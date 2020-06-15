10 Steamy Books for Your 2020 Summer Reading List

The sun’s getting stronger, and the moods getting steamier. Hot and sweltering summer is right around the corner and let’s be real, is there anything sexier than reading out on the beach or at the poolside lounge chair?

The best time to have a good book is when you’re settling down to have some relaxing ‘me time.’ But, apart from helping you relax, books can have a unique way of making you more passionate about certain things.

If you’re looking for a way to spice things up in the bedroom or you’re just seeking some romantic escapism, read on. We’ve put together a list of ten books that are bound to bring some extra heat in your life.

1. Delta of Venus, Anais Nin

Anais Nin is the pioneer of female erotica. Nin has paved the way for many excellent sex-focused novels written from the woman’s point of view. The collection of sexual vignettes Delta of Venus is a masterpiece.

Some of the short stories in this book are kinky, others are funny, but all are delicious. While her provocative writing wasn’t appreciated in her time, we’re grateful for Nin’s focus on the sensation of sex for women.

Nin’s language is wonderfully explicit and a true exploration of love, sensuality, and the female form. This certainly isn’t anything like the Fifty Shades of Grey cheesy erotica that you may be used to. Instead, this is a passionate, thought-provoking, and intelligent feminist piece.

2. Outlander, Diana Gabaldon

Outlander is a must-have steamy read, especially if you’re into the show. As you read the incredibly detailed sex scenes, you’ll have the image of Sam Heughans ripped body in mind. Amazing, right?

The book, written by Diana Gabaldon, is dramatic and engaging. The main characters, Clair and Jamie, will spark more than a fantasy or two and the pages are drenched in passion. The best thing is, there are eight books in total, so the fun seems never to end.

3. Lady Chatterley’s Lover, D.h Lawrence

Alright, as much slack as we give male erotica writers, sometimes they get it right. D.H. Lawrence is one of the authors that we have to give some credit to. Lady Chatterley’s Lover, the historically taboo novel, is one of the sexiest classics there is.

The pages are packed with sex scenes that are guaranteed to arouse the senses. The plot of this novel revolves around an intimate extramarital affair. While it was banned as pornography until 1960, it’s now considered a literary masterpiece.

We wouldn’t expect such raw and honest sexual language from this novel. As you devour through, you may be surprised how well Lawrence describes the female orgasm. The intimate moments are entirely long and beautifully written.

4. 101 Nights of Great Sex, Laura Corn

Laura Corn’s New York Times bestseller, 101 Nights of Great Sex, is the ultimate book for couples. This is a must-have on your reading list, especially if you’re looking for some inspiration in the bedroom.

This book is like the best sex therapist out there. There are fifty recommended “seductions” for women, and fifty for men, the last one can be completed together.

You may want to use a book cover if you’re reading this on a crowded beach. No amount of sunscreen will keep your cheeks from getting pink when you’re reading this one.

5. Sex for One, Dr. Betty Dodson

We want to thank the universe for the wonderful Dr. Betty Dodson. In Sex for One, she guides you through one of the most deeply rooted taboos – masturbation. With warmth and intellect, Dr. Dodson demonstrates how anyone can make love alone, without shame.

Conquer your fears that touching yourself is something cringeworthy. In this book, you can learn to love yourself fully and intimately. It’s well-written and easy to read. This is a must-have for everyone, regardless of gender.

6. Come as You Are, Emily Nagoski

Come as You Are by Emily Nagoski is the ultimate sex-ed book. This comprehensive guide to female sexuality is informative and sexy. If you want to learn more about your or your partner’s body, put this on your summer reading list.

This book is especially important for readers who may feel shy or timid when it comes to their own sexuality. It’s a groundbreaking exploration of the complex nature of the female libido. After finishing this page-turner, you’ll feel more confident and safe in your own body.

7. Taking the Lead, Cecilia Tan

If you’re looking for a more straightforward, hot, and ready erotica, go to your local bookstore and pick up Taking the Lead by Cecilia Tan. The main character is a female that runs a secret club for the super-rich and finds herself tied up (ahem) in a series of steamy BDSM situations.

If you’re looking for a serious steamy read that will get you squirming in your lounge chair, this is it. It’s an easy, enjoyable read that will serve as a stress-free therapy session. While not exactly deemed a literary classic, it’s definitely provocative in its own right.

8. The List, Joanna Bolouri

Newly single? Turn that frown upside down and get inspired. The List by Joanna Bolouri is an erotic comedy with a leading lady who takes total charge of her sex life. Phoebe Henderson, the 32-year old main character, goes from a “good girl” to a woman with a sexual bucket list that you can live vicariously through.

9. Becoming Cliterate, Dr. Laurie Mintz

This book should be in your beach bag and once you’re finished, pass it to your partner. Sick of getting penetrated by someone who doesn’t know their way around female most sensitive erogenous zones? Those days are over, friend.

Becoming Cliterate by Dr. Laurie Mintz is the manifesto of the female body. Everyone should read this book, regardless of their anatomy. Let’s get rid of the culture problem that’s allowed men to climax every time, without properly pleasing the V.

According to an article from alliedpublishing.com, there are several factors that can lead to low sexual desire in women. This book is a deep exploration into the issue, offering up solutions to help boost the mood of your relationships.

10. Kama Sutra

It’s hard to have the ultimate sexy summer reading list without including this ancient guidebook. This sex doctrine was put together over 1,600 years ago, but the positions and tips are timeless. It’s an ever-powerful work that reminds of the central role that sex plays in human life.

Get Reading

If you’re looking to spice up your summer, take a bite out of these ten steamy sensations. Whether you need some advice or are just looking to get lost in lustful literature, nothing hits the spot like a sensual and educational read.