Top 5 Best Places For Expats To Live In Europe

Most people decide to leave their own country for reasons such as studies, career growth, greener pasture, or simply following a family member who already lives in that particular country. Whatever it is, taking the risk, identifying the pros and cons of this choice should be considered, especially if it is a place with a different culture from what you were used to.

An expatriate or commonly called an ex-pat is a person who lives and works in a country aside from their own. It is mostly for work reasons and is temporary. There are many expats in all of the countries all over the world, including in Europe. That being said, here are a few of the best locations on this continent for people considering being one.

1. Ukraine

You may have heard a lot of negative publicity from the news regarding Ukraine. However, that’s just it, publicity. The country has so much more to offer than just rumors. It may not be a noticeable expat destination, but its working opportunities, exceptional landscapes, and rich culture will leave you in awe! So, why not give it a shot?

The quality of life in Ukraine for expats remains very high. Since the country is reasonably affordable, expatriates tend to enjoy the way of living, travel, and leisure options that the country offers. There are sites like Expat Ukraine that are willing to share information if you want to learn more about being an expat in Ukraine.

Although Ukraine is not the number one choice for people who want to live abroad, it has a lively and vibrant expat community to make you feel at home and not isolated. If you are keen on European prices, you would right away notice how this country is so affordable. It is the most affordable country to live in Europe and one of the most affordable across the globe.

2. Spain

Spain has been a top expat destination and for an excellent reason. This great country has a lot of culture and history. Whether you are looking for a beach, a big city, or even looking forward to walking in the mountains, this country will always have something for you!

Happiness, fun, and perfect weather throughout the year are only a few of the common denominators that every country of Spain shares. If you are one of those people who consider a state with breathtaking architecture and fantastic culture to discover, this may be the best location for you.

Spain is well-known for its healthy diet full of fishes and fresh vegetables. This is probably one of the reasons why this location is one of the top choices for health. Not to mention the social life there is incredible. For expatriates concerned about their social life, Spain has the best places and people for you.

3. Italy

Italy is history and culture-rich country and one of the most romantic places for expat families. A few reasons this country could be the one you’re looking for are its high standard of education, a reasonably affordable cost of living, health care system, and public transportation.

Known for its wide vineyards and exceptional wineries, you could opt to live in the countryside and experience nature at its finest. Italy has valleys with the perfect climate for expats wanting to live in a clean and natural environment.

Another noteworthy quality that Italy has to offer is that wherever you go, you’ll be surrounded by friendly people and delicious food, as Italian cuisine is world renowned. Also, the cost of living in this country is on par with the rest of Europe’s places.

4. Germany

If you are wondering where would be the best place to live as an expat is, think Germany. Germany is one of the countries where expats enjoy going to. People living in the country enjoy the top quality of life. You may want to note that seven of its cities were as well included in the world’s top 30 when it comes to excellent living.

With its job market and strong economy, it is no surprise that moving to Germany is a favorite choice for people who are aiming to work overseas. In addition are attractive career opportunities, excellent infrastructure, international airports, international schools, and many more.

Life is a bit busy in Germany, just like in any other place. However, in general, peace and quiet is guaranteed anywhere you go. It is also a lot easier to get a job in this country because of its healthy economy compared to any other Western country—definitely a perfect place to start over.

5. Netherlands

Based on the World Economic Forum, the Netherlands is the top when it comes to the best place to live for expatriate families in 2018. It is really not surprising for a country with excellent healthcare, childcare, a stable economy, outstanding English, a good education system, to have people who are some of the happiest people on earth.

If you are one of those very concerned and puts the well-being and health of their children first, the Netherlands could be the perfect destination for you. This country is at the top of its game when talking about the comfort of their children. In fact, according to a report, Dutch children were hailed as the happiest in the year 2013.

The language barrier is one of the few things to consider when deciding to reside in a different country or city. But, you are in luck as Dutches are known to be few of the best non-native English speakers. This should make it easier for a person to enroll children in school or even secure a job.

Takeaway

Europe has a lot of cities to offer for expat families, but sometimes it will be the person’s responsibility to find a balance and make sure that the place he or she decides to live in has everything that he or she needs. Doing thorough research about the country you are planning to move to can be a great move in making sure that there will be no future conflicts.