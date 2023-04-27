First-time parents are strongly advised by obstetricians, labor and delivery nurses, midwives, and doulas to recommend prenatal classes, also known as labor and childbirth preparation classes. Through a women’s health group, birth center, or hospital, numerous classes can be taken in person. However, what if you are unable to attend an IRL class for other reasons or cannot fit an in-person class into your busy schedule?

The good news is that: labor classes are accessible on the web, as well, and they cover similar material as in-person classes. Most of the time, the best online birth class will give you access to the course materials for up to a full year after you sign up, or they will give you a textbook that you can keep by downloading it (which can be helpful if you take the class early in your pregnancy and need to refresh your memory as you get closer to your due date).

Additionally, many accept FSA, HRA, and HSA card payments; Before registering, inquire about the organization’s policy. One of the best things about learning birthing techniques online is that you can do so at your own pace and never have to leave your home.

The following is our favorite among the best online birth classes for pregnant women and new parents:

Contents





























1. Lamaze ($84.95)

Lamaze offers free classes on labor that discuss the fundamentals of labor and childbirth. Their three courses are for $84.95 and cover labor pain management, safe birthing practices, and breastfeeding essentials tips.

Courses Offered

Safe birthing practices at $29.95

Labor pain management classes $34.95

Basics of Breastfeeding at $34.95

Other individual courses range in price from $29.95 to $34.95, and they cover topics such as sex during pregnancy, VBAC, bringing a baby home, and learning to co-parent a newborn.

2. Loom ($90)

LOOM offers a comprehensive on-demand program that can be started at any stage of pregnancy or even after birth. The best online birth class for pregnancy & postpartum includes information on breastfeeding and bottle feeding, postpartum recovery, baby care, and all options for birth preferences (unmedicated, medicated, or C-section).

Have unresolved questions? Login to their live community Q&A sessions with experts every month. LOOM aims to empower women through reproductive and sexual health co-founded by Erica Chidi — health instructor, doula, and author.

3. Motherly ($49 To $130)

Motherly offers several of the best online birth classes you can get:

Pregnancy Wellness Class ($49): This is a course led by experts that focus on providing mental, physical, and nutritional support for self-care during pregnancy. Experts will respond to all your FAQs about relationships and sex, preparing for maternity leave, having a baby, and all of your body’s changes, among other topics. This course includes 6 video lessons, worksheets, wellness meditations, recipes, and other bonus materials that can be downloaded.

Motherly Birth Class ($79): This class incorporates 12 video examples shown by a pediatric medical caretaker and ensured birthing specialist, as well as downloadable worksheets, guided meditation sessions, and a confidential local area for you to associate with and connect with other parents.

Postpartum Health Class ($49): This includes information on postpartum mental health, newborn care, and recovery from cesarean, vaginal, medicated, and unmedicated births. They offer 10 video examples with downloadable worksheets, recipes, post-pregnancy amicable activities, and access to their Postpartum Wellness Community.

Motherly’s 3-Class Bundle ($130): The discounted bundle of all three of the aforementioned classes by 25%.

4. Pampers (Free)

A 9-video series is the best online birth class for free that covers everything from childbirth to contractions, labor stages, breastfeeding, and checkups. The course is taught by two registered nurses with a combined experience of more than 47 years and includes the actual experiences of 5 expecting parents.

5. Birth It Up ($79 to $199)

Complete “Birth It Up” program is available at $79 for births with or without an epidural. It is taught by a mother of two and experienced labor and delivery nurse The course gives you access to 5-6 hours of video modules, a 74-page digital book, a confidential Facebook group, and all births (medicated, breech, VBAC, twins, and so on). It also covers tips on dealing with labor pain, including whether or not to get an epidural, and how to recover after giving birth.

Remember this: The term “natural birth” is used to describe non-epidural births in this course. For access to both classes, bundle “Newborn Basics 101” and “Birth It Up” which cost $119 each.

6. Kopa Birth ($195 to $245)

Kopa Birth offers two options:

Basics Course at $195: This gives you access for 3 months, 12+ hours of video, and a course manual that can be downloaded.

Plus Program at $245: This gives access for 7 months, as well as meal plans, an introduction to babywearing, and a prenatal fitness course.

7. Online Prenatal Class for Couples

This best online birth class offers the following:

Basic Course: The email series, workbook, and ebook can all be downloaded for $35. There are no videos though.

Online Course: At $99 you get access to videos for 9 months, a virtual course, and the ability to speak directly with an RN (no downloadable workbook or ebook).

Delux Course: The Basic Course combined with the Online Course comes at $149, with limited availability.

Not restricted to couples. While this course endeavors to assist parents with birth, it’s still proper for single parents.

A Final Word

The best online birth class should offer comprehensive and evidence-based information on labor, delivery, and postpartum care. It should cover topics such as pain management, breathing techniques, and breastfeeding. The class should also have interactive components, including virtual tours of birthing facilities, and opportunities for participants to ask questions and receive personalized feedback. Ideally, the class should be accessible and affordable for all expectant parents.

FAQs

Is childbirth class worth it?

You may want to take a class even if this is not your first pregnancy. Each work and conveyance is unique, so even old pros can profit from a supplemental class. Aside from that, you might learn about brand-new childbirth options that you didn’t know about before.

What is the Bradley method?

The Bradley method puts importance on the natural process of birth. Throughout their pregnancy, mama bears are encouraged to trust their bodies and to focus on exercise and diet. What’s more, it trains couples to oversee work through deep breathing and the help of an accomplice or work mentor.

When should I start baby classes?

Although you may be able to take introductory classes on baby care earlier in your pregnancy, the majority of antenatal classes begin between 30 and 32 weeks before your due date.