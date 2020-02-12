Billie Eilish Was Homeschooled, and Does She Regret It?

Surely you all know who is Billie Eilish and that she won a five Grammy Awards recently, which means she had a great start of the year. Moreover, the 18-year-old singer already wrote history with her unique performances and creative music and had the honor to work with famous singers. However, it wouldn’t be that easy for Billie and her older brother Finneas if it wasn’t for their unique education and relationship with her family.

The incredible Billie and her brother Finneas both won Grammy‘s, and they have achieved remarkable success and showed their creativity. Still, the fact is that they didn’t go to regular school, nor they had any experience with the traditional schooling system. Moreover, Billie’s parents decided that she will be homeschooled, and that’s how it was. Still, when we take a look at Billie’s achievements and ability, we might think that is not such a bad thing after all, but what Billie feels about it and why that happened in the first place?

View this post on Instagram COVER OF VOGUE MARCH ISSUE A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) on Feb 3, 2020 at 5:38am PST

In her recent interview with Vogue, Billie explained why she and Finneas were homeschooled, and she stated it was for plenty of reasons, and it is not that simple. However, it all started with her dad, Hanson, who read an article and got inspired by the idea that children need time and freedom to explore their true passion and talents, which is impossible and much harder with traditional schooling. Unfortunatelly, the tragedy that hit Columbine happened after Finneas was born, which only influenced their parents to pursue with the homeschooling plan. Also, what initially sparked the idea for Billie’s parents is the condition of their daughter, as she has a Tourette’s syndrome and auditory processing disorder. Therefore, we can say that it was a series of events that has brought Billie’s parents to decide on homeschooling.

However, the question remains, did Billie regretted that she never felted the social aspects of going to school? Well, apparently no, as she said that she was never interested in academics part, and she partially lacked the socialization.

Nevertheless, she eventually made friends as well and never felt like an outsider. On the contrary, Billie and her brother stated how they think they wouldn’t improve their talents and pursue their dreams if they weren’t homeschooled. Billie said how she only missed the social aspect of it, that had nothing to do with the education, and her parents made sure she doesn’t feel lonely by including her in various social activities outdoors.