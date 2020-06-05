How Can Fast Loading Web Pages Influence Your Business Success Online?

You will find it interesting to know that most of the blogs and websites are powered by the WordPress platform. It is one of the best CMS, which allows people to own websites and blogs, without having technical knowledge.

However, your website visitors will always expect the pages to load quickly. If it takes for more than a few seconds for loading, they will simply close your website and try to seek page information from other web resources. It can be damaging for your business if they end up on your competitor websites. Therefore, it is very important for you to ensure that your web pages load quickly.

In addition to PCs, people will also access your websites from their mobile phones and tablets. That is why it is important to ensure that it is responsive and performs equally well on all types of internet-connected devices.

You can use WordPress speed optimization tools to measure the page loading speed of your site.

The page speed optimization tool provided by them is very user-friendly. All you will the need to do is enter the URL of the web page that you want to check. With a single-click, you will get the Google PageSpeed score, along with recommendations for making improvements. It is an important tool for WordPress site owners for monitoring and auditing the performance of their web pages.

Page Speed Score

Ideally, you would want your web pages to have the Google PageSpeed Score of 100. However, you need not worry too much if it is 90 or 91. If the score of your website is 85, and the scores of your competitors range below 70, then you need not worry too much. However, any score above 95 is excellent, which what you will need to aim for your WordPress site too.

Why should you give importance to PageSpeed of your website?

Page speed is important for the very obvious reason that the visitors are always looking for the best user experience when they visit any websites. If the web pages do not load quickly, then they will easily lose interest on the website, and find other resources. You will not want your potential customers to go to your competitor websites. Loss of traffic because of slow loading web pages will negatively impact your business revenues. Therefore, you will need to get to the bottom of a problem, if your web pages are not performing as they should. Slow loading pages can directly impact the rankings of your web pages. If you check the Google search results, you will see that the pages listed on the first page open quite fast, on an average of about 3 seconds. If your web pages are taking longer than that, then the rankings will definitely take a hit. You cannot expect you are web pages to show up on the first page of search results if they are not loading quickly. The sales conversions of your website will take a hit. When the rankings go down, you will see a significant reduction in the volume of traffic visiting your website. That, in turn, will affect the conversions of sales, thereby causing revenue losses for your business. The performance of your web pages will also go a long way in building the right perception of your business or brand among your visitors. You wouldn’t want to annoy your potential customers by serving them your business content on slow loading web pages. If you are keen on exceeding customer satisfaction with your online business, then you will have to ensure a good experience for your visitors each time they visit your website.

Let us look at some of the reasons that impact the speed of page loading

It can be because you are using unnecessarily excessive images and other media files on your web pages.

Because the images on the web pages are not optimized

You are using too many unwanted elements like irrelevant widgets on your homepage and other pages.

Your pages have excessive scripts that cause the delay.

The web pages on your site are solely dependent on the server-side validation, which can be moved to the client-side.

Errors in coding or programming

File compression on the server is not enabled

If you are using encryption security for the pages that do not require it

There are a few recommendations from Google that can help you in improving the loading speed of the web pages. They are:

Avoid using page redirects, unless they are really necessary. More importantly, you must avoid any kind of redirect chains and redirect loops, which will simply take your page visitors in circles, and not directly to the destination page that they are seeking. It can be very frustrating for your site users.

Enable the compression of files on the server-side.

Find ways to improve the response time of the server. You can use PHP to do a lot of validation on the browser end than at the server end. That will minimize the page loading delays.

Enhance browser caching.

Minimize the usage of page resources like the JavaScript and style sheets

Optimize the images on the web pages for the best performance

You might be tempted to add a lot of page elements like widgets, videos, forms, However, you must optimize them as per your hosting server speed. If not, you might have to pull down some of the low priority elements.

Give more importance to content. Text loads fast, and it is what the visitors come to your site in the first place.

To a certain extent, your page loading speed will also depend upon your hosting service providers, so choose your provider wisely.