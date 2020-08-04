7 Best Selling Sex Toys Under $10 2020

Achieving sexual pleasure doesn’t always mean that it has to be done with your partner. Thankfully, the year is 2020 and people are a lot more open-minded than what they were a few decades ago, so shopping for sex toys isn’t considered “weird” anymore, at least not as much as it was before.

Some people have a much larger will for sexual pleasure than others, which means that engaging in a romance with their significant other once or twice per week is simply not enough. Thankfully, in these modern times, we have so many different ways of achieving that satisfaction, and most of those ways cost less than ten dollars.

In today’s article, we’ll list some of the best-selling sexy toys that cost less than $10, so if you’re currently on a budget but you want to spice things up in the bedroom, this is the right place to be. Whether you require such an item to hand it over as a present or to use it for your own needs, it doesn’t matter. Today we’ll help you make the right choice without breaking your bank, so let’s end this intro right here and take a look at what you need to know.

1. Fluorescent Erotic Dices – $4,99

If you want to keep things into the dark, but you still want to see what your erotic dices have prepared for you this night, these fluorescent models that glow when there’s lack of light will surely be of great help for you. If you’re all out of ideas about things that you can do with your partner for the upcoming session, keep things interesting and random by throwing these erotic dices and letting them decide what your erotic fate is.

If you want even more interesting dices with twelve sides instead of the regular six ones, you can take a look at these from sextoyunion.com. Their price is so low and they’re the perfect choice for a gift if you have someone in your life who enjoys sex games.

2. Red Color Metal Handcuffs – $9,99

Handcuffs are great, but make sure not to put them on too tight. If your partner is into light bondage and they want to be cuffed either to a certain object or both of their hands together, this is the right product for you. Make sure not to forget where you put the key or you’ll have an embarrassing issue to solve once the locksmith arrives.

3. Black Blindfold Satin Material – $7,99

Blindfolding exists for as long as sex does, except back in the past people used regular pieces of cloth to do it. Today, we have sophisticated Blindfolds made out of very comfortable material which is lightweight but also allows for full coverage. No peeking allowed.

4. Breast Pasties with Glitter – $9,99

If you want to be completely topless but still have some “censure”, pasties are a great option. They are used for music videos, strip clubs, and other places where nudity is encouraged but some class needs to be shown still. These pasties are special because they have glitter and will make you or your partner look fancy and hot at the same time. They’re just under ten dollars, which is not much at all.

5. Bondage Tape Kinky Games – $7.99

Sometimes restraining with handcuffs is not enough, so people want to take things on a completely different level, which is kinky and fun. When the situation calls for something like this, it’s time to grab a bondage tape for all of your kinky games and fantasies. The difference between tape and cuffs is the amount of freedom you have. Using tape allows you to do things that are otherwise impossible with using only cuffs, not to mention that you have a lot more of the tape to use if it’s a new roll.

6. Sexual Position Player Cards – $6,99

Something similar to the dices that we mentioned above, but a bit more interesting because they’re cards, not dices. Imagine playing a card game in which the outcome is to do a certain sexual task with your partner. Sounds fun already? Well, that’s because it is. For such an inexpensive gift, you can have tons of fun with your special person. These cards come in many different versions so if you don’t like this particular one, you can always search for something else. They’re available in almost every erotic shop that you’ll find.

7. Breast Chain Clips – Fetish Fantasy – $7.99

It might seem like something that would hurt at first, but don’t let the looks fool you. Wearing this is kinky but perfectly comfortable at the same time. The Chain Clips come in all shapes and sizes, so you can purchase those that feel best for your partner, or if it’s a surprise, you can ask for advice from the person running the shop. Clips are not expensive by any means unless you’re going for the luxurious ones that have gold plating, but that belongs in another article.

8. Throat-Numbing Spray – $9,99

A very useful mixture for when you want to take things over the limit. Gag reflex can sometimes be an issue when your fantasy asks for more than what’s possible, but thanks to throat-numbing sprays, your pleasures can be taken to the extreme. This product will last for a long time before you’ll ever need to purchase a brand new bottle, and it’s just under ten bucks so what are you waiting for?

Conclusion

Who said that pleasure has to cost a lot of money? We live in an age where the market is oversaturated in almost every field, so due to the current competition in the sex-toys field, some brands have to lower their price to the bare minimum. This of course is a huge benefit for all of us who want to purchase these items without spending a lot of money. Today we’ve listed some of the best-selling sex toys for under $10 which are breaking records in terms of sales in the year 2020, so feel free to check out the list above if you’re currently looking to make such purchase.