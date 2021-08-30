10 Essential Must-Have Car Accessories for Safe Driving

If you are a nervous amateur driver, driving must be a difficult task for you. Even drivers with years of experience are not confident enough to drive comfortably. It takes a lot of experience and exposure before for a driver to master the art of driving.

Even then, safety accessories are recommended. There are several different safety accessories that drivers can benefit from; the most important of which are discussed below. These tools will not only make your driving safer but also easier.

1. Antigravity battery

An antigravity battery is a portable and rechargeable battery. This battery is small but powerful and is used to jumpstart the car if it malfunctions. Alternatively, it can also be used to recharge your phone. This emergency power supply is very useful if you find yourself stuck in a troubling situation.

2. Blind spot mirror

A blind spot mirror is perhaps one of the most important accessories for safe driving. This mirror is a useful gadget that allows you a clear view of the blind spots behind the vehicle. These mirrors are installed on either side of the car and give the driver a clear view of the places around the vehicle that are otherwise not visible. By getting greater visibility around the vehicle, the driver can avoid collision accidents and avoid having to crane their necks to see around.

3. Backup reverse camera

A backup reverse camera is a camera that is installed at the rear end of the vehicle and connected to a monitor mounted in front of the driver. Much like the blind spot mirror, this device allows the driver to see behind the car. The camera covers the blind spot behind the vehicle so that the driver can easily identify any obstacles there and avoid backup collision accidents. Most reverse cameras recommended by TopTenTech also have obstacle alert mechanisms and guidelines that assist in backing up the vehicle.

4. Tire pressure gauge

A flat tire is the most common problem that drivers face and is perhaps the most problematic. A flat tire can cause great inconvenience, especially if you are on the road when your tire gives out. A handy tire pressure gauge can allow you to keep a check on your vehicle’s tire pressures so that you never have to face the dilemma.

A tire pressure gauge is a tool that is used to measure the pressure of inflated tires. This is used by drivers to check if the tires of their vehicles are under-inflated, over-inflated, or inflated just right. Frequent tire pressure checks can help you avoid flat tires while on the road.

5. Portable air compressor pump

If you find yourself in the middle of a long journey with low tire pressure, this tool is just the right solution. You will never again have to look around for a gas station to fill your tires. A portable air compressor pump uses the car’s power to refill the air in the tires.

Most include an LCD display and an automatic shutoff feature that ensure that even if you are inexperienced, you will never fill your tire beyond its capacity.

6. Seatbelt cutter or window breaker

For emergency situations where you are stuck in your vehicle; whether it is overturned, underwater, or simply inescapable. A window breaker and seatbelt cutter are life-saving tools. These devices are durable and robust so that they can withstand damage in an accident. If you have these gadgets in your car, you can save yourself from a situation where failure to escape the vehicle can result in greater damage.

7. Dashboard video cameras

Dashboard video cameras, also known as dash-cams, are cameras installed at the front of the vehicle, pointing towards the front from inside the windshield. The video image of this camera mimics the driver’s view of the road. A dash-cam allows you to collect evidence that you may need to justify that an accident was not your fault.

If you find yourself in a difficult situation and your car suffers damage, you can use the video recordings from the dashcam to get insurance or to get yourself out of legal trouble if the other party pursues it.

8. Portable Electric Vehicle car charger

If you are an electric car driver, you must be well aware of the anxiety that comes with a low battery percentage. When on the road to a faraway destination, worrying about whether the battery will last is common. Unless you know about a charging station along the route, you are likely to get stuck in a bad situation if your car’s battery happens to run out.

A portable EV charger is a must-have if you are an EV car owner. Having a portable power supply in your trunk will save you from a possibly terrifying or awkward situation.

9. GPS tracker

If your car does not have a GPS tracker, you can buy one for your vehicle. With its real-time smartphone application, you can rest assured that you will not get lost no matter where you drive. A GPS tracker is an ideal tool especially when you intend to take your car for a spin or to explore the town.

10. UV-ray window shades

UV-protective window shades are covers for your car windows that prevent excessive UV radiation from entering the vehicle. You can stay cool and safe inside your car and avoid the harmful effects of the sun’s UV radiation. Some UV-ray window shades include a heat alert that turns white when the vehicle is too hot.

Apart from using these safety tools for driving, remember to drive at an acceptable speed and avoid rash lane-changing. When overtaking, be efficient in your judgment of timing and avoid overtaking if you are inexperienced. Keep viewing the side mirrors, backup camera, and rearview mirror simultaneously and watch out for incoming traffic.

Also, familiarize yourself with all the road rules before you begin driving and always avoid handing over the vehicle to an underage or inexperienced driver. If you don’t already have the safety gadgets installed in your car, it is about time you consider it. Doing so will not only let you drive safer but will also make driving much easier.