7 Best Tummy Control Shapewear 2023 – Say Goodbye to Belly Bloat

Who doesn’t want to look stunning in their favorite dress? Whether you have a special event, a night out, or just want to feel fabulous in your everyday attire, shapewear for tummy control can make a significant difference in your overall appearance. With so many options on the market, it can be challenging to find the perfect fit.

That’s why we’ve put together this comprehensive guide to help you discover the best tummy control shapewear that will boost your confidence and flatter your figure.

What Exactly Is This Shapewear?

Tummy control shapewear, also known as shapewear for tummy, is a type of undergarment designed to smooth, shape, and control the appearance of the abdominal area. It is made from a blend of fabrics, such as nylon, spandex, or Lycra, that provide compression and support to help create a more streamlined silhouette.

The best tummy control shapewear not only improves your appearance but also boosts your confidence, allowing you to feel more comfortable in your skin.

Our Top Picks Slimming Shapewear for Your Belly

1. Spanx Higher Power Shorts

The do-it-all shapewear is a versatile and effective solution for sculpting your thighs, butt, and hips while putting extra focus on tummy control. This innovative design combats “muffin top” concerns with its higher rise, and the no-slip waistband ensures a secure fit throughout the day.

Our Textiles Lab experts have tested and confirmed its efficacy, while the lightweight, seamless fabric provides a medium firmness that smooths your figure without compromising comfort or breathability, according to our clothing professionals.

Various fashion stylists personally endorse this transformative shapewear piece for its ability to provide all-day wearability and enhance one’s silhouette. Its unique design ensures that you can confidently don your favorite outfits, knowing that you look and feel your best.

The medium firmness and breathable material make this shapewear a popular choice for those seeking a more comfortable and effective alternative to traditional tummy control options. Trust in the expertise of our Textiles Lab and the endorsement of a renowned fashion stylist, and embrace the confidence boost that comes with the perfect shapewear.

2. Hanes Women’s Light Tummy Control Shapewear

Sold in a convenient 2-pack, these soft, stretchy briefs feature a tummy panel that delivers light smoothing under a variety of outfits, ranging from dresses to skirts to pants. You can boost your confidence with everyday light tummy control, full rear coverage, and just the right amount of smoothing, thanks to the two-ply tummy panel for enhanced light control in form-fitting ensembles.

Constructed from a comfortable nylon-spandex blend, these tummy-control briefs offer a soft and stretchy feel, complemented by a cotton crotch lining for added convenience. The 2-pack of light smoothing fajas briefs provides added value and ensures you always have a backup option.

To guarantee the perfect fit, consult the sizing chart and select your true size; avoid sizing down. For increased compression, opt for a higher control level. To ensure maximum comfort without any digging or poking, perform the “sit test” and adjust the shapewear as needed.

3. Skims Sheer Sculpt Low Back Short

Introducing the perfect backless shapewear option for low-cut clothing: a mid-thigh short featuring a deep low back that effortlessly smooths and sculpts your thighs and hips with its silky smooth compression.

Designed specifically for low-cut dresses, this shapewear boasts soft stay boning at the side seam to prevent rolling while providing support and lift for your buttocks and enhancing the natural shape of your body. The silicone-backed waistband and open gusset add to the overall comfort and functionality of this piece.

Made from a blend of 81% nylon and 19% spandex, this imported shapewear is machine washable for easy care—simply wash on cold, avoid using bleach, and tumble dry low.

While wearing this comfortable piece, take care not to damage or bend the boning on the sides, ensuring it remains in top condition and continues to provide the support and sculpting you desire.

4. ATTLADY Tummy Control Shapewear Shorts

This mid-rise tummy control shapewear short is thoughtfully designed with anti-allergic silicone grips in both the waist and thigh areas to prevent rolling or sliding out of position. Featuring double-ply fabric and medium compression, this innovative technology enhances your smoothness in a comfortable and wholesome manner.

The seamless shapewear shorts, with their mid-leg length design, target the back, waist, and outer thighs for an even smoother silhouette and added butt-lifting power. Moreover, this product serve as the ideal solution for preventing exposure when wearing short skirts or mini dresses, ensuring you feel confident and secure in your outfit choices.

When selecting the perfect size, consult the size chart and choose according to your measurements. If your waist and hip measurements fall within different sizes, opt for the size that corresponds with the largest measurement. While the shapewear may appear “tiny” upon your first try-on, the super stretchy fabric will comfortably hug your body in all the right places.

5. Kinyanco High Waist Tummy Control Panties

The perfect combination of cotton and spandex in these panties provides sweat-free comfort and moisture-wicking properties, allowing you to enjoy bright and elegant colors without sacrificing your well-being.

These high-waist panties are an excellent choice for new mothers, especially those recovering from a c-section, as they rise above the incision and provide compression to secure a bandage in place. Additionally, they help hold in loose baby skin, enhancing your overall appearance.

The package includes either 5 or 3 high-waist panties in various beautiful colors. To find your perfect fit, consult the size chart before making a purchase. You will be able to embrace the perfect balance of comfort, support, and style with these exceptional high-waist panties.

6. SHAPERMINT High Waisted Body Shaper Shorts

Crafted from 90% nylon and 10% spandex, this imported tummy control shapewear offers a perfect blend of comfort and control for everyday wear. When selecting the best fit, refer to our size chart, and choose your actual size for optimal smoothing and all-day comfort. If you find yourself between sizes, opt for the larger size.

