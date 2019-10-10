Best Portable Toddler Bed – Top Picks & Buying Guide

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

For the parents, the quietest moment when they can relax and enjoy the real beauty of their kids is when their kids sleep. Also, sleep is the most crucial moment for the kids as they grow faster when they take proper sleep for the day. However, as a parent, it is your duty that you help the kids to get proper sleep according to their age. The portable toddler beds are a great choice for buyers who travel a lot and aren’t too keen to compromise with the kids’ comfort while they sleep or play. These portable beds are great for picnics and outdoor activities of the kids and are perfectly safe for the toddles Most first time parents aren’t too aware of buying the best toddler beds and often buy the wrong product that not only makes the kids uncomfortable while sleeping but also affects their growth.

Top 6 Best Portable Toddler Beds 2019

So, to provide such reader with some help, we are listing some of the best toddler beds available in the market that have great design, easy maintenance and provide kids with the utmost comfort. So, stay with us and know about the portable toddler beds. Apart from providing you with the list of the best toddler beds, we are also going to discuss the points that you should keep in mind while purchasing a new portable toddler bed for your beloved kids.

Talking about the portable toddler beds, there are numerous products available in the market that differ in price, design, and material. IT is essential for you as a parent that you choose the most comfortable one for your kids. Here we are listing some of the most popular products available in the market that have great design and reliable build quality. Go through them to choose the best one for your kids.

#1. Disney Frozen Portable Slumber Cot

For the girls who love the Frozen characters and the series, the Disney Frozen Portable Slumber Cot is the amazing buy. The perfectly designed bed is great for the kids who love living in imaginations. For the parents, the bed is extremely comfortable and easy to carry so that your kids can enjoy their sleep wherever possible. With brilliant design and stable legs, this bed won’t wobble much when the kids are sleeping on it.

So, if you were after the comfort and brilliant design, the Disney Frozen Portable Slumber Cot will be the best product to go with. Try it, and your kids are going to love it.

Pros

Great brand value

Lightweight and easy to maintain

Durable metal frame for added safety

Cons

A cot may leak colours

#2. Joovy Foocot Child Cot

Another great portable toddler bed that is strong enough for the kids up to 75 lbs and is a perfect companion for the travellers is the Joovy FOocot Child cot. Apart from bright exciting colours, the thing that makes this portable bed different and better from many other products available in the market is the design of the bed. The completely foldable and easy to carry design makes it a great choice for the frequent travellers who are searching for a perfect product for the kids to get a comfortable sleep regardless of the place they are in.

So, if you were also looking for a great looking and easy to maintain, try your hands on Joovy Foocot Child Cot and you will be amazed by the performance.

Pros

Easy to use

Two storage pocket for added utility

Foldable design makes it easier to carry in the car’s trunk

Cons

Cot’s quality could have been better

#3. ArtMuseKits Toddler Bed

For the parents who are looking for a simple, elegant and useful portable bed for their toddlers that is easy to maintain and clean, the ArtMuseKits Toddler bed would be an ideal buy. With great design, durable frame and high-quality cot, this is a perfect choice for the buyers who are not in the mood to compromise their kids’ comfort. Along with the perfect material and build, this bed is an ideal choice for frequent travellers who are looking for a foldable bed that can easily be kept in the car trunk. With the great dimension and perfect handling, this is the most perfect toddler bed in the range.

Pros

Extremely easy to set up

Great for travellers

Good weight holding capacity

Cons

The dull design may not be every kid’s choice

#4. Regalo My Cot Portable Toddler Bed

For the buyers who are looking forward to buying a reliable easy to install and use the portable bed for their kids that not only has great strength but also acts as a perfect travelling accessory for the families with kids, the Regalo My Cot Portable Toddler Bed will be an ideal product to go with. Along with the perfect size for the toddlers, the Regalo toddler bed is an ideal choice for the buyers who are looking to buy a lightweight and easy to maintain toddler bed for their kids.

SO, if you were looking to buy a perfect portable that can be used for outdoor parties, picnics, and travelling purposes, the Regalo My Cot toddler beds will be a perfect choice to go with.

Pros

Easy to use and maintain

Lightweight and extremely compact design

Perfect size for the toddlers

Cons

None so far

#5. Portable Toddler Bed Cot Travel Kids bed from Skroutz

For the buyers who are looking forward to buying a brilliantly designed and highly reliable travelling bed for the kids that is easier to maintain and use, the Portable Toddler Bed Cot Travel Kids from Skroutz will be an ideal choice to go with. Along with the design and comfort, the bed has numerous other plus points that made us include this in the list of the best portable toddlers bed in the market. Some of the most talked-about features of Skroutz portable toddler bed are Great quality cot, stable design, and highly durable material. So, if you were looking for a durable and highly reliable product for your kids, this bed will be an ideal deal for you to go with.

Pros

Durable metal frame

Proper support to the cot

Comfortable

Cons

None so far

#6. Disney NK320512 Cars Portable Slumber Cot

For the buyers who have kids who loved the lightening McQueen and other animated series from Disney and are in love with the Disney characters, the Disney NK320512 Cars Portable bed would be a perfect product to go with. Along with the brilliant design and comfortable cot, this is a perfect choice to go with for every parent who wants to buy the best product for their kids.

The bed is available in three different designs and you can easily choose the most suitable one according to your kids’ choice. In all, if you were after good design, perfect build quality and best value for money, this portable toddler bed from Disney will be an ideal deal for you.

Pros

Highly durable metal frame

Amazing design

Comfortable cot

Cons

Print quality could have been better

So, these were the top six toddler portable beds that you can invest in this year. They all are greatly designed and are perfectly reliable products for your kids. So, if you care for your kids, and want them to sleep comfortably regardless of the place they are in, these toddler beds are a must-buy for you. Try them and find the most suitable one according to your kids’ choices and your budget.

Buyer’s Guide To Choose The Best Toddler Bed For Your Kid

Size

Size plays an important role in choosing the perfect toddler bed for the kids. Apart from providing the kids great stretch, the perfectly sized toddler bed is also great value for money for the parents that can help them to use it for a prolonged time. So, make sure that the bed you are planning to buy for your kids is perfect for their size and weight.

Material

The material also plays an important role in choosing an ideal bed for the kids. Along with the durability, the material also ensures that the kids are comfortable while sleeping. So, make sure that the material of the bed is according to the kids and safe and comfortable enough to be used for early ages.

Usability and maintenance

Lastly, make sure that you are choosing a bed that is easier to use and maintain. By doing so, you can be assured that you have invested in the right bed that is easy to use for the kids and is lighter in your pocket with lower maintenance.

So, this was all the important information that you may need to know before buying a perfect portable bed for the toddlers. Now it is up to you that whether you go with the above-listed toddler beds, or go with the buyer’s guide to choosing the most suitable bed for your loveable kids. Regardless of the way you choose, just make sure that your kids are comfortable in the bed and you can be assured of their safety.