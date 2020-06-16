Crafty+ Vaporizer – All You Need to Know

Have you ever thought about simply getting rid of smoking paper wrappers? Well, maybe it’s time to go and seek a perfect asset that will allow you to finally enjoy a pure plant mass without too much struggle and rolling. The vaporizer, as the word itself, says, works with the help of the vaporization technique. The goal of using this is avoiding respiratory contaminants that might be found in marijuana or tobacco smoke. The vaporizer heats the plant to a very high temperature at which psychoactive substances evaporate. This is rather beneficial for your health as It has been scientifically proven that these toxic substances can cause severe diseases. For that reason, using this device is the best option for all passionate smokers – maximum enjoyment with minimal risk. The design of these devices allows the inhalation of active cannabinoids and prevents the inhalation of harmful smoke.

Sounds interesting? Probably much healthier and less demanding than endless rolling. If you start googling and searching for available options, you’ll certainly get countless results and suggestions. Just in order to help you decide, today we’re going to talk about a piece that caught much attention for its flawless German quality – Crafty+ vaporizer. The aim of this text is finding out more about its features and making the right decision in case you’ve been planning to purchase it.

How exactly does it work in practice?

Let’s start with an advantage – the way it works isn’t complicated… at all. Simply, it’s made to suit everyone. Before use, it’ll only be necessary to charge the battery which mostly lasts two hours if you fully charge it, which we warmly recommend.

There’s a button on the front of the appliance that turns the evaporator on, off, and adjusts the temperature according to your needs. The next step is to fill a dose-restricted chamber with chopped dry herbs, and once the red light turns green, voila! – the fun is about to begin.

The adjustment of the temperature is easily performed by quickly double-clicking the button. As it doesn’t endanger the environment, you can release the steam anywhere without worrying that it will harm anybody, which is a plus. Finally, it’s necessary to clean it thoroughly so that it’s immediately ready for future use.

What are its temperature characteristics?

Reaching a favorable temperature is a key item in this case and this can be done in several ways – more precisely, in three. With the new application for Android devices, you can choose one of two temperature settings that range from 40-210 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is factory-planned on the vaporizer itself and is the only option that can’t be manipulated.

Crafty+ needs about 80 seconds to reach the maximum temperature after pressing the button. Some users cite this as one of its flaws, due to the fact that this time is among the slowest when it comes to all appliances that have been produced on this market recently.

However, in this case, the steam immediately starts flowing, while the other devices produce pretty weak steam at the moment when they’re supposedly ready.

Specification and warranty

Speaking about the specifications, we’ll first point out its dimensions which are 11.1x 5.7 x 3.2. Charging is done by USB cables, as mentioned earlier. Expressed in degrees Celsius, the temperature can be adjusted from 40 to 210 with the help of the application. Carrying isn’t a problem anymore, since it weighs only 120 grams. It has the power of 100-240V.

What is certainly an advantage and what creates a sense of security is the guarantee that users receive when buying. The factory warranty is 2 years, and if you register on the organizer’s website, the warranty is extended.

Is the quality of the vapor satisfactory?

The quality of steam affects satisfaction and contributes to the right experience. Without it, the composition and quality of the product are in question. It could be said that, when it comes to this, Crafty+ boasts a great smell and taste of steam, which is actually why it got such a large number of users.

The above-mentioned new temperature adjustment technique might be responsible for this success. At both high and low temperatures, the taste is quite good, and it’s possible to extract all the useful components from the plant in each session. The pressure under which the steam comes out is very strong, so it’s not necessary to strain much.

Will you like the design?

The modernly designed vaporizer is the work of German experts, so, if you’re a fan of contemporary and sleek designs, there comes another cool feature you might like.

The small dimensions make it convenient and practical to carry in your pocket. The equipment you get when you buy it includes a micro USB charger, 2 concentrate pads, spare o-rings, a dosing capsule, spare screens, a quick start guide, and a guarantee.

The protective housing is reinforced with better material and it also has cooling fins that direct all the heat away from the battery. The company pays a lot of attention to the visual effect it leaves on customers and to practicality, which is another plus.

Strong battery as an essential factor

One of the biggest advantages of this evaporator is definitely the long battery life as it’s for sure that nobody wants an unstable battery to get on their nerves. That’s why compared to its predecessor Crafty+ got a much longer lifespan and at hazesmokeshop.ca, you can compare the two.

When the battery starts to discharge, a well-designed mechanism will notify you in time with signals – it won’t turn off immediately but will give you enough time to connect it to the charger. You can also keep smoking while it’s charging – makes no difference.

Bluetooth App

Although we have already mentioned this in the previous paragraphs, we can’t help paying special attention to this characteristic. A special creation, to the satisfaction of users, that comes bundled with this device is a Bluetooth application that’s designed for fine-tuning.

Currently, it’s only available for Android smartphones, with all the efforts of the manufacturer not to be so, as Apple removed all vaporizer applications from its store on November 15, 2019.

The use of the application is optional – basic functions can be achieved without it, but with it the advantages are numerous. Besides setting the temperature, you can see the current battery charge, and a sleep timer is available, as well. You can save all settings to continue applying them even after finishing your session. All technical support and instructions are available to you within this app, as well as a factory reset.

We hope this review has helped you decide on the vaporizer that best suits your needs. Each and every person has their own preferences, so we’re leaving it to you to realize whether this product is good enough and whether it meets your standards. If you’re a weed fan, now is the time to care about your health and get yourself a pure quality in order to maintain a proper way of life!