Bonnie Rotten Biography

Bonnie Rotten is an American former pornographic actress, fetish model, director, producer and feature dancer. She if famous for being the first alt-porn star who won the AVN Award for Female Performer of the Year, back in 2014. Let’s learn more about her life and career.

Early Life

On 9th May, 1993, in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA, Alaina Hicks was brought into this world. Her grandparents raised her. She has Italian, German, Polish, and Jewish descent. At the age of fifteen, she got her first tattoo. Three years before that, she had her first sexual experience, and it was with a boy who was one year older than her. During one interview, she explained how her adolescence was full of sexual experience, saying: “I was very promiscuous up until the time I left Ohio. I was banging everybody and having sex with all of my girlfriends, all that fun kind of stuff.”

Career

Rotten’s first job was at a shoe store. When she turned 18, she started working at a strip club in Dayton, Ohio, as an exotic dancer. Her stage name was Dixie, and she would always wear American flag bikinis and dance only to Southern rock. Soon after she started modeling career, doing car and motorcycle shows in the Midwest. She won the Ms. Dead Indiana Beauty Pageant at the Indianapolis Days of the Dead convention, and thanks to that, the magazine Girls and Corpses noticed her and asked her to start working for them as a fetish model, which she accepted. This helped her get involved in adult industry. In 2012, she started performing in hardcore porn shoots. Same year she got her breast done.

Two films under titles Meet Bonnie, and The Gangbang of Bonnie Rotten, which were focused entirely on her, were produced by the company Digital Sin. She is well-known in the adult industry for her ability to ejaculate, so most of her work is focused on that. She explained that she learned it from Veronica Avluv. Rotten has done about fourteen videos featured on Kink.com. Her transition from modeling to porn was made thanks to Nina Hartley.

Robert De Niro’s performance in the 1991 version of Cape Fear was inspiration for Rotten’s reprised role of the porn remake of the same movie, called Max Candy. “I really love Robert De Niro, and I thought this is a really great movie that he did, and he’s such a creep and so crazy in it,” Rotten explained.

The German-based company Digital Sports Innovation made Bonnie Rotten figurines in 2014. The next year, the sex toy manufacturer Pipedream announced shipping the Bonnie Rotten Signature Collection which includes Bonnie Rotten Fantasy Fuck Doll.

In 2013, Rotten was included in the music video for song Kiss Land by The Weeknd. Next to her, the video featured two more adult actresses, Asphyxia Noir and London Keyes. One year after, she appeared in another music video for the American band Piece by Piece.

Rotten’s first directed film was To the Core. She directed Sisters of Anarchy for Digital Playground.

Awards

Bonnie Rotten has been nominated and won numerous awards thanks to her acting career in adult industry.

During AVN Awards, in 2014, Rotten won Best Group Sex Scene for The Gang Bang Of Bonnie Rotten, and Female Performer of the Year. In 2015, she got Kinkiest Performer (Fan Award) Award.

When it comes to NightMoves Awards, she won Miss Congeniality (2012), Social Media Star (Fan Choice) (2013), Best Ink (Fan Choice) (2013 and 2015), Best Female Performer (Fan Choice) (2014), Best Ink (Editor’s Choice) (2014).

She got another nominations during NINFA, Venus, XBIZ, and XRCO Awards.

Private Life

This 5’7” brunette got married to Dennis DeSantis in 2014. The marriage didn’t last long, and the couple divorced in 2016. They share a daughter. Rotten has over thirty tattoos.