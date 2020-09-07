Kratom Wholesale – 2020 Guide

You might have heard the word “Kratom Tea” quite a few times now, and most of your friends and family might have already used it. The thought would have crossed your mind about what it is, and if you already know about its benefits and increasing usage, you would have tried to get one for yourself from the market.

What is Kratom?

It comes from a plant. It is actually an herb. The leaves have gained popularity because of their medicinal benefits, and therefore, a wide range of people use these as tea. Its like drinking green tea or any other herbal one as well.

The leaves come from an evergreen tropical plant known as Mitragyna speciose. This plant belongs to the coffee family and is native to southeast Asia. It comes in three main variations. These variations are identifying on the basis of the leaf veins. The most commonly available Kratom strains are:

White strains – harvested at early leaf cycle

Green strains – harvested at mid-cycle

Red strains – harvested at the end cycle

As these three strains vary because of their harvesting time, they offer different flavors. As we go towards the end of the cycle, the taste gets more intense.

Benefits

It has gained popularity because of its many benefits. It is used from wellness promotion and offers a wide range of benefits. Some of its notable benefits are:

It is known to work as a stimulant. Just as taking coffee makes you alert, people who take Kratom tea report being alert and full of energy.

Taking its tea lightens your mood. It is known to fight anxiety and depression. It lifts your mood, and you feel like being sociable for a change.

For some people, it helps in treating diarrhea and controlling diabetes and high blood pressure.

It has alkaloids called 7-hydroxy mitragynine and mitragynine as active ingredients. These alkaloids are anti-inflammatory and are said to reduce pain and also act as a muscle relaxant.

It is said to be very effective for people who are on their journey towards recovery and health after drug addiction. Drinking kratom tea helps drug addicts to withdraw from drugs like morphine and heroin.

Although these benefits seem pretty impressive, they are applicable to a limited and monitored dose of Kratom. Simply put, if you are a beginner, you should start with a very small dose. It is recommended that you consult your general practitioner before taking the tea.

Side effects

Where Kratom tea acts as a stimulant, drinking it more often or in high quantity can be sedative and have euphoric effects. Some of its side effects are:

Constipation

Loss of appetite

Weight loss

Dehydration

Nausea

If used in a very high quantity, it can lead to:

Hallucination

Psychosis

Seizures

Thyroid issues

Liver damage

Thus, it is advised, that you consume it after consulting with your general practitioner.

Kratom tea making techniques

It is brewed, just like regular tea. Because these are dry leaves, you can brew it in one of the following methods.

Boiling pot technique: If you are making a large batch of tea, this is probably the easiest method. All you need to do is boil water in a pot, add the leaves and let it simmer on low heat for about 20 minutes. Strain the water using a cheesecloth and store it in a jug. You can drink it either hot or cold.

Teapot Method: You can fuse leaves with your regular tea as well. Like in this method, all you need is hot water in a teapot. Add regular tea bags, and a few Kratom leaves in your mug and pour hot water over it. Let is sit for a minute, remove leaves and enjoy!

Sun tea technique: this method is probably the best method in terms of extraction. Pour cold water in a jug and add the leaves. You can also add tea leaves to enhance the taste. Place the jug in direct sunlight for 4-5 hours. Once done, strain the tea and Voila! Your drink is ready!

These are just a few techniques you can try. But when making tea, the sky is the limit. You can always try different techniques. Because It has a strong and slightly bitter taste, you can mix different flavors, try different strains to find the flavor that you love the most!

How to buy kratom tea?

You might find a number on online vendors claiming to provide a high-quality product; there are a few things you should keep in mind.