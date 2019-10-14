Best Foam Rollers In 2019 – Review & Buying Guide

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

We live in a world where most people are health conscious and engaged in some sort of exercise to keep their body fit. If you are such a person, you will know that after every tough workout or exercise soreness to a body part will follow. It would not be a pleasant thing to work or socialize like a stick figure. This is why it is very important that you apply direct pressure on the areas with soreness and get rid of the muscle dysfunction as soon as possible.

The process of applying direct pressure on a body part to reduce soreness after a workout or exercise is medically termed as self-myofascial release. This process not only helps the patient relieve the soreness, but also helps to exhibit a better range of motion, decrease the risk of injury, and above all offer better massage to the muscles. Even, in a modern era like today, a majority of the people who work out frequently do not have an idea of how to perform or practice self-myofascial release. However, based on our expertise and expert prescription, the best way to perform self-myofascial is to use a top-rated foam roller.

6 Most Top Rated Foam Rollers

Today, the number of foam rollers available on the market is comparatively higher than the past few years. There are hard, textures, soft, vibrator inbuilt foam rollers available on the market. It is very important that the user/patient understand the advantages and disadvantages of each type and select the best suitable product for him/her accordingly.

However, here is a key piece of advice, if you are a beginner and if you planning to get a foam roller for the first time, you should start with soft foam rollers and slowly with experience switch to firm, and then grid, and eventually when you master the expertise in using the foam rollers switch to vibrating foam rollers. Here are some of the best foam rollers available on the market today, these foam rollers are the top-rated rollers available that can serve your self-myofascial release function.

#1. TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller

TriggerPoint is one of the top brands that market high-quality foam rollers today, this product is not different, the TriggerPoint Grid foam roller comes imported and is designed to offer maximum superior advantages. The entire foam is built over a rigid and hollow core that makes this foam roller very efficient. One of the notable things about this foam roller is that it is made of high-quality material that will not break or deform under pressure from frequent use. The manufacturer offers a 1-year warranty on this product and the product comes with standard density. This foam roller is best recommended for muscle recovery, pain recovery, and improved muscle flexibility.

Pros –

Imported foam roller

Patented design

Offers superior self-myofascial release

Multi-density exterior

Built over rigid and hollow core

Online video instruction for using the product

1-year product warranty

Can handle up to a 500-pound weight

Has a dimension of 13×5.5-inches

Cons –

Comparatively expensive than other foam rollers on the list

#2. 321 Strong Foam Roller – Medium Density

The 321 Strong solid foam rollers come from the top brand 321 strong and this product comes with a solid core and with medium density. One of the notable things about this product is that it comes incorporated with a patented technology that is designed to deliver a therapeutic self-massage feature. The foam on the exterior of this foam roller is made of 100% pure EVA foam. Unlike most of the foam rollers available on the market today, the 321 Strong foam roller is lightweight and is made of very high-quality material that can withstand any pressure without breaking or deforming.

Pros –

Lightweight

Has a dimension of 12.75×5.25-inches

Comes with a rugged solid core

Trip grid

Best for 3D massage

Medium-density muscle roller

Comfortable to use

Best recommended for a back injury, plantar fasciitis, and sciatica

Patented design

Designed for cross-fit athletes, swimmers, Pilates students, and sports therapy

Comes with finger zone, thumb zone, and palm zone

100% EVA foam used

Cons-

Some customers reviewed the product to come with very soft foam that cannot serve the purpose of self-myofascial release

The interior material is very hard, which can hurt your body parts if it is used without guidance

#3. OPTP Pro-Roller Soft Density Foam Roller

Are you a beginner in using roller foams and are you looking for a soft foam roller? Then, OPTP Pro-roller is the best-recommended product for you today. As the name itself mentions, this foam roller comes with the least density compression, which will allow the user to release tension in sore muscles. One of the top things about this product is that it can be used to perform a wide range of exercise in an effective way. The EVA foam incorporated in the top of the roller is cross-linked and is designed to withstand heavy pressure and load without deforming.

Pros –

Portable size

Comes with a dimension of 18×6 inches

Soft density foam

Shorter length when compared to other foam rollers

Durable heat-sealed designed

A cross-linked and closed-cell EVA foam

Self-massage design

Best recommended for muscle recovery and muscle healing

Easy to carry

Comes with increased flexibility than other foam rollers

Cons-

Some of the customers has reviewed the product to lose color after a few uses

Even though this roller is soft density, the price at which this product comes is comparatively high

#4. RumbleRoller – Textured Muscle Foam Roller

The RumbleRoller textured muscle foam roller is one of the best foam rollers that you can consider purchasing today. This product comes designed in such a way that it can help the user stretch their muscles and to get rid of the muscle soreness with ease. This product comes with a patented design that uses unique foam and at the same time makes the roller sturdy and durable. One of the notable things about this product is that it comes in different size variants.

Pros –

This foam roller is highly flexible

Helps you increase strength and mobility

Comes with a textured pattern on its surface

Designed to stretch muscles with high efficiency

Comes with high-quality eroding trigger

Comes with 12-inch and 22-inch size variants

The manufacturer offers a 3-year warranty on the foam roller

Cons-

The 22-inch size variant is not suitable for frequent use, purchase this variant only if it is suitable for your use or if an expert recommends it.

#5. TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller With Video

As already mentioned above, TriggerPoint is one of the top foam roller manufacturing and marketing brand today. This product unlike all the products listed here is imported and is guaranteed to exhibit high efficiency and quality. One of the notable things about this foam roller is that it comes in a long length design that can accommodate large bodies with ease.

Pros –

Imported product

Long length to accommodate larger body

Designed and manufactured to support weight up to 500 lbs

Comes in an environmental design

Comes with a 1-year warranty

Standard density foam

Comes in an overall dimension of 26×5.5 inches

Hard and hollow core

A hand wrapped EVA foam

Durable construction

Patented design

Can support and withstand up to 500 pounds

Cons-

This product is not recommended for people with joint/flexibility issues

This foam roller is very firm and is not recommended for beginners

#6. Planet Fitness Muscle Massager Foam Roller

Are you looking for a superior quality foam roller that comes incorporated with high-density foam on it? Then, Planet fitness muscle massager foam roller is the best option for you and it can be the best addition to your gym equipment. One of the notable things about this foam roller is that it is designed to provide therapeutic deep tissue massage and to improve recovery.

Pros –

Great to use before exercise

Best to prevent injuries

Comes with an overall dimension of 13×5.25 inches

Spiked surface

Medium-density EVA foam

Rugged PVC hollow core

This foam roller is best recommended for runners, cross-fit, and therapeutic massaging

Can be used for balancing training

Best designed to offer speed recovery

Cons-

Spiked foam and medium-density foam is not suitable for all users, use only if recommended by an expert

A foam roller is a very important product that you should be using if you are a person who workout frequently. However, if you are purchasing a foam roller for the first time, then these products listed above can serve your purpose well.