Designed to smooth out your tummy under all types of clothing, these high-waist shaper shorts boast a secure, all-day fit that stays in place, whether you’re recovering from postpartum, wearing them under a dress, or simply relaxing at home.

It is lightweight and breathable shapewear for women that provides tummy control without sacrificing comfort, allowing you to feel confident and at ease throughout the day. The pull-on closure and machine-washable material make for easy care and maintenance, ensuring that this product remains a staple in your wardrobe for a long time to come.

7. Squeem – Perfectly Curvy Strapless Waist Cincher

This prominent Brazilian shapewear brand provides a corset-like fit that is ideal for special occasions and on-camera appearances, as recommended by various fashion stylists. The Textiles Lab experts across the globe appreciate the combination of structured boning and smoothing fabric, which works in harmony to create a beautifully curved shape.

Although it resembles a vintage corset, the adjustable hook closure up the middle allows for a customizable fit to suit your preferences. This versatile design caters to everyone but has gained particular popularity among postpartum women seeking additional abdominal support, making it a functional and stylish choice for a wide range of situations.

This high-compression shapewear is designed to be worn seamlessly under any dress, skirt, or top without revealing your secret weapon. You will be able to boost your confidence and embrace your own curvy body, knowing that you look and feel your best with this inconspicuous and effective shaping solution.

Factors to Consider When Choosing Tummy Control Shapewear

Material and Comfort

The ideal tummy control shapewear should be made from high-quality materials that are breathable, moisture-wicking, and provide the right amount of compression without causing discomfort. Look for shapewear made from a blend of nylon, spandex, or Lycra to ensure a comfortable fit that lasts throughout the day.

Size and Fit

The right size and fit are crucial for effective tummy control shapewear. Too small, and you risk feeling uncomfortable or having visible lines under your clothes. Too large, and the shapewear won’t provide the desired level of control. Be sure to consult the sizing chart provided by the manufacturer to ensure you select the correct size.

Style

Tummy control shapewear is available in various styles, including high-waisted briefs, shaping shorts, bodysuits, and waist cinchers. Consider your wardrobe and the outfits you plan to wear with the shapewear to help you choose the best style for your needs.

Level of Control

Shapewear for tummy control comes in various levels of control, from light smoothing to extra firm compression. Consider the level of control you need based on your body type, personal preferences, and the outfit you plan to wear.

How to Wear and Care for Your Shapewear

Putting on

To ensure your tummy control shapewear fits correctly, start by stepping into the garment rather than pulling it over your head. Gradually work the shapewear up your body, adjusting the fabric as needed to ensure a smooth, even fit.

Layering

For additional support or to create a more streamlined silhouette, consider layering your tummy control shapewear with other shaping garments, such as a shaping camisole or slip.

Caring for Your Shapewear

To prolong the life of whichever product you opt for, follow these care tips:

Hand wash it in cold water using a gentle detergent.

Gently squeeze out excess water and lay the garment flat to dry. Avoid wringing or twisting the fabric.

Do not use bleach or fabric softeners, as these can damage the fibers and reduce the garment’s effectiveness.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How do I choose the right tummy control shapewear?

Consider factors such as your desired level of compression, the type of fabric, the garment style, and your clothing preferences. Look for a product that fits comfortably, provides adequate support, and is compatible with your wardrobe.

2. What are the different types of tummy control shapewear?

There are several different types, including high-waisted briefs, shaping shorts, bodysuits, and waist cinchers. Each style offers varying levels of compression and coverage, so choose the one that best meets your specific needs and preferences.

3. Can I wear tummy control shapewear every day?

Yes, provided that it is comfortable and does not cause any irritation or discomfort. It is essential to choose the product made from breathable, high-quality materials for extended wear.

4. How do I care for my tummy control shapewear?

Always follow the care instructions provided by the manufacturer. Most products can be machine washed on a gentle cycle with mild detergent.

5. What size should I choose?

Refer to the brand’s sizing chart and measure yourself accordingly. Choose the size that best corresponds with your measurements. If you are between sizes, it is generally recommended to select the larger size for optimal comfort.

6. Can tummy control shapewear help with postpartum recovery?

It can provide gentle compression and support for postpartum women, helping to alleviate some discomfort and hold in loose skin. However, it is crucial to consult your healthcare provider before using such a product during postpartum recovery to ensure it is safe and appropriate for your specific needs.

7. Can men wear tummy control shapewear?

Yes, it is available for both men and women. Men’s options often include compression shirts, tank tops, and high-waisted briefs designed to provide abdominal support and a more streamlined appearance.

8. Will tummy control shapewear cause any health issues?

When worn correctly and in the appropriate size, it should not cause health issues. However, wearing overly tight or ill-fitting product can lead to discomfort, restricted blood flow, or skin irritation. Always choose shapewear that fits comfortably and allows for proper circulation.

9. Can this shapewear help me lose weight?

It is designed to provide a temporary slimming effect and enhance your silhouette. While it may boost your confidence and motivate you to adopt healthier habits, wearing it alone will not directly lead to weight loss. A balanced diet and regular exercise are essential for achieving and maintaining a healthy weight.

Final Words

Tummy control shapewear can be a game-changer for anyone looking to enhance their appearance and feel more confident in their clothing. By considering factors such as material, size, style, and level of control, you can find the perfect shapewear for tummy control that meets your needs and preferences.

Remember to properly wear and care for the product you opt for to maintain its effectiveness and prolong its lifespan. With the right product, you’ll feel confident, comfortable, and fabulous, no matter the occasion.