Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Relationship Timeline

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt are no longer together, and they had marriages after they got divorced. Pitt is now going through a divorce from Angelina Jolie, and Aniston got divorced from Justin Theroux last year.

Despite all the things that happened when Pitt and Aniston were married, and the way they ended their romantic relationship, they seem like they are getting along now just fine. Numerous gossips and reports came throughout the year, especially more lately, of how the former couple is getting back together.

An insider shared the reality and the nature of their current relationship to Us Weekly. The outlet issued an article about it, and the source said, “They’ve always cared about each other, and they think fondly of their time together,” the source said. “For Jen, seeing Brad is like seeing a dear old friend again. They have a real bond.”

In 1998 Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston went on a blind date, and that is how their romance started. Their managers fixed the blind date, and two years later, they got married. They were considered as the couple to be, and their marriage seems like it was going to last forever. However, Pitt fell in love with Angelina Jolie while they were filming Mr. & Mr. Smith, and in 2005, Pitt and Aniston got divorced.

Angelina Jolie had an interview with Vogue on the subject, and she revealed to the magazine, “Because of the film, we ended up being brought together to do all these crazy things, and I think we found this strange friendship and partnership that kind of just suddenly happened. I think a few months in I realized, ‘God, I can’t wait to get to work.’ … Anything we had to do with each other, we just found a lot of joy in it together and a lot of real teamwork. We just became kind of a pair.”

The insider further shared the relationship between Pitt and Aniston at the moment, “A reason Brad and Jen get along so well now is that they’ve agreed to bury the past and not analyze what went wrong. They’re both looking forward, not back. He’s tried to make amends. He didn’t realize the magnitude of the hurt he caused Jen at the time. He was so swept up in Angelina Jolie, he couldn’t see outside that tunnel.”

With all the rumors going around that they are reconciling, both Aniston and Pitt dismissed the rumors a couple of times. In February, a source shared with Entertainment Weekly, “They’ve come so far since their marriage and plan to stay friends for life. There are truly no hard feelings between them.”