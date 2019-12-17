Brad Pitt Visited Jennifer Aniston’s Christmas Celebration

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt haven’t been a couple for a really long time now, and since their divorce, they managed to get married again and get a divorce. Brad Pitt is still going through a divorce procedure with Angelina Jolie, and Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux got divorced last year.

After all these years, Pitt and Aniston managed to remain friendly. He attended her 50th birthday earlier this year, and now, he went to her Christmas party. E! News reported, “Brad arrived a little after 7 p.m., and most guests started arriving soon after. He was among the first arrive and the second to last guest to leave at close around 11 p.m.”

There were some pictures taken that prove that Pitt did visit Aniston. At the party, his ex-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow was also present, and she went accompanied by Brad Falchuk, her spouse. Other people attending the celebration were Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks, Lisa Kudrow and Michael Stern, Reese Witherspoon, and Kate Hudson with Danny Fujikawa. According to E! News source, “It appeared to be a pretty low key casual affair, a gathering of close friends to celebrate the holidays. The guests were all dressed comfortably and fairly casual.”

The insider continued, “It was festive and elegant. Caterers must have arrived earlier in the day to set up but it was all ready by the time her guests arrived,” the source shares. “It was low key and not crowded. It was probably about 50 guests celebrating with her.”

Pitt and Aniston will reunite once again during Golden Globes, as they are both nominated for an award. Regarding their possible encounter, the insider shared, “There’s no awkwardness, and they are friendly. They wish each other the best and are on good terms. They’ve been in touch over the last few years and talk occasionally. If they run into each other, they will congratulate each other and exchange pleasantries. They want the best for each other.”

The insider further added, “The past is a long time in the past. They don’t talk often but when they do its very warm and positive. It’s not as big of a deal to them as it is to everyone around them. There are no issues with being in the same place at the same time.”