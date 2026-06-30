Best Places to Visit in Germany if You Are Staying in Munich

Munich is one of the easiest bases for seeing southern Germany without changing hotels every few nights.

Castles, alpine lakes, medieval towns, historic cities, and mountain resorts sit within reach by train, car, or guided tour.

Rail access is a major reason Munich works so well. Many popular day trips can be done by train, often with direct or simple routes.

Car travel helps more with alpine detours, Romantic Road stops, and multi-stop castle routes.

Best results come when travelers mix easy rail trips with one or two longer nature or castle days.

Why Munich Is a Great Base for Exploring Germany

Munich has strong rail links across Bavaria and southern Germany.

That matters because many nearby historic cities are easier to get to by train than by car, especially places with compact old towns and limited central parking.

Train travel is best for travelers who want simple logistics. Cities such as Nuremberg, Regensburg, Augsburg, and Bamberg can be reached without needing to rent a car.

Alpine trips such as Garmisch-Partenkirchen and Chiemsee are also practical by rail.