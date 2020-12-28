5 Best Value Luxury Watch Brands

If the price is a factor that you consider when looking for luxury watches, then you must have struggled to find information about the best value models. But worry no more! We will help you find a high-quality timepiece without breaking the bank!

While purchasing many luxury watch brands means dropping a lot of cash, there are other models from the luxury brands that are affordable. So you do not have to shy away from the market and miss out on this essential accessory.

We’ve rounded on some of the best value watchmakers, for both men and women.

The criteria for ranking:

Name recognition – are they well known?

Ease of buying – can you get them easily?

Price – how much are they?

Mainstream watchmakers – no boutique micro-brands

1. Grand Seiko

Grand Seiko watches are made by Seiko, which may not be a company that you are familiar with. Seiko is a Japanese company and one of the leading brands in providing affordable timepieces. It is also the largest watch manufacture in the world, and it makes watches (among other products) for all the major fashion houses.

Most of Seiko’s output is designed to be affordable. Grand Seiko is a small segment of the watch market aimed at collectors and has existed since 1960. Grand Seiko watches are assembled by hand and use high-quality materials.

Ease of buying – 4/5 stars

Grand Seiko watches are available at Seiko stores, Seiko retailers, and authorized dealers such as exquisitetimepieces.com. The only problem is that Grand Seiko is not widely available outside of Japan. If you are in Japan or find a retailer with a website (there are a few on eBay), then you can buy a Grand Seiko easily.

Price – 4/5 stars

Grand Seiko watches are made in 4 grades: quartz, auto-quartz, mechanical, and premium mechanical. The quartz and auto-quartz are in the region of $500-$600. The premium mechanical (in this case, Grand Seiko SBGE009) is $3750.

With a 100% commitment to delivering high value in every timepiece they manufacture, you are assured of getting one of the best deals, even when spending $75 on a basic watch.

Mainstream watchmaker – Yes

2. Omega

Omega is a Swiss luxury watchmaker that has been in the market since 1848. It has been owned by Swatch since 2000, but since 2002 it has been owned by the Swatch Group’s luxury brands division. Omega is known for making high-quality watches, and it is especially known for its co-axial escapement. Many Omega watches are dress watches, but they also make watches for diving, racing, etc.

Ease of buying – 4/5 stars

Omega watches are available at Omega stores, authorized retailers, and online for Omega. Omega is far easier to find than Grand Seiko. Omega is available in a wide variety of stores as well as online, so it is easier to buy.

Price – 3/5 stars

Omega watches are in the region of $1500-$20,000. You can buy an Omega for as little as $1500, but they are not a Grand Seiko or an Oris. The Omega Planet Ocean is $7500.

Omega gives you social status and recognition. Its timepieces are so accurate that one of its models, the Speedmaster, is the only timepiece that has been approved for NASA missions. The Speedmaster is credited for accompanying astronauts on all the six lunar missions with its perfect timekeeping ability than other devices. Most people who buy Omega do not consider the price, they look at the value of what they are getting; a touch of luxury.

Mainstream watchmaker – Yes

3. Oris

Based in the same building in Holstein where it was founded by watchmakers Cattlin and Georges Christian, Oris has grown and expanded its territory to providing quality mechanical watches across the world. While others follow a path, this brand has a philosophy of defining its own way by creating luxury watches from their souls.

Ease of buying – 3/5 stars

Oris watches are available for buying at Oris retailers and authorized Oris dealers. You can also find Oris watches on eBay (although not all sellers are authorized dealers) and Amazon. You can also buy Oris watches at authorized dealers. Some will ship them internationally.

Price – 5/5 stars

Oris watches are so cheap (for the value they provide). Especially with their new release of the Oris Aquis with Oris’s new in-house movement which includes a 5-day power reserve and a 10-year warranty. You can tell Oris really stands behind its product!

The timepieces are placed in four different categories depending on their features: diving, aviation, culture, and motorsport.

Mainstream watchmaker – Yes

4. Longines

Longines is now a member of the Swatch Group, the global leader in manufacturing horological products. Founded in 1832 by Auguste Agassiz alongside two other Swiss partners, the brand still uses its original winged hourglass logo in its timepieces. Longines is located in Saint Imier in Switzerland, where it was also founded.

Ease of Buying- 5/5 Stars

Longines has a store locator that helps you find the nearest official retailer for their watches.

There is also an option to make online purchases from their stores if you are in Australia, China, the UK, Switzerland, and the United States.

The brand also has its outlets in more than 150 countries across the world, making it easier for you to purchase its timepieces.

Price- 5/5 Stars

Longines luxury watches are very affordable, with most products ranging between $1075 and $2,500.

5. Hublot

With just 40 years since it was founded in Geneva, Switzerland, Hublot has already exploded the industry and surpassed its competitors by exploring every detail of innovation. The brand has penetrated the sports industry and partnered with major stakeholders around the world. Since its inception, the brand has been improving and manufacturing unmatched models using very unique techniques and materials. It is also the first one to rock the luxury watch industry with its latest rubber straps.

Ease of Buying- 4/5 Stars

Hublot has boutiques all over the world. Their online store has an option for you to search for the nearest stores by searching in cities near you.

Price- 2/5 Stars

Hublot is a masterclass and a real luxury brand that you will have to spend a lot to own. It sets a social status and distinction. The cheapest Hublot watch retails for $4,200. (The 33mm Classic Fusion Titanium).