Some of the Best High-Powered Laptop You Can Buy Right Now

Well, we all know in this modern era we all have smartphones in your pocket, but it cannot do everything as a laptop does. It plays a significant role in our everyday life, and we can do a lot of work on it. A computer is vital for all types of professions, and it is essential for students, businessmen, teachers, etc. you can not be able to carry a desktop. Still, a laptop is something that you can take everywhere.

First of all, I will give you guys the reasons why you might consider to buy a laptop and then tell you what will be the best one for you.

Typically someone considers buying a laptop for mainly four reasons:

For Educational Purposes.

For work.

For personal use.

For entertainment hub.

Top Laptops for educational purposes: if you are a student, then it might be not very clear to decide what laptops will be best for your study. Now I will give the top list for that.

1. Acer Swift 3

It is overall the best one to go for if you are a student or you want to buy it only for study. It also has a great space overall if you consider the price. If you’re going to know about the CPU of this, it has the latest Intel Core i7 CPU. In Acer Swift 3 you will get Nvidia GeForce Mx150 as the graphics card. The screen size of the product is 14 inches, and it has a full HD regulation. You will get two variations when it comes to RAM you can get 4GB, or if you want more, you can get 8Gb also. This product has an excellent keyboard with a nice trackpad. You will find high performance from the Acer Swift 3. As a student, it will be the best one for you because of the pricing. It will only cost around 650$, that why it is a great choice.

2. Google Pixelbook Go

It is another popular laptop among the student. That is a lot of reasons behind that, it offers Intel Core i7 as CPU and also has Intel UHD as a graphics card. It comes with 8GB or 16GB of RAM and Has 64 to 256 GB of storage. The main key point of this laptop is that it is a great battery life, which is very important for any student. It will last a long compared to any other laptop in this price range. With affordable pricing, it comes with a hush keyboard system. But it does not have any biometric security for login.

3. Microsoft Surface Go 2

It has one of the most premium design in this price range. It has a CPU of Intel Core, and the generation of this CPU is 8th. It comes with an Intel HD graphics card and has 10.5 inches full HD regulation display. There are two options in RAM sections one is 4GB, and another is 8GB. Also two storage options, 64GB and 128GB of storage. There is one plus point in this product that it can run full Windows 10.

Best Laptops for work

1. Dell XPS 13 (2020)

It is one of the best-looking laptops I have ever seen. It has a nearly bezel-less display with the 10th generation of Intel core processors. It is one of the most powerful ones. And when it comes to performance, it is top-notch. It has more than 91 percentages of the screen to body ratio. The around the bezel of this computer is only 4.6 mm.tages it has a 4k supported bright display. It also has excellent visibility in sunlight, and it can deliver more than 500 nits of brightness. The average model has core i5 as the CPU in this product. You will get 8GB of Ram, 256GB of storage on this computer.

2. Macbook Air (2020)

If you are someone who loves the Apple ecosystem, then this is for you. It has a beautiful and premium design as you can expect from Apple. They are very passionate about every product. Apple has included 8GB of Ram and 265GB of storage in this new MacBook air. It has a bright retina display, and the size of the screen is 16 inches. MacBook also comes with a beautiful keyboard and best performance setup. If you buy it now, it will cost 999$ from the Apple Store, and you could buy it from other shops too. You will love this product if you consider to buy it.

Best laptops for personal use and entertainment

1. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14

If you are someone who loves to play games and watch movies, tv-series like me, then it could be an excellent choice for you. You will get a top-notch performance on this computer. You can have beauty with beast performance if you buy this product. It has Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU with 120HZ pure and an excellent display. If you are not a gamer, then it can also be perfect because it has a great display that can provide you with the best satisfaction while watching.

2. HP Elite Dragonfly

If you are a businessman or someone who uses their computer for professional and personal both, then it will be the perfect choice for you. It has a beautiful design with excellent professional-level performance. It is a pricey product, but it will never disappoint you with its performance. You will never feel bore while using it. Now you can buy it around 1806$, but it will give you the best performance and the satisfaction you are searching for.

Those were some of the best computers you can buy right now if you are confused about what will be the best choice.