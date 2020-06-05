Choosing the Best LED Lighting for Your Warehouse

Poor lighting in an office demotivates the staff, and can also lead to some other health issues. Similarly, proper lighting is equally important for warehouses. Proper lighting ensures the safety of your workers and protects the health of your business.

The advancement of technology in LEDs is making the lives of warehouse workers easier. Now, maintaining optimum light levels has become a lot simpler than in the past. You can find advanced warehouse lights at LED Light Expert website. They back up their products with up to a 5-year warranty and are also well known in the US for their customer service.

Correct lighting conditions are essential in any work environment, especially if it involves constant moving of things. They not only make warehouses brighter but also reduce the number of accidents. They also improve the concentration of workers and gradually increase their productivity.

How is LED a good option for your warehouse?

The materials used in LED are gallium arsenide (GaAs), gallium phosphide (GaP), or gallium arsenide phosphide (GaAsP). The LED High bays (LED lights used in the warehouse) utilize 60% of less energy when compared to the fluorescent and HID lighting systems, designed to reduce energy consumption.

Also, they are far superior to other lighting options in terms of durability. One time installation will help in illuminating your warehouses for many years. In the long run, you will also save quite considerably on your lighting or power bills.

What is LED High bay light?

LED High bay lights are the lights that are used to illuminate more spaces having high ceilings. Warehouse ceilings typically range from 20 feet to 45 feet approximately, but they can easily be lit using the high bay lights. These lights produce a brightness of 8000 Lumens, but there are other variations available as well. You will need to make the choices as per the specific lighting requirements of your warehouse.

Benefits of using LED lights

Delivers bright illumination and good coverage

The operations which take place in a warehouse generally require bright and good enough light coverage to carry out the daily activities efficiently. It will help in minimizing the mistakes during the loading and unloading of goods.

Unlike the fluorescent and metal halide lamps, LED lights can brighten up the place much better. LEDs consume less energy to produce the same amount of light that is generated by fluorescent and metal halide lamps. Also, LEDs do not generate as much heat like the older lights, which is why they improve the efficiency of your warehouse cooling.

Uses less energy to provide good brightness

1000- Watt HID lamp needs 1000 watts of electricity to produce 43,800 lumens. On the other hand, LED lamps can produce the same brightness by using only 320 watts. Installing LEDs in warehouses can reduce energy costs. However, they use less amount of electricity to deliver the same amount of brightness. You will not have to compromise on lighting quality in any way, even though less power is consumed.

Lasts longer than the other lights

Warehouses have very high ceilings, where it could be a difficult task to replace burnt-out bulbs. However, with the installation of LED fixtures and LED retrofits, the frequency of burning out bulbs can be reduced drastically.

This is because LED bulbs can last up to 50000 hours. With the installation of LEDs, burning out light fixtures becomes less, which means fewer repairs and replacements. It means that you will save more on maintenance and repair costs.

Easy to retrofit with LED

These lights are easy to retrofit for existing commercial or industrial lights (HID lights). By opting for LED, it becomes easier to cut down on costs and improve the quality of your warehouse. Replacing older warehouse lights with LED lights can minimize accidents in workplaces, errors, and improve safety.

Flexible configurations

These days, many LED lighting systems can be integrated with wireless networks and can be operated with remote controls. This provides good light management capabilities. These advanced systems can be configured or scheduled to switch on and off as per the requirements.

This facility makes maintenance quite simpler and less time-consuming. Automated LED lighting systems help in minimizing wastage while improving efficiency at the same time.

Safer Work Environment

Warehouses generally are big spaces, with deep aisles. That is why a lot of spots or corners will be left out without proper lighting. LED lights will cover a wider area of the warehouse facility. They are also more reliable and long-lasting. You can also install LED floodlights for bigger areas and parking spaces.

LED lighting is also easier on the eyes. Fluorescent lights are bound to flicker. By turning on a high bay LED lamp, you’ll get the light you want instantly. Turn it on and off as often as you want, and you won’t notice any flickering.

Satisfaction of Employees

There are numerous researches which are documented with regards to the relationship between lighting conditions and human performance. Employees working for long hours in poor lighting are bound to feel the fatigue.

On the other hand, well-lit places can make workers more alert. Well, lit up workspaces will make them happier, besides ensuring safety and minimizes the errors. It also helps them in staying healthy.

Productivity increases

Since the warehouse is fully covered, there is no possibility of sunlight entering inside. As natural brightness is not available, the best alternative is the LED lights, because they emit bright light without generating too much heat.

Dim lights or poor lights affect the performance of the workers. Thus installing brighter lights like LED can provide health benefits and increase productivity. The better the productivity, the better will be your revenues.

It is quite clear from the above-mentioned benefits that were opting for LED lights can reduce the cost of your energy bills and also ensures the well-being of your workers. This also tells us how important lighting in a warehouse is. So, don’t be hard on yourself and your workers by having the same old lighting in your warehouse. Switch to LED and enjoy the benefits in the long run.