How to Choose Awesome Turntable if You Have $1000

In the current era, it may look like the period of the turntable has met its end. Every music lover has some special spot for these vinyl-playing instruments deep down in their heart. And it makes them impossible to live without knowing what’s better while choosing the perfect one for them.

Some of the turntables are so damn good they are just irresistible, but we lack the perfect idea on how to get the best. So for your help, we have created the perfect guide on buying the top-notch and awesome turntable in 2020. Let’s get started.

Budget

Budget is by far the key element in the key element in buying the best turntable for you. Mention the original price, but we want to make sure that you are in safe hands. Getting mugged in the turntable is one of the most common things music lovers come across with. So it’s a bullet in the head to dodge and make sure you stick to your budget.

Movable Or Fixed

As tech prosper, so does our accessibility. Today, many new turntables are introduced with a portability facto. They are compatible with dragging and taking to your places. But if you are thinking of keeping at a single spot, avoid the suitcase styled turntables. They come in handy but are expensive too.

Dj Or Listening

As an introduction, we must tell you that there are two types of turntable the listening and DJ. Listening ones are used for home music and soft vinyl. On the other hand, the DJ is used for mixing and for a loud output. Both of them are packed with separate aesthetics and design. DJ turntables house a DJ stylus that, if used wrong, could ruin your vinyl.

Under The Radar Or Popular

Many reviewed turntables go higher than the expected price on Amazon or Walmart. And some of the good ones go under the radar. So, try to summarize the market and choose the best for you. Rega Planar 2, Pro-Ject Essential II, Pro-Ject Debut Carbon Esprit SB, Denon VL12 PRIME, Audio Technica LP60, Fluance RT82, and Audio Technica AT-LPW40WN are some of the best turntables in 2020.

Standalone Preamp Or Bundled Within

Turntables with a built-in preamp will have LINE signal output. Entry-level turntables have inbuilt preamps in them. But as we got higher, they become invisible in the high-end market. Turntables without a preamp will have PHONO signal output. Try to choose a built-in preamp as it will deliver potential quality to your sound.

Cartridge Quality

As many of you know, the cartridge is one of the most prominent elements in turntables. It reads the grooves out of the winners and converts them into signals. This bandwidth of the signal reaches out to the speaker and produces sound. Make sure you look out if the cartridge is replaceable/upgradable or not. Also, look out for the quality of them in the long run.

Drive Type

The type of turntable you are looking for will surely find the type of drive. There are two basic drive types: belt drive and direct drive. Direct drive is those where the platter is connected directly to the motor. These are suitable for scratching and mixing and designed for DJing. Contrary to this, the belt drive requires a belt to join the motor and the platter. These are generally found in soft music turntables.

Manual or Automatic

Manual turntables require an external factor to remove the tonearm to play the first song on vinyl. Also, it needs to be moved away after the last song ends. Automatic ones will have a push button that will move the tonearm to the first song on the record. And the best part: when the music ends, the tonearm lifts itself, slides the vinyl to stop and stop spinning the record. How cool is that!

Wireless Connection

As you go towards the $800-$1000 range, you will see Bluetooth and WiFi networks in turntables. This will require you to convert your analog cartridge signal into a digital stream. And then to be played on external speakers. We suggest you go with the classic RCA connectors, which keeps the traditional look.

Output

As we talked earlier, there are two output variants: LINE and PHONO. PHONO signal output turntable needs an external preamp. If not, you can join a receiver with an in-built preamp. LINE output is the ones that could work on itself without an external preamp. This way, you can attach your turntable directly to your speaker.

Speed

The velocity with which your record revolve will determine the type of work you expect from your turntable. Our experts suggest you go with the range of 33RPM- 45RPM. If you have an old hit record collection of 78RPM (rotations per minute), make sure you have a strong stylus/ticker for them too.

Signal to Noise Ratio

Signal to noise ratio is for all those audiophiles who respect their music. They prevent all the unwanted noise/hum from their music and crave for crystal-clear music. Keep in mind that this is a small bit as a signal from a cartridge is very tiny. This could result in tidbit noises. Anything above 60 Db will be perfect for you.

Go For An External Preamp

Previous owners who bought an inbuilt preamp turntable found some glitches in the Sonic performance. If you aim to get the best sound experience, go with a turntable and buy a stand-alone external preamp. Keep in mind to buy thick cables to help you in the long run.

Space

Make sure you have enough space for your turntable. These music playing devices are much bulkier and heavier than they look. They require extra space around themselves for heat loss. Adding to this, if you have small space but could adjust on the sound quality, go with an in-built preamp. This would connect the setup with the speaker in a smaller area.

Weight

Lastly, make sure your turntable is heavy. Because of its heavyweight, your device will produce fewer vibrations and ensure a low sound signal loss. Keep it on a sturdy base for maximum output. You can also add acoustics to your room, including styrofoam sheets and small furniture. But ask your wife about these upgrades first!

