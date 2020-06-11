3 Biggest Cash Game Pots In Online Poker

For many people, winning $ 500,000 by playing online poker is just a dream. However, over the years there have been poker tournaments where winnings have surpassed even this figure – with much higher prices. Imagine winning more than that. For example, a million dollars – or even over that figure in an online poker tournament.

As impossible as it may seem, in the world of poker, these huge prizes are not unattainable. So what were the biggest prizes in online poker? If you’re curious about that, here you can find the answer. Let’s take a look at some of the biggest cash game pots in online poker.

The Passion For Poker

Poker can give everything in one, and take away everything in the next hand – if it is not played smart. This mega-popular card game has its roots somewhere in ancient Persia – but it was completely defined in the 19th century. Over the decades, the popularity of this game has grown and declined from time to time. Modern poker gained momentum after the organization of the 1970 World Cup.

By that time, some famous poker movies became popular as well, which only fueled the passion for gambling. From 2000 onwards, with the introduction of online gaming and television broadcasts of the competition – the popularity of poker simply exploded. Now it’s a business which is spinning billions and billions of dollars a year.

Live And Online Poker: What’s the Difference?

All of today’s best poker players in the world come from online poker. Most of them are young people aged 21 to 25. They get interested, start playing, qualify for the tournament, win, get a sponsor – and become professionals. They are just ordinary people.

Some of them have just finished their studies, played poker, and earned millions. Although live poker is mostly treated as a men’s game – online poker has opened up the possibility for women to play this game that once was considered exclusively as a men’s activity. You won’t often be able to see a woman sitting at a poker table because women don’t have a habit of playing in casinos and card rooms. That’s why online poker is the perfect solution, as it offers players the opportunity to enjoy this popular game while sitting comfortably in their rooms.

Different Strategies And Prizes

The strategy of playing live and playing online is completely different. When playing online, people are much more aggressive than when they play live. It’s easier to bluff online because no one sees you – and nobody can tell where you’re looking and whether you’re sweating. It all affects the game. But the fact is that you can earn a lot more online. When you play online, you can play every day, in several tournaments at the same time – so the probability of winning increases.

When poker was reserved only for casinos – it was not so often that people won big money. However, today, when you can sit in an armchair, or go to a site like RPHQQ, invest some money and play as much as you want – it can very easily happen that you earn something.

Recipe For Winning In Poker

The recipe for poker is intelligence, excellent knowledge of psychology, a good choice of strategy, a lot of passion, and a little luck. In poker, the winner is the one who counts everything that happens on the table – and knows how to “read” the others. Poker players must think wisely and strategically. That is the basic rule for success.

These guys must remain calm and cool-headed. Some players will never invest their own money into the game – but will usually play free tournaments, win some money, and then invest it in further games with big cash funds. Online tournament players have similar rules. Sometimes, online cash pots can be that big that can change somebody’s life. Now let us see what are the top 3 biggest cash game pots in online poker.

1. $ 1,356,947 – Patrik Antonius

This guy has already become a poker legend. Finn Patrik Antonius is the winner of the biggest cash pot of today in online poker playing against Viktor Blom. This cash pot was worth an amazing $ 1,356,947. Courage, tactics, and sportsmanship adorn this former tennis player who was also involved in modeling. In the world of poker, he is also known as the feared cash game player. Still, the fact is that this guy has made a huge success in both online and live poker as well. In recent years, the 39-year-old Finn has managed to become one of the most famous names in the poker world.

2. $ 1,127,955 – Viktor Blom

Maybe it seems to you that Scandinavians are masters of poker? In a way, that is true. This Swede, born in 1990, showed great composure and poker determination when he invested every last dollar he had on the table in the match against Phil Ivey. Ivey is not an easy opponent.

What Tiger Woods is in golf is Phil Ivey in poker. At 33, he was the youngest player to win eight WSOP bracelets. However, this time we could say that Ivey had too much self-confidence – unfortunately for no reason because after investing the last $ 359,977, Blom picked up a total pot worth $ 1,127,955, which put him at the second place of our biggest cash pots list.

3. $ 878,959 – Patrik Antonius (again)

This is what it looks like when two titans collide. Finn against Swede, both excellent players and between them – a big cash pot. This pair played Pot-Limit Omaha where they are both well-positioned. The uncertain fight lasted until the final moment when Blom raised the action to $ 3000. But then everything went downhill for Blom. Although winning a cash pot of $ 878,959 is not the biggest pot Antonius has ever won – it is still his favorite win because he has defeated his big rival.

Conclusion

Many people mix poker with casino games and consider it a game of chance. However, the concept of poker is much more complicated, and to play, you have to have a whole range of skills. The recipe for poker is intelligence, excellent knowledge of psychology, a good choice of strategy, a lot of passion, and a little luck. These are the ingredients of a recipe for a successful game. In poker, the winner is the one who counts everything that happens on the table and knows how to “read” the others. Most of today’s pros we watch in big tournaments, started their poker career playing online poker. Therefore, if you think you are skilled enough, try it yourself.