Best Laptop for Web Design 2020

A good craftsman requires specific tools to be able to perform and express their skills, and choosing the right piece of equipment is never easy, especially today, when there are so many different components that you can choose. Every web designer is spending the majority of time on a computer, and with the laptop, that job becomes less stressful. And most importantly, they can enjoy working from anywhere in the world, even while on vacation, if they want so. That close gap between the good and the best laptops was never smaller, and because we all have different needs and habits, what works for someone else may not work for you, which does not mean that previously mentioned laptop is not good, it just doesn’t work for you, which is fine. The components are one thing, and the set of skills and comfort while working is something else.

Making this decision is not easy, but in this text, you will find out more about the necessary things that you should take a closer look at when deciding to buy a new laptop for web design.

Before you start looking for a new laptop, you need to be sure what operating system you are most comfortable using on it. You can choose between Windows, Mac, Linux, and Chrome OS, and you should know that many programs are compatible with only one of them. As an experienced web designer, you are probably familiar with that, so it is much easier for you to decide between operating systems. You must choose the one that suits you the best, and that would make your job easier for you. Once you pick the right operating system, selecting the right laptop should be much more relaxed.

What makes one laptop stand out from the others are four key components, which makes it ideal for everyone to use. Those components are:

the processor

ram

storage

graphics

The first and also maybe the most important one, since the working speed is depending on it, is the processor. If you have multiple programs working or while editing, the importance of this component is essential. There are many good processors, but one of the best ones currently on the market is Intel i7. You can work just fine with i5, but if you can, you should always purchase the newest.

When we talk about the laptop’s performance and the working speed, the other integral part of it is RAM, and while there are also several options to choose from, the bare minimum for optimal work is 8GB RAM. This type of RAM enables users that even with many apps and programs running, they can switch from one to another smoothly. Most of the professionals in this field recommend this minimum to be at 12GB or even 16GB, and although that would be the best solution, 8GB is fine for intermediate web designers.

As for the storage space, choosing that solely depends on the buyers and their preferability. The main difference between HDDs (hard drives) and SSDs (solid-state drives) is that with HDDs, there is more storage space, and SSDs are for those who want their computer to run as fast as it can. Whatever you choose, the recommended storage space should be at least 512GB, and the best solution is 1TB.

When it comes to choosing the right graphics, it also depends on whether you are going to use it for games and animations or only for work. If you are not a gamer, then integrated graphics will be more than enough, and you can save some money on this component and use it for other upgrades. Graphic cards of 2GB should do the work if you are using Photoshop and other similar programs.

Choosing the right laptop for web design can be tricky. It is not only specifications that are important, but also the physical appearance. If you are going to do the web design, your screen mustn’t be like old flip phones, but with a much clearer image. The battery life can be crucial when picking the right machine for you. It needs to be strong enough, and you need to be sure that you are going you finish your work before it gets drained. Once when the battery gets empty, you would like it to get full again fast and allows you to resume your work. The mouse and keyboard are also a very significant part of your new laptop and be sure that you are choosing the right for you. The size needs to fit your requirements, and you should consider this characteristic carefully. It is good to know that you can find the all-in-one today. That means that you can have the laptop and tablet in one, and if some things are more comfortable for you to do with fingers than with mousepad, you can easily do it by touch screen.

Desktop computers maybe have some advantages over laptops, but if you need to be portable while working, then the second option is the best for you. Today’s laptops are powerful machines, and there is almost nothing that you can’t do while using them. The great advantage is that you need a surprisingly small space to use your laptop, and you can work wherever you want. That means that you can bring your laptop on vacation, and still finish some job if you need to, or bring all the material you need on a business meeting. Web designs require creativity, and it is crucial to bring your idea to life at the moment you have it, to avoid the chance of forgetting, and the laptop can help you with that every time.

Buying a new laptop can sometimes be very stressful, and you should make it fun as much as you can. It is necessary to know what you need and what requirements are the most important, and your new laptop should have. Take a deep breath, and always think twice before you decide, because if you are a web designer, a reliable laptop is your central tool to express your creativity. Don’t get the first offer that you like and take the time to explore what suits you the most. All mentioned above should help you with your decision, and once you make a decision, you can check cudesign.co.uk to see if the performances of your new laptop are good enough for you to show your creativity as a web designer.