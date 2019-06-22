5 Fundraising Best Practices in 2019

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

There can be great power in a good message, resonating with the masses and bringing changes to the world. However, getting the message across and making sure that it resonates with the target audience takes great effort, and often significant financial resources. This is why it is so important to ensure that your fundraising efforts are efficient and relevant, matching the current times. If you are looking for ways to boost your fundraising in 2019, there are many available approaches, including getting help from a fundraising consultancy such as Group IFC. Below are some helpful fundraising tips for coming out on top with your fundraising this year.

1. Provide visuals and numbers

Every contributor to a fundraising effort likes to see their money put to good use, and giving them the proper visuals is a good way to start. If you have the option to participate in events, and share photos, reports, and other coverage of your participation, it will allow contributors to see the work that is taking place, rather than simply imagining or receiving an update at the fundraiser’s conclusion. Furthermore, giving statistics (for example – the amount raised in a period, number of items sold, etc.) solidifies your efforts in public opinion and inspires continued growth.

2. Stay authentic and true to your message

While this practice may seem like common sense and a no-brainer, there is a rich history of organisations and groups that start fundraising with good ideas, but lose sight of some of them in the race to get more views, likes, and coverage. People respond best to authenticity, so you should not compromise on sharing the emotions, difficulties, and heartfelt stories of people affected by your cause. Speak to the heart, not only the mind.

3. Strengthen your social media arm

Social media platforms are an almost-ideal environment for users to share their thoughts, informative articles, and engage with most of their contacts – something that would be near-impossible to organise outside the virtual world. While most fundraising groups focus their social media outreach on Facebook, expanding your efforts to new and non-traditional platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and Youtube will help you reach a wider and more diverse audience.

4. Share your tools with allies and enthusiasts

Some fundraisers take it upon themselves to perform all the heavy lifting in the campaign, and there is nothing wrong with it. Keeping control and planning of the campaign is important for success, but recruiting more helpers and giving them the tools to do some of the heavy-lifting themselves will only work to your advantage. For example, creating videos, infographics, and sample posts that the ardent supporters can share will make it more likely that they boost your efforts in a significant way.

5. Keep up with current trends

A resonating message is a good start for building interest in your campaign, but you can amplify this interest by incorporating current trends that people relate to. Some of the biggest presences on social media have been built by influencers and organisations that have embraced hashtags, memes, pop culture, and other trending topics in a way that stays true to who they are. You can do the same.