4 Best Mattresses For Back Pain

Many people suffer from back pain for various reasons such as arthritis to back injuries that have occurred. It is important for these people to have mattresses that will support their backs while they sleep. The mornings seem to be a rough time for some, because when they wake up, they are stiff and sore making their normal pains only worse. Selecting the best mattress for back pain can help their pains in the morning seem less and helps them to start their day out with easier movements and less pain.

What Causes Back Pain?

There sometimes is no real definition of what has caused back pain to appear. The largest complaint of back pain most of the time appears in the lower back. This can sometimes be caused by constant tension on the lumbar region due to strains because this area supports the upper body also. Some back pain continues even after medical treatment. It is recommended to try to relieve some of the pain is to sleep on your side in a fetal position, when you draw up your legs, it helps to open up sections of your spine and vertebras to help to relieve the pressure.

Sleeping in this position, you will want to find a mattress that will support your sleep position and help to offer the comfort and pressure relief that you will need to help to keep your back in proper alignment. There are a variety of quality beds that can fit this description.

1. Helix Midnight

The Helix midnight is a very popular choice in the hybrid mattress selection. This mattress is a combination of foams and coils combined to make a supportive and restful bed for many sleepers.

Cover – The cover of this mattress is made from a light stretchy material that creates a soft to touch feel and allows airflow to offer a coolness at night for the sleeper.

Comfort – This layer is designed from a layer of memory foam. This layer is designed to relieve pressure from your joints and back and is not thick enough to allow you to sink down into the mattress.

Transition – The next layer is made from foam that separates the memory foam and the coils. This layer offers support to your body and offers a more cushiony affect for the comfort of the sleeper.

Support – This layer is created by individually wrapped coils. These coils offer additional support to the sleeper and prevents them from sinking down into the bed. This design also allows them to move more comfortably on the mattress and gives the mattress a bouncy effect.

Base – The base is made from a layer of dense foam which gives support and shape to the entire mattress.

This mattress has been rated a medium firmness which offers good support to sleepers that might have back pain. It would be a good choice for back and side sleepers or even a combo of the two. The motion transfer of this mattress is a minimum. It would be a good selection for a couple even if one is restless, they should not bother the other with their movements.

2. Layla

The Layla is an all-foam bed that has designed to be flippable. One side offers softness while the other is firmer. This foam is infused with copper which creates a cooling agent to help to keep the sleeper more comfortable.

Cover – Is created from a soft polyester blend that gives a soft and plush comfort as soon as you touch this mattress.

Comfort – This layer is the softer side and is made from a 3-inch layer of memory foam that is infused with copper. This offers a slower response to pressure allowing the sleeper to sink comfortably and enjoy body contouring. This relieves the pressure and while helping to keep the sleeper cooler at night.

Transition – This layer is designed from a denser foam that helps to prevent the upper layer of memory foam from sinking and helps to lower the sleeper down onto the lower layer.

Support – The support layer is designed from a 4-inch layer of high-density poly foam. This layer makes up the most foundational support for this mattress.

Base – This layer is made from a 1-inch layer of copper infused memory foam. This is also the layer when the mattress is flipped to sleep on the firmer side that will provide gentle support to the lumbar region of the sleepers back.

The soft side of this mattress seemed to be one that would work great for side sleepers. The firmer side seems to offer great support for back sleepers. It appears to be very supportive and helps to keep the sleeper in proper alignment. The motion transfer for this entire mattress is very minimal and would work well for sleepers that sleep with restless bed partners.

3. WinkBeds

The WinkBed is designed with a soft pillow top and super supportive coils to offer quality support for your back and neck area. This mattress measures 14 inches high and is infused with copper to help to give a cooler night’s sleep.

Cover – The cover is made from an all-natural material made from eucalyptus wood cellulose. The fabric is soft, lightweight, and breathable, allowing it to help with the cooling elements of this mattress.

Euro-Pillow Top – This layer is designed with gel infused foam, creating a comforting and supportive layer from the top of this mattress.

Bounce – This layer is created from soft but sturdy micro coils, giving this layer a combination of support and softness. The micro coils offer a greater feeling of pressure relief to the sleeper.

Foundation Layer – This layer offers 8 inches of pocketed coils. These coils are placed in sections to provide the proper pressure relief and support to the body. The placement offers more sinkage at your hips and shoulders and more support to your spine and lower body. This creates proper alignment and offers more support to your neck and back.

On an average the WinkBeds appear to be in the medium firmness range but can be gotten in different selections of firmness. This mattress appears to be a good fit for side sleepers that might need a little more support and also good for back and stomach sleepers, along with a combination sleeper. The motion transfers seem to be fairly large with bigger moves, but with minor roll overs or adjustments the motion movements should not disturb the other sleeper.

4. Birch

The Birch mattress is made from organic fibers that make this mattress eco-friendly. It offers quality support and comfort and is good for sleepers with allergies.

Cover – Made from organic cotton and quilted with wool fibers to create a flame retardant material. This material has a bit of stretch to it, along with a softness and breathability allowing airflow that helps to keep the mattress cooler.

Comfort – The entire layer is made from wool. This allows some sinkage and give to this layer creating support and comfort. The wool also adds to the coolant of this mattress as it is naturally known to wick away moisture.

Pressure Relief – This layer is made from Talalay latex which offers a quick response to pressure, helping to keep the sleeper from sinking deeply into the mattress.

Support – The support is a large part of this mattress and is composed of pocketed coil springs. This gives the sleeper the lift and support to the top of the mattress. The coil springs helps to offer pressure relief for a comfortable night’s sleep.

Base – This layer is designed from wool and has been created to give the coil springs a foundation from which to create their bounce.

This mattress has been rated a bit above average in the firmness range. It appears to be a good selection for back and stomach sleepers. The motion transfer with this mattress will be felt throughout so may not be a good choice for couples.

Conclusion

Finding the right bed to help to you get a good night’s rest especially with back pain, can be a bit tricky. There are many as you can see to choose from. It seems that a medium support and having pressure relief in the right places can make a huge difference. If you have neck and back problems, you may need to consider and look at different choices than someone that has lower back and hip problems.

Find a mattress that meets your needs and supports your back for the area that would need the most support and pressure relief. You also must consider one that will support your sleep position and allows you the comfort and support that you need.

Check out more details at https://www.spine-health.com/wellness/sleep/choosing-best-mattress-lower-back-pain