Blake Lively Shares Her First Post-Pregnancy Photo

Actress Blake Lively gave birth to a baby girl this past summer. Together with her husband Ryan Reynolds, they have managed to keep the baby’s name a secret. After her pregnancy, she has stopped sharing and uploading new pictures of herself on her social media platforms.

However, she has finally uploaded a new set of photos, where she can be seen at the famous ice cream museum in New York. Her older daughter celebrated her fifth birthday there, and Lively posted a total of 10 photos in a “slideshow”. She can be seen with her friends and family, having a good time.

She captioned off her picture as well, saying, “Now I get why everyone screams 🍦 @museumoficecream”

It goes without saying that she looks beautiful and stunning, and it seems like she is enjoying her life at the fullest. We are happy for her and her family, and cannot wait for the shenanigans online with her husband to continue!