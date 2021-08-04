Top 5 Best Tourist Spots to Visit in Maldives

The charm of the lucrative, transcending white-sand beaches of Maldives never gets old. If you’ve been to the Maldives already, it may be extremely difficult to control the urge of going back to the serene beach forests of Maldives. As a traveler, the name of Maldives is bound to trigger a sense of freshness and relaxation in your mind. Resisting the appetite of exploring the meditative beauty of the Maldives is next to impossible for a passionate traveler. Anyway, you are free to enjoy your holiday in the Maldives in your own way. The variety of scenic locations in the Maldives will definitely make it confusing for you to plan your itinerary. In this article, we will help you overrule your confusion by suggesting the top attraction of Maldives to you.

1. COMO Cocoa Island

Arranged on a private island on the less grown South Male Atoll, COMO Cocoa Island gives a definitive escape. Acclaimed for its Asian-motivated food and COMO Shambhala Retreat health focus, the 5-star resort gives convenience in detached estates enlivened by neighborhood dhoni boats, all with private ocean access and porches. The tranquil beauty of COMO Cocoa Island is going to bring out the pleasant vibe inside you for sure. You are supposed to book a majestic resort on the splendid island to have a luxurious beach holiday closer to nature. This island is especially recognized for overwater living and it will be better if you book an overwater suite or cottage for spending some phenomenal days. Moreover, you will be able to witness the eternal beauty of sunset and sunset by sitting on the lounge in your resort on this beach. Having short trips to different corners of the island will rejuvenate your mind and soul and make your holiday more appealing. To book the Maldives tour package you can check out thrillophilia.com.

2. Baros Island

The six-time victor of the World’s Most Romantic Resort and only 25-minutes away by speedboat from Malé International Airport, Baros Maldives quickly ships you to merry quietness. With a shelter of rich vegetation and flawless white-sand sea shores, the property exists in a shimmering turquoise tidal pond. You can take a break from your busy lifestyle and unwind your mind as you spend some exotic days on the quiet and happening island. Baros Island is the best destination for honeymoon couples. The extraordinary environment of the alluring island is unmatched and the top-notch villas and resorts ensure maximum comfort for you. The mesmerizing atmosphere of the lively island won’t let you forget your holiday ever in your life.

3. Mirihi Island

The resort is situated on a detached tropical island in the South Ari Atoll and gives 37 cabins based on braces over a tidal pond. The Mirihi Island Resort is around 85 kilometers south of the capital of Male which is a 30-minute seaplane ride. The actual island is 350 meters in length and 50 meters wide and is bordered with white sea shores. Visitors can appreciate sports like sailboat cruising, scuba plunging, and swimming. The spectacular island is strongly recommended due to its eye-relaxing green attire. Unlike many other beaches in the Maldives, the beaches of Mirihi Island are surrounded by dense green tropical woods to offer a tinge of uniqueness to you. You will feel like living into dreams as you step into the sandy, white beaches of the outrageous island. The startling ambiance of the special island will wrap your trip with loads of amusements and fascinations.

4. Halaveli Island

Visitors can move away from everything at this select retreat heaven, settled in the midst of the powder-white sea shore and turquoise water of North Ari atoll. Partake in Maldive’s daylight the entire year at one of 86 estates, all with staggering sea sees. A wide range of facilities at the 5-star Constance Halaveli highlight an extensive living region with a private sundeck and an individual dive pool in all units. Languidly relax by the primary pool or get some sun at the sea shore and let your day pass without any concerns. It’s impossible to plan your Maldives tour package to the Maldives without having Halaveli Island included in that. You will surely love to spend some quality time with your partner on the stunning beaches of Halaveli Island. Nothing can be better than enjoying the picturesque view of the azure sea while enjoying a delicious lunch. The resorts of this spectacular island are equipped with all sorts of modern amenities and grand facilities. Having a romantic dinner date with your special one at the open-air terrace of your resort will be the best part of your Maldives trip indeed. So, there’s no point in planning your Maldives trip without this special island.

5. Whale Submarine

Whale submarine in Male is quite possibly the most exciting approaches to find the excellent Indian Ocean at Maldives. By arranging a visit on this submarine, you book yourself a seat in aserene jumper’s heaven. You can encounter the serenity on the ocean profundity with an incredible vibe in the submerged Whale Submarine. FYI, the Whale submarine makes you plunge an attractive 120 feet underneath water surface in a profoundly lavish and in fact prepared traveler submarine which that drives you through the mystical submerged world. If you’re passionate about taking part in water sports, you must visit this iconic destination. Whale Submarine is one of the most entertaining destinations to visit in the Maldives. On visiting this fabulous destination, you can have a chance to enjoy a trip to the underwater world in a submarine. On your trip, you will get to explore the astounding magnificence of the underwater world. Apart from that, you can take part in some thrilling adventure sports like scuba diving, snorkeling, and other water sports as you go to have a visit to Whale Submarine. This place is especially attractive for kids and it’s best for you if you visit this place with your family.

No matter whether you’re going with your family or your special one, these mind-blowing destinations will never fail to impress you. These destinations will make your Maldives trip worthwhile for sure. So, plan your itinerary accordingly and make your trip enchanting and overwhelming. Also, adding these destinations to your trip plan will reduce your overall trip costs to some extent.