legal.

Spain – Spain is one of the hottest destinations when it comes to the sex industry and with major cities like Barcelona and Madrid offering a huge club and bar scene, there are ample opportunities to hook up with someone for a sexual encounter. Barcelona is well known for a red-light district at the end of Las Ramblas Boulevard and Madrid is home to Grad Vis Street, where may prostitutes solicit services.

Dominican Republic – The Dominican Republic attracts many tourists and with legal prostitution, it is one of the largest sex tourism countries. For legal prostitution services, the cities of Sousa and Boca Chica are popular while Puerta Plata and Punta Cana are home to many club and bar venues.

The Netherlands – When people think of the term red-light district, Amsterdam will often come to mind. Many tourists will head to this area to enjoy scenic canals and amazing museums, but this area is also known for having a rampant sex industry.

Brazil – While Brazil is often a destination for honeymooners and soccer fans, it is also a huge attraction for sex tourism. Prostitution is legal in Brazil and Rio de Janeiro and Fortaleza both have districts where one can engage in legal sexual acts with consenting adults.

Thailand – One would not think Thailand would be a destination for sex tourism, but it has some of the highest numbers of industry workers worldwide. The red-light district on Soi Cowboy, a short street in Bangkok, is popular for nude shows and go-go bars.

Germany – Prostitution and even street prostitution is widespread and organised sector in Germany and it is completely legal. The country has a long history of sexual tourism with organised prostitution in the country dating back to the 1200’s AD. Interestingly, people join the flesh trade in Germany willingly and there are advertisements, and job offers through HR companies. Frauenhäuser (“women’s houses”) have always been a common part of German history and were looked upon as places which helped curb greater crimes by offering their services. The practice carries on till date.

The Philippines – The country has a huge industry domestically with an estimated 800,000 men, women and children working in the trade. It is believed that the country’s international image as a sex destination was formed due to the ‘girlie’ bars that were prevalent during World War II.

Conclusion

Sex tourism is a huge business in many countries and since many regulate the industry, it is a form of revenue for the country as well as sex workers. This industry has changed over the years and is not the sketchy industry it once was. Instead of solely catering to men, sex workers around the globe have a long list of clients, including women and homosexual individuals.

Countries that have regulated this industry offer legal prostitution and also take extreme measures to ensure the protection of children. The locations mentioned are among the most popular globally for offering exciting cities with an amazing night-life and many opportunities to engage in sexual relations during your trip.