7 Reasons To Try Mobile Betting in 2020

With billions of mobile users across the globe, it’s no wonder that sports betting has made it to the mobile market. In fact, reports say that 72% of online bettors bet using apps.

That’s why sportsbooks such as Protipster.com try to tap on the mobile market to increase its reach and service. Mobile betting has become an in-demand platform for online bettors primarily because of its freedom to bet at any time and anywhere.

If you’re still not using mobile betting apps, consider these 7 reasons why you should download one now.

1. Mobile betting offers convenience

The popularity of mobile betting apps is thanks to the fact that anyone can bet on-the-go. It means online sports bettors don’t have to be stuck on their computers all day when betting.

Mobile betting allows you to bet anywhere in the world since you can bring your mobile phone with you all the time.

Moreover, online bettors can go on with their lives as they monitor matches on their devices. It allows them to multitask when they have to.

Additionally, mobile betting apps notify you of the latest football betting news, matches, and betting tips. It keeps you updated and well-informed enabling you to make wise betting decisions.

Overall, the reason why more bettors switch to mobile betting is due to the freedom and flexibility it brings.

2. It is useful for live betting

As previously mentioned, mobile apps provide the convenience of betting anywhere and anytime. This makes it an excellent choice for tuning in to live bets.

Playing a live bet means you can place bets as the game unfolds, and it allows you to take advantage of the game’s live odds. It’s quickly gaining popularity in Europe and North America.

With a mobile betting app, you don’t have to miss a match or bet as long as you have your phone and a good data connection. You also get a more engaging experience as you react to bets quickly and conveniently throughout the live betting.

3. You have more betting options

Compared to physical sportsbooks, mobile betting apps offer more betting options, including the number of sports and the type of bets available.

Physical sportsbooks provide standard sports such as football and baseball, but betting apps also offer less common sports such as cycling, handball, and esports. Additionally, betting apps have better overall lineups.

Moreover, betting apps offer more types and specific bets you can play. It increases the likelihood of finding a bet you can confidently wager on and win.

Overall, mobile betting provides widened access to online bets from your fingertips.

4. It is generally secure to bet on apps

Compared to betting on an online browser, apps from legitimate sportsbooks offer a more secure platform for betting and transacting.

Well-developed apps do not store data, and smartphones are less susceptible to viruses, malware, and other cyber threats.

Additionally, using mobile phones offer convenient and secure transactions. If you’re already using a mobile wallet, you only need to switch apps to transfer or receive your money.

Of course, you should still apply security measures in general, as mobile apps are not safe completely. Moreover, protect your apps with a password to ensure that no one uses your account, especially if it gets stolen or lost.

5. Mobile betting is cheaper

Mobile betting is a cheaper alternative to physical betting because it involves less cost overall.

For example, when you bet in a physical sportsbook, you will have to spend money on transportation such as your commute going to and from the sportsbook. If you’re using a car, you will have to spend on gas.

Moreover, you might have to spend on food in case you stay longer to play. All of these add to a hefty amount of money, especially if you bet regularly.

However, mobile betting eliminates these costs since you can simply bet at home. Overall, it saves you a lot of money in the long run.

6. It gives great bonuses

Most online betting sites offer bonuses and promotions such as sign-up bonuses. That’s also true for mobile betting.

Many mobile betting apps match a portion of your initial deposit with a dollar for dollar ratio. For example, an app offers to match your initial deposit 100% up to $500. It means if you deposit $500 or more, you get a $500 bonus.

That’s just some of the bonuses and promotions that you can receive through mobile betting apps. Other bonuses that you can expect are reload bonuses, free bets, cashback bonuses, and referral bonuses, among many others.

However, be wary about promotions that are too good to be true. Many sportsbooks offer high deals, but too much may sound off as a scam.

Always discern prices before using a bonus or promo, and make sure that your mobile betting app comes from a licensed sportsbook.

7. It offers a better user interface

When looking for a good mobile betting app, take note of the overall user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) of the app as well. It means looking at how easy it is to interact with the app and navigate through it.

If you find it difficult to use or search through the app, the UI may not be the right fit for you. It may also be a poorly-built mobile app.

Robust mobile betting apps are designed to provide a fast and convenient user UX for the bettors.

Additionally, avoid unresponsive and poorly-designed mobile apps as it is most likely a scam. Reputable sportsbooks both provide high-quality websites and mobile apps.

Overall, mobile betting provides a better experience

The idea of betting safely on your couch, bed, or anywhere in the world offers flexibility to all kinds of bettors.

Moreover, it easily provides quick updates that keep bettors well-informed with important news, matches, and betting tips.

However, just a tip for beginners and experts, always make sure to bet on licensed sportsbooks.

This ensures that you will have a safe and enjoyable betting experience using your mobile phones.