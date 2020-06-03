8 Best DIY Maintenance Routines for Your Car in 2020

Can you describe with words how much you love your car? Many car owners consider their vehicle as a member of the family. We pass many kilometers with our vehicle and we truly make some memorable moments with them. In other words, a car is not just a vehicle that will help us get faster from one place to another. It has a sentimental value and getting rid of it is a tough challenge.

There is always something that we would want to fix, improve, or change. Logically, as time pass, the vehicle in our garage requires more attention. However, if you plan to drive it for a long time, you must maintain it actively. Yet, that move can sometimes take a lot of our money. Unfortunately, some people are not able to afford that. Sending your car to an expert to fix an issue usually costs a lot.

But, what if some things you can do completely alone? Well, you can to the right place to find out the best DIY maintenance routines for your car. You would get surprised by how many things you can do without any assistance.

1. Clean Fuel Injectors

Cleaning your fuel injectors brings many benefits to your vehicle. Accomplishing this task would be more effective if you use fuel injector cleaners. First of all, this move will reduce the noise in the engine block, eliminate motor chatters, etc.

However, you can find many fuel injector cleaners online and it can be confusing to pick the right one. We recommend you visit Automobile Remedy and read reviews about the best fuel injector cleaners. Pick the one that meets your requirements and expectations the most.

2. Replace Engine Air Filter

The entire process of inspecting and replacing engine air filters is easy. The only thing you need to do is to unclip the air filter box retainers and remove the filter you previously used. Additionally, you should hold a shop light and check how much light passes through. It might happen that the filter does not block the light at all. Yet, if you see it block more than 50% of the light, change the filter! We think this is one of the easiest things that you can do yourself.

3. Improve Leaky Sunroof

Do sometimes raindrops keep falling on your head? Well, the reason why this happens is clogged sunroof drains. Believe it or not, you would need less than 5 minutes to solve this problem. First of all, open your roof and check if there are any drain holes in the rear corners. If there are some, duct a small plastic tube to the end of the shop vacuum. You only need to suck out any debris stuck in the drains.

The next step is dribbling water into each drain. You should also see if some draining on the garage floor or driveway exists. In case the drain is still plugged, it is recommendable you purchase a speedometer cable. You can find this item in almost every auto parts store. When you get it, insert it into the drain and push it down while spinning the cable with fingers. You mustn’t do that too aggressively. In that way, you might puncture the drain tubes.

4. Change Car’s Wiper Blades

You do not have to be a genius to realize if the blades of your car require replacement. The only thing you should do is to press the washer button and check if the blades wipe clean. In case they streak, and you will have to purchase new ones to make things right.

Finding wiper blades is easy and you can find them in every auto-part store. However, you mustn’t focus only on economic ones. Try to use the ones that are produced by some familiar brands. They will ensure you better UV protection and the durability will not be your concern.

In most cases, there will be instructions on the package. Be sure to follow them carefully to complete the task successfully.

5. Brush Out the Air Vents

Do we even have to say that louvers of the car a magnet for dust? You can use a vacuum cleaner, but they are not going to be effective enough. Well, if you are a patient person by nature, using a paintbrush to clean the air vents is the best thing. Indeed, you will have to spend a bit more time to complete this task properly. However, this is the only way to make your air vents completely clean.

6. However, Also Use a Vacuum

A vacuum cleaner can be a good thing in some other cases. Many drivers get surprised when they realized how much junk there is underneath. Well, in this case, a vacuum cleaner is your best friend. You should primarily vacuum the seats. Do not hesitate to spend a bit more time to make them completely clean. After that, remove the floor mats and vacuum the carpet. In this way, you will be sure that your interior is truly clean.

7. Wash the Windows

Okay, it might seem silly why we are mentioning this. You are doing that anyway, right? However, it seems that many drivers do not accomplish their duty in the right way. Most of them forget the top edges. You have probably not seen many times that there is a lime of grime on the window’s top. With the right cleaning equipment, this task will not take you more than 5 minutes.

8. Battery Maintenance

The entire process of battery maintenance will take you around 20 minutes. There are certain tools like corrosion-removal fluid, wide brush, and wrenches that you need have.

First of all, the drivers should remove battery terminals. The crucial thing is to remove the negative cable before everything. After you do that, the next thing is to clean the posts. Believe it or not, Coca-Cola can be a good cleaner in this case. Still, if the money is not the problem, try to find more professional cleaners. Whichever cleaner you pick, apply it to the posts, and start cleaning with a wide brush. Add a certain amount of water to make things easier. In the end, use the rags to dry the posts and replace the battery terminals.

We assume that you expected a longer explanation. Fortunately, the process is not tough at all.