Thank Us Later: Avocado Toast That Is Unconcerned With Being Healthy

I know, I know, avocado toast is two years done and everyone’s bored with it. I know. I’m just saying, maybe we should reconsider our fatigue with avocado toast, on holiest of bread-related days, National Toast Day.
The greatest benefit of avocado toast isn’t the avocado. It’s that it doesn’t take a lot of skill to make, and it’s really, really filling. It started as a health trend, but I say we make it just a staple of our sandwich-related lives. Avocado toast is really just an open-faced sandwich with a lot of options for toppings. Who cares if it’s healthy?
And if none of that convinces you that we should #ReclaimAvocadoToast, hopefully I can convince you with this fantastic recipe that I concocted a few months ago when I had nothing but condiments and bacon in my fridge. I give you:
Avocado Toast, Unconcerned With Health
Ingredients:
- One slice of any kind of bread you want; my bet is that sourdough would taste the best
- 1/4 avocado
- 2-4 pieces of bacon, depending on how crazy you want to get, and I mean pork bacon
- Mild giardiniera (or hot, go nuts)
- Maybe like 4 kalamata olives
- Salt & pepper
Method:
- Mash up your avocado and cut your olives into halves.
- Fry the bacon. Set aside and break it up into pieces once it cools down.
- Now, fry the toast in the bacon fat. (I told you this was fantastic.)
- Top the toast with the avocado, olives, and giardiniera, then stick in your bacon pieces.
- Eat it and don’t worry about thanking me. I already know.
Original by: Rebecca Vipond Brink