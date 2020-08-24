4 Best Dry Dog Food for Loose Stools 2020

Some dogs do not really care what you give them to eat. Most of them will want to consume anything you can provide. But, that usually depends on the type of breed we are talking about and the character of the dog. However, even if a dog does not have any kind of preference for eating, it is still best to find something that will be good for their health and their stool. A lot of breeds out there have trouble digesting wet dog food which is why it is best to provide them with dry dog food instead.

Although, on some occasions, some breeds have digestive problems even after eating something dry. This probably means that the dog is not getting the required nutrients to maintain proper balance in its stomach.

I assume that you are having such problems with your pet because you are reading this article for a reason. Well, you will not have to worry about this anymore. I am going to tell you about the best dry dog food for loose stools I can find. Whichever of these you pick, I am sure that your pet’s stomach balance will return to normal and you will soon see normal stool.

Before you make any kind of decision or purchase, make sure to read the ingredients on the product to ensure that it is safe for your type of pet.

1. Royal Canin – Medium Digestive Care Dry Dog Food

For those that are looking for a product that is specifically made for breeds with sensitive stomachs, this is the product you are looking for. Not only does it come with the right nutrients in ingredients to ensure that the balance of your dog’s stomach will stay perfect, but it will also give you a couple of tips on how much of the food you need to provide it with.

In fact, most dog food bags do have this kind of information, so make sure you follow the instructions as precisely as possible.

This product from Royal Canin is for medium breeds, but I am sure that you will be able to find this same formula for every canine size. Specifically, this one is for adult pets that are over 23 pounds. And, if your dog is over 55 pounds, you should probably look for Large Digestive Care.

You will not have to worry about your pet not liking the smell or taste because it is Royal Canin. Every pet loves Royal Canin. But, to be more specific, the flavor is chicken.

To cut it short, this product will provide your dog with every vitamin it needs, but it is a little bit more expensive than the alternatives.

2. Hill’s Science Diet Adult Sensitive Stomach & Skin

This is a product that is very often referred by dog owners and veterinarians too. Because this might be the best recipe/formula that you can find on the market which will help with an animal’s stool. I think it is also important to mention that it has over 2000 ratings on Amazon and a huge percentage of them are positive. At the time of writing, over 80% of the ratings are five-star. 9% of them are four-star. I think this shows you just how well this product works.

Let us get into a bit of detail to explain why it has such a positive effect on animals. It comes with all of the needed prebiotic fibers that can help restore the balance in the stomach. It also has all kinds of different vitamins, but most importantly, vitamin C and E. Omega-6 fatty acids are also a very important ingredient that can be found in Hill’s product.

Naturally, food with such rich ingredients and a formula that has been worked on for so long for the best dog health, it will be expensive. But, if you love your dog, it does not matter how expensive it is.

Also, have to mention the fact that omega-6 fatty acids and vitamin E are great for the fur/coat as suggested by We Love Doodles. Two birds with one stone.

3. Purina Pro Plan Focus for Sensitive Skin & Stomach

Another great solution for canines who are having trouble with their stool and their stomach. But, it is a bit different than the previous two products I mentioned because it is made out of nutrient-rich salmon. This is very important because there are breeds out there that do not like the taste of chicken or they do not digest chicken well. So, if you do have such a dog that cannot or should not eat chicken, you always have this option from Purina.

Another positive thing about Purina’s Pro Plan focus is that it is much cheaper than the alternatives. Keep in mind, cheaper does not always mean worse. I think that the quality of this food can be easily compared with the other options on this list. Even though, it is not exactly inexpensive. The cheapest pricing I could find is $46 while Hill’s Science Diet can be found for around $58. But, it usually goes for a lot more.

4. Taste of the Wild Pacific Stream Grain-Free

Another great alternative to chicken is this great product from Taste of The Wild. The food is packed with proteins that come from real salmon, but it also has several other nutrients from potatoes, peas, and other vegetables that are healthy for your pet.

It can be found online for around $47 or $48, but keep in mind that it is a 28-pound bag instead of a 30-pound bag. Whether this is a deal-breaker for you or not, it is up to you.

There are several other solutions out there that can fix your loose stool problems with your pet, but I believe that these four are the most efficient ones. Do a little bit of research on these products and your breed to see which one would have the most efficient result. Keep in mind though, do not change your dog’s diet too much because that may lead to bad stomach health.