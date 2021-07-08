Guide: How to Plan a Honeymoon Trip to the Maldives in 5 Steps

Has the lockdown dampened your romantic mood? Looking for a place to rekindle that fire of romance with your soulmate? Well, you are in luck… As the Maldives is going to reopen its borders for tourists from South Asia, from the 15th of July, 2021.

Now I understand that planning a honeymoon in Maldives can seem like a daunting task initially…but in reality, it’s not. Also, the cost of Maldives honeymoon packages may seem insanely expensive, but if you do your research well enough, then you will find a couple of affordable Maldives tour packages on Indianholiday.com.

There is something about the Maldives, right? Even a subtle invocation of it’s name can fill any couple’s hearts with a sense of endearing romance. The place seems like heaven on earth, with it’s crystal clear waters, sugar-fine sand, and mansions with views that leave you spellbound.

Maldives and romance have become synonyms for each other and if you are a newly married couple, then it is among one of the best places, where you can create a plethora of enchanting honeymoon memories.

Before we go ahead. Let’s learn about the most important step:

COVID Guidelines: When Travelling To Maldives

A negative RT-PCR report is required. The test must have been done, 96 hours prior to departure from India.

Proper health screening must be done 96 hours prior to departure from India and 48 hours prior to departure from the Maldives.

Indian Tourists are not allowed to travel to places where the local population lives.

A face mask must be worn in public places at all times.

Indian tourists will have to go through mandatory quarantine but an exemption will be made if there are no symptoms.

Now let’s move ahead and see…

Planning a Honeymoon Trip to the Maldives in Just 5 Simple Steps

Step 1: Plan Your Honeymoon Early

When you are married then romance takes the center stage, as it’s what keeps the spark in your relationship alive. And what’s better than a place with a surreal view of otherworldly beaches, on the coast of which you will be standing with your life partner by holding her hands.

But to experience these memories, you need to make sure that you plan your Maldives honeymoon in time. Now, most people decide to plan on their wedding day, which results in chaos in every stage of planning.

Thus for a hassle-free honeymoon experience, make sure that you start planning at least a month before your marriage. The following steps will help you in keeping a checklist of what to do….

Make sure you and your better half have a valid passport.

Book your airline tickets on time.

Research about Maldives honeymoon packages and choose the best one which suits your requirements.

Book the hotel as per your preferences.

After you have done all of this, you won’t be required to go through any of the tedious steps, which are involved in the last-minute planning stages.

As a couple you must set a fixed date for your Maldives honeymoon, to enjoy the breathtaking scenic views offered by the picturesque locations in the island.

Fixing a date is important because you will also have to take into consideration both low and high seasons in the Maldives. Thus in case you like the sunshine a lot, then the high season will be perfect for your Maldives honeymoon.

Whereas if you enjoy the droplets of rain falling on you and your better half, then the low season is the best for you. And most importantly, in this season, you get the best deals on Maldives tour packages.

Step 3: What kind of Maldives Honeymoon Package Do You Want?

Before you wander off to the island surrounded by Arabian seas and experience it’s bewitching marine life, you need to decide the kind of Maldives Honeymoon package you want….

Your preference may range from all-inclusive, half-board, to a room only. Now, this is an important decision to make because the normal cost of food and drinks in the Maldives can be pretty high, owing to the food transportation cost.

So in this case an all-inclusive one will be the best option for you as a couple. As you will be assured with the fact that everything is included in your stay, from breakfast to dinner.

And the best thing about an all-inclusive package is that you will also be offered additional goodies such as massages, a special outing or two, and even destination dining.

Step 4: Booking Your Flight to Male International Airport

After you have chosen your preferred package, which caters to all of your requirements for your honeymoon in Maldives, then you need to start thinking about your flights.

Now in comparison to the previous decade, international flights have become much cheaper. This is partially because of some low-cost airlines offering handsome discounts on air tickets.

And as per the recent statistics, if you depart mid-week for your flight, then you will get the best airfares.

Step 5: How Will You Reach Your Maldives Resort?

This is the last and final step, after which you and your better half will have an insurmountable time to delve into the crystal clear waters of the beaches, to get enchanted by the heavenly views offered by villas, and then go back with an abundance of romantic memories.

Now your budget will determine how you will reach your resort. If you have a little high budget, then you can take a seaplane to reach your destination. But if you want a more economical option, then you can reach your resort through a speedboat.

And if you have a totally high budget, then you can even hire a private seaplane.

The surreptitious beauty of all of Maldives is yet to be discovered and a romantic getaway with your better half will give you a chance to spark up the romantic factor in your married life. And one sure thing is that you will always cherish those romantic memories with your better half.

So what are you waiting for? Go ahead and plan a fantabulous Honeymoon in the Maldives….