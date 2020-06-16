3 Best Marijuana Seeds for Beginners to Grow Outdoors

It is known that growing marijuana is still in the process of legalization, yet many states already considered growing it for recreational purposes. Some states, including Washington, California, Alaska, Nevada, Massachusetts, and Maine, have decriminalized the use and growing of marijuana in private properties.

This brought good news for all weed enthusiasts since they can now grow and harvest cannabis at the comforts of their home. There’s no more need for expensive purchases or trips to a dispensary. This time, a little bit of hard work and dedication are the only things required.

To provide help, we have listed down the best marijuana seeds that you can grow outdoors and other essential information in growing it effectively.

The Importance of Climate

The most important thing to consider when growing your weed is to determine your locations’ weather. Typically, there are marijuana seeds that can grow all-year-round. However, to harvest the best yield, plant marijuana seeds that are compatible with your location’s climate.

If you are residing in a region where you have a cold and cool summer, choosing a seed with mold-resistant strains will be an excellent choice for you. Moreover, if you are in a tropical country, a cannabis Sativa is a recommended choice. Even though a lot of marijuana strains are grown near the equator and are expected to thrive in a hot climate, it is best to consider whether the heat comes with humidity. This can be a factor if you want the best strains to grow in high heat.

Learning the importance of climate in growing weed is just the tip of the iceberg. You’ll also need to learn basic knowledge. Thankfully, many professionals and enthusiasts can lend help to first time growers, such as GreenBudGuru. They highly specialize in growing weed at home and know secrets that they can share with you.

The Best Seeds For First Time Cultivators

There are indeed many marijuana seeds that are best grown outdoors. However, not all of them are easy to cultivate, especially for beginners.

Here, we have listed down the best seeds that can be easy to manage for first-time marijuana growers and are considered the best seeds to grow outdoors.

1. Cinex Strain

When growing marijuana for the first time, every newbie grower wants a high yield, which is why the Cinex strain is one of the best strains for first time cultivators. First-time growers will enjoy an average of 16 oz per plant when grown outdoors, and indoor-grown ones let you enjoy an average of 19 oz per plant.

Also, Cinex strains have high-resistance to mold, making it easier to manage compared to other strains. If you live in a region with cold temperatures, this plant can handle it.

2. Easy Bud

Derived from its name, Easy Bud is very easy to grow and manage. Easy Bud is a hybrid marijuana strain crossed between Ruderalis, Indica, and Sativa strains. Technically, it has 15% of Sativa, 55% of indica, and 30% of ruderalis.

With its component, you can grow this specific strain anytime and anywhere. Furthermore, Easy Bud is resilient and can withstand adverse growing conditions, most especially to inevitable rookie mistakes.

3. Papaya (Indica-dominant hybrid)

Papaya is an Indica dominant strain that is another high yielding marijuana strain best suited for beginners excited to harvest great results. This type of marijuana strain is highly suggested to be planted outdoors to gain high returns. Its difficulty rate is easy, especially for first-time cultivators. It is also naturally resistant to powdery mildew and mold.

Perfect for cold-weather regions, this strain can also thrive in places with hot climates. What’s great with this strain is the short flowering times. When grown outdoors at full height, you can harvest up to 800 grams of pure weed goodness.

Factors To Consider in Growing Weed Outdoors

Growing weed outdoors is the best option for a better yield, and not to mention, the easiest method of growing marijuana. However, there are factors that you should consider other than choosing the right seeds.

Here, we will sum up important factors every marijuana growers should always consider when growing their weed outdoors.

Stealth planting

While it is true that growing weed on private property is legalized in some states, you surely wouldn’t like your neighbors or passers-by just randomly picking on your plant. Hence, stealth planting is a must. It’s better to discreetly hide it from unwanted pickers and non-users who do not share the same principles with you.

Smell

You must consider the smell of a marijuana seed you wish to plant if you don’t want to attract a lot of attention. Some strains often smell “weedy” during its vegetative stage, which gets stronger as it is flowering and close to harvest. You can opt to choose auto-flowering strains since they are easy to grow and generally small in size. You can plant other types of plants or flowers nearby to conceal them.

Protection

Like any plant, growing marijuana outdoors requires protection from extreme weather conditions and pests and molds. Other marijuana strains are highly resistant to molds, but heavy rainfall and other weather conditions can affect the growth of your weed.

You can try setting up greenhouses, especially during drastic drops in temperature. Also, installing windbreak or plastic sheeting can help if there are expected high winds and heavy rainfall.

Dedication and Hard Work

It is important to stress that growing marijuana requires knowledge, hard work, and dedication, especially for newbie growers. Even though some marijuana strains are fit for those without much knowledge, it still requires proper care and maintenance.

The good thing about this legalization is many people are much more open to growing it, leading to more places where a new grower can ask for information. Additionally, many reliable resources have appeared and can be used as a reference to help the promotion and cultivation of marijuana.

Takeaway

Growing marijuana doesn’t just save you time from traveling to dispensaries or spots, but also saves you a lot of money. Even if you might be growing it for the first time, there are ways to ensure and enjoy a good harvest. From choosing the right seed and determining your regions’ weather to putting all you’ve learned into action, all other factors will help you achieve good weed production.