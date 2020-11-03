Best Honda Lease San Diego Special Offers

Incentives on Honda vehicles were steady in October and remained even in November. If you are looking to get into a new car this month, there are plenty of honda lease san Diego deals to be had. The automaker is offering various lease and financing offers for most vehicles in their 2020 lineup. Although Honda has scaled back sign and drive leases in November, you can still find no down payment deals on popular models, including the 2020 Civic and Accord. Moreover, the 2020 Hatchback and Civic don’t have any lease specials for this month.

For financing, 0% APR deals are hardly available. Models such as the 2020 Pilot can be had with as little as 0.9% APR for five years. Alternatively, you can get a new Honda car at 1.9% for up to 72 months. Incentives are for 36-month terms, and you can get a brand new Honda from $169 a month with $1,999 upon signing. Many offers come with a waiver for the first month’s payment and no down payment. Also, most leases are between $250 and $410 every month. Keep reading for Honda lease San Diego special offers and click here for no money down deals.

Honda Financing San Diego Lease Deals

Finance incentives range from twenty-four to seventy-two-month terms. The 2020 Honda HR-V, Honda Ridgeline, Honda Insight, Honda Odyssey, and Honda Passport, along with the 2021 Honda Pilot, can be had for 0.9% APR for up to sixty months. Besides, you can secure these models with 1.9% APR for up to seventy-two months.

If you are in the market for the 2020 Honda Civic, Honda CR-V, Honda Accord, and Honda Fit, you’ll pay a higher APR. Interest rates for these models remain at 2.9% for 72 months or 1.9% for 60 months. Irrespective of the Honda vehicle you want to purchase in San Diego, the special APRs offer substantial savings in comparison with the rates you’ll find at a credit union or bank.

Honda has some longer loans for those who want to lower their monthly payments. Six-year and seven-year financing options are increasingly common. However, you are likely to have higher costs in total due to higher APRs. It’s a bit unfair, considering that major brands like Hyundai and Ford often allow for 0% APR for up to six years with cash rebates.

That said, Honda car loans make for great deals compared to the national average auto-financing rates. Car loans for both 5-year and 6-year terms currently stand at about 4.24%. Also, keep in mind that Honda has stringent rules for below-invoice adverts. Therefore, you’re unlikely to come across the lowest prices without first contacting the dealer.

San Diego Honda Minivans and SUV Lease Incentives

The majority of Honda utility vehicles have an attractive three-year lease. You can find the lowest lease payment on the 2020 Honda HR-V, starting from $179 a month. There’s also $3,599 to be paid when signing. Alternatively, the subcompact SUV can be had on a $250 a month lease.

The deal eliminates payment for the first month and has no down payment. Honda CR-V shoppers can get the 2020 model for as low as $310 every month. Like the HR-V deal, there’s also a waiver for the deposit and first month’s payment.

And if you need a two-row midsize Sports Utility Vehicle, the 2020 Passport makes a perfect choice. You can lease the model with $309 monthly payments and $3,099 when signing. The 2021 Honda Pilot is also an ideal choice for shoppers looking to get into a new three-row SUV. With a $3,299 down payment and $359 monthly payments, it’s an excellent honda lease san diego offer.

If a minivan will match your style, Honda has got your back. There are two different deals on the 2020 Honda Odyssey. The first offer involves a $3,399 deposit with $329 in monthly payments. Alternatively, get a reprieve for the first month’s payment and deposit but pay $410 every month.

San Diego Honda Leases on Cars

Honda has some compelling three-year lease incentives on its 2020 car lineup. The lowest monthly lease payments can be found on the 2020 Fit. It is available for lease at $169 every month with $1,999 upon signing. If you have no money to put down, the subcompact hatchback can still be had from $210 a month without the first month’s premium.

Consider the 2020 Honda Civic if you need more room. The Civic is available for lease at $189 a month with a $2,999 upfront payment. Another option is to roll down the deposit and first month’s payment into your monthly premiums and pay $250 every month for the Civic. For as low as $209 a month and a $2,399 deposit, you can have the highly-sought-after Honda Accord. Like other popular models, this midsize sedan is also available with $290 monthly payments and no money down plus no payment for the first month.

If you want the automaker’s alternate fuel models, the 2020 Insight is a perfect choice. This hybrid compares to the Civic in terms of size, as well as the Clarity, its slightly roomier plug-in hybrid. While the Insight goes for $249 a month, the larger Honda Clarity starts from $289 monthly. Both models are available with $2,799 due at signing.

Conclusion

Honda is among the few top brands without rebates on the majority of its 2020 models. Moreover, 0% financing deals are practically unavailable for Honda this November. The best rates for financing start from around 0.9% APR. However, the company has plenty of unadvertised dealer-based cash rebates to cut down the price tag on some models. For instance, SUVs such as the Pilot have the best opportunity to save when shopping honda lease san diego special offers. Although national rebates and other special offers are unheard of, be sure to check with local dealerships for the best cash incentives on Honda vehicles. For the most incredible savings on a Honda car, consider the Honda Certified Pre-Owned Program. Along with low 1.9% financing, vehicles come with the added value of a warranty.