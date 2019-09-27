Bluetooth media Controller – Benefits of having one

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Almost everyone owns a car nowadays, and if you are using yours on a daily basis, you probably care a lot about what kind of equipment you have in it. Technology came a pretty long way, and it keeps advancing every minute only to provide us the most useful gadgets that make our lives just so much easier.

Today we’re talking about Bluetooth Media Controllers, what are the benefits of having one and why you should consider adding this to your car equipment. Without any further ado, let’s jump straight into the content.

What is a Bluetooth media controller?

Some people might already be familiar with this device, but others might not be, so let’s give those who are less informed a brief introduction to these helpful little things. Bluetooth Media Controller is a device that can be attached anywhere in your car, and then paired with your phone for tons of functionalities. These devices are very small, 0,22 inches slim to be more precise, and they weigh about 0,53 oz. The distance of their Bluetooth connection is about forty feet, which is more than enough, and their battery life is about three years. What kind of other functionalities they provide, you might ask? Well, here are some of the most important ones.

Make calls – Answer Calls

We all know how dangerous it can be to hold your phone with one hand while driving and control the steering wheel with the other one. Nobody really likes to risk such a thing, and safety while on the road should be a top priority for ever driver out there. In order to avoid any unwanted accidents from happening, this little Bluetooth controller allows you to make and answer calls with just one button, while letting you use both of your hands for driving. You don’t have to look into your phone screen anymore and get distracted by pressing buttons on your device. Feel free to visit Tunai-Creative if you are eager to learn more.

Play – Pause Music

We all love to listen to some music while on the road, especially if we are driving for a longer period. If you were to search for songs on your phone and manually hit stop or play every time you want to switch a song, it can be pretty dangerous. Your focus needs to stay on the road, and this is where Tunai’s Bluetooth controllers are very useful. You can switch songs by pressing just one button, and you can pause whenever you want if you need to focus a bit more on what’s going on. All with just a few buttons that are right next to where your hands are positioned on the steering wheel.

Use Siri or Google Assistant

Using Siri or Google Assistant has never been easier. Simply click a button and they’re immediately ready to help you. Instead of having to scroll through your phone and search for different settings, you can do it all by just moving your finger a few millimeters. There’s a very good reason why these devices are considered to be a huge safety upgrade for your car, and you should look further into them if that’s what you’re valuing the most when on the road.